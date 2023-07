Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in non-investment grade bonds (also known as “junk bonds” or “high yield bonds”), which the Fund defines as securities rated lower than Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, BBB- by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Group, Fitch BBB-, or, if unrated, as determined by the Advisor to be of comparable quality. Fixed-income securities in which the Fund may invest include:

● foreign and domestic bonds, notes, corporate debt, convertible debt securities, and preferred securities;

● U.S. and foreign government securities and domestic municipal securities;

● asset-backed securities (loan and credit backed securities) and STRIPS (Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal of Securities, a type of zero-coupon debt instrument); and

● repurchase agreements.

The Fund’s effective average duration of its portfolio investments will normally be three years or less.

Leader Capital Corp. (the “Advisor”) utilizes a fundamental top-down analysis, meaning it analyzes the economy, interest rate cycles, the supply and demand for credit, and the characteristics of individual securities in making investment selections. The Advisor will consider a floating or variable-rate security to have a maturity equal to its stated maturity (or redemption date if it has been called for redemption), except that it may consider: (1) variable-rate securities to have a maturity equal to the period remaining until the next readjustment in the interest rate, unless subject to a demand feature; (2) variable-rate securities subject to a demand feature to have a remaining maturity equal to the longer of (a) the next readjustment in the interest rate or (b) the period remaining until the principal can be recovered through demand; and (3) floating-rate securities subject to a demand feature to have a maturity equal to the period remaining until the principal can be recovered through demand.

The Advisor may sell a security if its value becomes unattractive, such as when its fundamentals deteriorate or when other investment opportunities exist that may have more attractive yields. As a result of its trading strategy, the Fund expects to engage in frequent portfolio transactions that will likely result in higher portfolio turnover and commissions than many investment companies.