Leader Capital Leader Total Return Fund

mutual fund
LCATX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.66 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inv (LCTRX) Inst (LCTIX) A (LCATX) C (LCCTX)
Name

As of 06/06/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Leader Capital Leader Total Return Fund

LCATX | Fund

$11.66

$10 M

-

$0.00

2.29%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$10 M

Holdings in Top 10

76.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load 1.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 397.79%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LCATX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.58%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Leader Capital Leader Total Return Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    LEADER
  • Inception Date
    Mar 21, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Lekas

Fund Description

LCATX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LCATX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -4.4% 5.3% 12.83%
1 Yr N/A -8.0% 12.7% 21.90%
3 Yr N/A* -10.7% 26.1% 30.73%
5 Yr N/A* -7.1% 191.0% 72.17%
10 Yr N/A* -2.5% 73.6% 32.01%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LCATX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A -16.2% 8.1% 5.29%
2022 N/A -34.7% 131.9% 99.60%
2021 N/A -11.6% 4.4% 0.33%
2020 N/A -10.1% 946.1% 16.07%
2019 N/A -1.7% 16.9% 51.16%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LCATX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -4.4% 5.3% 12.83%
1 Yr N/A -8.0% 12.7% 53.40%
3 Yr N/A* -10.7% 26.1% 53.57%
5 Yr N/A* -7.1% 191.0% 77.34%
10 Yr N/A* -2.5% 73.6% 38.10%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LCATX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A -11.3% 11.0% 5.29%
2022 N/A -32.2% 131.9% 99.30%
2021 N/A -9.4% 9.2% 0.33%
2020 N/A -1.9% 1009.0% 23.05%
2019 N/A 1.1% 21668.0% 66.49%

NAV & Total Return History

LCATX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LCATX Category Low Category High LCATX % Rank
Net Assets 10 M 2.9 M 314 B 99.07%
Number of Holdings 23 1 17816 97.59%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.34 M 1.57 M 34.8 B 94.16%
Weighting of Top 10 76.65% 4.4% 132.5% 4.56%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federated Hermes Treasury Obl IS 27.45%
  2. United States Treasury Bonds 1.25% 17.70%
  3. Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands III B.V. 6.75% 9.75%
  4. General Electric Company 5% 8.33%
  5. Alerian MLP ETF 6.26%
  6. VTB Eurasia Designated Activity Company 9.5% 5.63%
  7. Antero Resources Corporation 5.12% 5.12%
  8. Southwestern Energy Company 7.5% 5.12%
  9. Ford Motor Company 9% 4.99%
  10. Wynn Las Vegas, LLC/Wynn Las Vegas Capital Corp. 5.5% 4.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LCATX % Rank
Bonds 		65.71% 0.00% 211.59% 99.07%
Convertible Bonds 		11.80% 0.00% 11.80% 0.19%
Cash 		9.14% -54.51% 87.74% 20.76%
Preferred Stocks 		7.09% 0.00% 74.98% 0.46%
Stocks 		6.25% 0.00% 99.99% 0.65%
Other 		0.00% -16.94% 53.20% 23.45%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LCATX % Rank
Energy 		100.00% 0.00% 100.00% 2.40%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 40.75%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 43.45% 22.26%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.26% 23.63%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 48.31% 27.05%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 17.70% 29.11%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 43.15%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 40.41%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.67% 20.89%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 31.51%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 25.68%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LCATX % Rank
US 		6.25% 0.00% 99.99% 0.37%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 86.42% 17.79%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LCATX % Rank
Corporate 		75.50% 0.00% 100.00% 0.65%
Cash & Equivalents 		24.50% 0.00% 83.04% 2.59%
Derivative 		0.00% -9.72% 50.66% 43.19%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 98.40% 99.17%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 78.78%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 86.23% 99.35%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LCATX % Rank
US 		60.08% 0.00% 211.59% 98.05%
Non US 		5.63% 0.00% 33.48% 73.68%

LCATX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LCATX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.29% 0.01% 39.10% 1.95%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.76% 99.25%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 67.16%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 65.52%

Sales Fees

LCATX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 1.50% 1.50% 5.75% 100.00%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LCATX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 25.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LCATX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 397.79% 2.00% 493.39% 93.99%

LCATX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LCATX Category Low Category High LCATX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 10.11% 18.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LCATX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annual Monthly Annual

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LCATX Category Low Category High LCATX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.58% -1.28% 4.79% 94.34%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LCATX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LCATX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Lekas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 30, 2010

10.35

10.4%

John E. Lekas serves as the portfolio manager and is responsible for the investment decisions. Prior to founding Leader Capital Corp. in 1997, He served as a portfolio manager at Smith Barney where he focused on discretionary management of bond portfolios. He received a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Oregon.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.43 6.78 1.16

