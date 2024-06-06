Dividend Investing Ideas Center
NameAs of 06/06/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$10 M
Holdings in Top 10
76.7%
Expense Ratio 2.29%
Front Load 1.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 397.79%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|LCATX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-4.4%
|5.3%
|12.83%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-8.0%
|12.7%
|21.90%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.7%
|26.1%
|30.73%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.1%
|191.0%
|72.17%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.5%
|73.6%
|32.01%
* Annualized
|Period
|LCATX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|-16.2%
|8.1%
|5.29%
|2022
|N/A
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|99.60%
|2021
|N/A
|-11.6%
|4.4%
|0.33%
|2020
|N/A
|-10.1%
|946.1%
|16.07%
|2019
|N/A
|-1.7%
|16.9%
|51.16%
|Period
|LCATX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-4.4%
|5.3%
|12.83%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-8.0%
|12.7%
|53.40%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.7%
|26.1%
|53.57%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.1%
|191.0%
|77.34%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.5%
|73.6%
|38.10%
* Annualized
|Period
|LCATX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|-11.3%
|11.0%
|5.29%
|2022
|N/A
|-32.2%
|131.9%
|99.30%
|2021
|N/A
|-9.4%
|9.2%
|0.33%
|2020
|N/A
|-1.9%
|1009.0%
|23.05%
|2019
|N/A
|1.1%
|21668.0%
|66.49%
|LCATX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LCATX % Rank
|Net Assets
|10 M
|2.9 M
|314 B
|99.07%
|Number of Holdings
|23
|1
|17816
|97.59%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|7.34 M
|1.57 M
|34.8 B
|94.16%
|Weighting of Top 10
|76.65%
|4.4%
|132.5%
|4.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LCATX % Rank
|Bonds
|65.71%
|0.00%
|211.59%
|99.07%
|Convertible Bonds
|11.80%
|0.00%
|11.80%
|0.19%
|Cash
|9.14%
|-54.51%
|87.74%
|20.76%
|Preferred Stocks
|7.09%
|0.00%
|74.98%
|0.46%
|Stocks
|6.25%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|0.65%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.94%
|53.20%
|23.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LCATX % Rank
|Energy
|100.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|2.40%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|40.75%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.45%
|22.26%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.26%
|23.63%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.31%
|27.05%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.70%
|29.11%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|43.15%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|40.41%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.67%
|20.89%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|31.51%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|25.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LCATX % Rank
|US
|6.25%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|0.37%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.42%
|17.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LCATX % Rank
|Corporate
|75.50%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|0.65%
|Cash & Equivalents
|24.50%
|0.00%
|83.04%
|2.59%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-9.72%
|50.66%
|43.19%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|99.17%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|78.78%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|99.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LCATX % Rank
|US
|60.08%
|0.00%
|211.59%
|98.05%
|Non US
|5.63%
|0.00%
|33.48%
|73.68%
|LCATX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.29%
|0.01%
|39.10%
|1.95%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|99.25%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|67.16%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|65.52%
|LCATX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|1.50%
|1.50%
|5.75%
|100.00%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LCATX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|25.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LCATX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|397.79%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|93.99%
|LCATX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LCATX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.11%
|18.15%
|LCATX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annual
|Monthly
|Annual
|LCATX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LCATX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.58%
|-1.28%
|4.79%
|94.34%
|LCATX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 30, 2010
10.35
10.4%
John E. Lekas serves as the portfolio manager and is responsible for the investment decisions. Prior to founding Leader Capital Corp. in 1997, He served as a portfolio manager at Smith Barney where he focused on discretionary management of bond portfolios. He received a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Oregon.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|33.43
|6.78
|1.16
