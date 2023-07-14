Home
Vitals

YTD Return

5.4%

1 yr return

2.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

Net Assets

$67.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

69.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.28%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 94.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LCAIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.40%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lazard Opportunistic Strategies Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Lazard
  • Inception Date
    Mar 26, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephen Marra

Fund Description

The Portfolio utilizes an asset allocation strategy to invest in a global portfolio of uncorrelated assets that can include exposure, through underlying vehicles, to stocks, bonds, commodities and other investments.

The Portfolio invests primarily in exchange-traded open-end management investment companies (“ETFs”), generally those that pursue a passive index-based strategy, as well as actively managed closed-end management investment companies (“closed-end funds”, and, together with ETFs, “Underlying Funds”). ETFs in which the Portfolio may invest include both ETFs designed to correlate directly with an index and ETFs designed to correlate inversely with an index and may include actively-managed ETFs. The Portfolio, through Underlying Funds in which it invests, may invest in non-US companies (including those in emerging markets), and the Portfolio also may invest directly in equity and debt securities in addition to its investments in Underlying Funds. The Portfolio’s investment portfolio is concentrated in a relatively small number of holdings (generally 10 to 30). Investors can invest directly in Underlying Funds and do not need to invest in Underlying Funds through mutual funds or separately managed accounts.

The Portfolio may, but is not required to (1) enter into equity, total return and currency swap agreements; futures contracts and options on futures contracts (including with respect to index and commodities); and forward currency contracts; and (2) write put and covered call options on securities (including shares of ETFs), indexes and currencies, in each case for hedging purposes or to seek to increase returns, including as a substitute for purchasing an Underlying Fund.

The Portfolio may, but is not required to, effect short sales of securities. A short sale involves the sale of a security that the Portfolio does not own in the expectation of purchasing the same security (or a security exchangeable therefor) at a later date and at a lower price and profiting from the price decline. Similarly, when taking short positions with respect to securities through investments in derivative instruments, the Investment Manager is expecting the value of such securities to fall during the period of the Portfolio’s investment exposure.

Although the Portfolio is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), it may invest in a smaller number of issuers than other, more diversified, investment portfolios.

Read More

LCAIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LCAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.4% -12.3% 53.7% 48.76%
1 Yr 2.0% -18.8% 40.4% 45.87%
3 Yr -0.5%* -18.0% 15.9% 50.21%
5 Yr -1.1%* -13.4% 10.3% 56.25%
10 Yr -0.5%* -9.5% 4.1% 58.28%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LCAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.8% -48.5% 15.7% 56.25%
2021 4.0% -10.0% 21.8% 27.20%
2020 2.3% -5.8% 15.2% 42.67%
2019 3.1% -2.2% 6.5% 34.70%
2018 -3.8% -6.8% 0.3% 86.34%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LCAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.4% -23.0% 53.7% 47.93%
1 Yr 2.0% -18.8% 40.4% 44.63%
3 Yr -0.5%* -18.0% 15.9% 49.35%
5 Yr -0.7%* -13.4% 10.3% 57.01%
10 Yr 2.5%* -9.5% 6.2% 27.54%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LCAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.8% -48.5% 15.7% 56.67%
2021 4.0% -10.0% 21.8% 26.78%
2020 2.3% -5.8% 15.2% 42.67%
2019 3.1% -2.2% 6.5% 34.70%
2018 -3.4% -6.8% 0.3% 88.29%

NAV & Total Return History

LCAIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LCAIX Category Low Category High LCAIX % Rank
Net Assets 67.2 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 70.66%
Number of Holdings 22 2 3255 68.18%
Net Assets in Top 10 49.8 M 349 K 12.1 B 68.18%
Weighting of Top 10 69.03% 22.9% 100.0% 56.81%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Str Instl Invt Tr Treas Mmkt Fd Inst 16.55%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LCAIX % Rank
Stocks 		58.66% 0.00% 238.38% 33.06%
Cash 		22.36% -65.52% 88.88% 30.58%
Bonds 		10.50% 0.00% 106.59% 69.83%
Other 		8.48% -72.87% 73.78% 23.97%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.21% 81.40%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.92% 87.60%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LCAIX % Rank
Technology 		22.62% 0.00% 85.77% 22.44%
Healthcare 		19.66% 0.00% 38.63% 13.66%
Consumer Defense 		17.62% 0.00% 37.51% 4.88%
Industrials 		15.73% 0.00% 23.85% 9.27%
Financial Services 		7.55% 0.00% 98.22% 76.10%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.82% 0.00% 25.83% 62.93%
Communication Services 		3.89% 0.00% 21.61% 66.34%
Real Estate 		1.94% 0.00% 99.45% 65.85%
Basic Materials 		1.94% 0.00% 56.73% 80.98%
Energy 		1.67% 0.00% 60.89% 84.39%
Utilities 		1.56% 0.00% 91.12% 70.24%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LCAIX % Rank
US 		52.21% -1.19% 235.84% 24.38%
Non US 		6.45% -6.82% 98.11% 45.45%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LCAIX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		63.35% -72.56% 100.00% 32.64%
Government 		31.95% 0.00% 99.78% 40.91%
Derivative 		4.71% 0.00% 71.81% 23.55%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 52.99% 87.19%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 98.28% 91.74%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 19.13% 84.30%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LCAIX % Rank
US 		10.50% -17.22% 99.80% 64.88%
Non US 		0.00% -2.67% 63.37% 89.67%

LCAIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LCAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.28% 0.21% 4.40% 59.49%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 78.93%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% 2.38%

Sales Fees

LCAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LCAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% 94.59%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LCAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 94.00% 1.75% 441.00% 50.00%

LCAIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LCAIX Category Low Category High LCAIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.00% 0.00% 43.06% 89.03%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LCAIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LCAIX Category Low Category High LCAIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.40% -2.01% 13.72% 50.41%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LCAIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LCAIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephen Marra

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 06, 2017

5.32

5.3%

Stephen Marra is a Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Lazard Multi-Asset investment team, specializing in strategy research. Prior to joining the Multi-Asset investment team, Stephen worked in Settlements, Fixed Income Risk and Quantitative Technology where he helped design and develop Lazard's proprietary trading and risk management systems. He began working in the investment field in 1999 upon joining Lazard. Steve has a BS in Biology from Cornell University.

Thomas McManus

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 06, 2017

5.32

5.3%

Tom McManus specializes in macroeconomic forecasting and asset allocation. He began working in the investment field in 1980. Prior to joining Lazard in 2010, Tom was Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of Wells Fargo Advisors. Previously, Tom was Managing Director and Chief Investment Strategist at Bank of America Securities LLC. Tom started his career at Morgan Stanley in 1980 in strategic planning and equity derivatives. From 1983 to 1991, he was a member of the Global Equity Derivatives department at Goldman Sachs. Tom has a BS in Operations Research from Columbia School of Engin

Kim Tilley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 06, 2017

5.32

5.3%

Kim Tilley is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Lazard Multi-Asset investment team, specializing in ETFs. She began working in the investment field in 2000. Prior to joining Lazard in 2002, Kim worked on the Institutional Equity Sales Desk at Wachovia Securities, Inc. She has a BS in Finance from Miami University.

Jai Jacob

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 06, 2017

5.32

5.3%

Jai Jacob is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst, leading the Lazard Multi-Asset investment team. Prior to joining the Multi-Asset investment team, Jai worked in Global Risk Management, Fixed Income, Quantitative Technology and Settlements. He led the development of Lazard's proprietary Risk Analysis system, and has built quantitative analytical tools for over 40 Lazard investment strategies. Jai began working in the investment field in 1998 upon joining Lazard. He has a BA from Cornell University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.7 13.0

