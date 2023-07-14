Home
Trending ETFs

LBWIX (Mutual Fund)

LBWIX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BrandywineGLOBAL - Diversified US Large Cap Value Fund

LBWIX | Fund

$17.96

$255 M

1.99%

$0.36

0.84%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.1%

1 yr return

-2.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

Net Assets

$255 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.84%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 75.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

$1,000,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LBWIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.54%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BrandywineGLOBAL - Diversified US Large Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Sep 07, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Kirby

Fund Description

The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes, if any, in issuers domiciled, or having their principal activities, in the United States, at the time of investment or other instruments with similar economic characteristics. In addition, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of large capitalization companies. Large capitalization companies are those companies with market capitalizations similar to companies in the Russell 1000® Index (the “Index”). The size of the companies in the Index changes with market conditions and the composition of the Index. As of November 30, 2021, the median market capitalization of a company in the Index was approximately $14.45 billion and the dollar-weighted average market capitalization of the companies in the Index was approximately $603.07 billion. 
The fund invests primarily in equity securities that, in the subadviser’s opinion, are undervalued or out of favor. The subadviser invests in securities that meet its value criteria, primarily price-to-earnings, price-to-book, price momentum and share change and quality, based on both quantitative and fundamental analysis. The fund expects to hold approximately 175-250 stocks under normal market conditions. 
Read More

LBWIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LBWIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -13.6% 215.2% 83.00%
1 Yr -2.8% -58.6% 197.5% 89.30%
3 Yr 2.7%* -23.2% 64.1% 80.24%
5 Yr -3.1%* -15.3% 29.4% 82.20%
10 Yr -0.1%* -17.0% 13.3% 73.87%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LBWIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.4% -65.1% 22.3% 62.03%
2021 5.2% -25.3% 25.5% 72.83%
2020 -1.4% -8.4% 56.7% 81.30%
2019 3.0% -9.2% 10.4% 86.61%
2018 -3.8% -9.4% 3.1% 61.14%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LBWIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -13.6% 215.2% 80.00%
1 Yr -2.8% -58.6% 197.5% 89.44%
3 Yr 2.7%* -23.2% 64.1% 80.61%
5 Yr -3.1%* -15.1% 32.0% 87.20%
10 Yr 3.6%* -4.7% 19.9% 67.77%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LBWIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.4% -65.1% 22.3% 62.03%
2021 5.2% -25.3% 25.5% 72.83%
2020 -1.4% -8.4% 56.7% 81.21%
2019 3.0% -9.2% 10.4% 86.79%
2018 -3.8% -8.9% 3.3% 76.97%

NAV & Total Return History

LBWIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LBWIX Category Low Category High LBWIX % Rank
Net Assets 255 M 1 M 151 B 76.02%
Number of Holdings 221 2 1727 8.27%
Net Assets in Top 10 95.9 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 70.47%
Weighting of Top 10 29.78% 5.0% 99.2% 38.26%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Johnson & Johnson 4.43%
  2. UnitedHealth Group Inc 4.13%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co 3.81%
  4. Bank of America Corp 3.55%
  5. Exxon Mobil Corp 3.53%
  6. Oracle Corp 3.16%
  7. Verizon Communications Inc 2.90%
  8. AbbVie Inc 2.72%
  9. AT&T Inc 2.60%
  10. Cisco Systems Inc 2.38%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LBWIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.67% 28.02% 125.26% 41.94%
Cash 		1.33% -88.20% 71.98% 54.76%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 75.35%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 73.28%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 73.76%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 74.69%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LBWIX % Rank
Financial Services 		25.05% 0.00% 58.05% 11.64%
Healthcare 		20.92% 0.00% 30.08% 12.22%
Technology 		10.19% 0.00% 54.02% 53.78%
Industrials 		8.63% 0.00% 42.76% 80.80%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.27% 0.00% 22.74% 21.03%
Consumer Defense 		7.42% 0.00% 34.10% 65.75%
Energy 		7.36% 0.00% 54.00% 57.27%
Utilities 		5.08% 0.00% 27.04% 41.73%
Basic Materials 		3.80% 0.00% 21.69% 40.98%
Communication Services 		2.88% 0.00% 26.58% 84.95%
Real Estate 		0.39% 0.00% 90.54% 82.04%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LBWIX % Rank
US 		97.02% 24.51% 121.23% 26.14%
Non US 		1.65% 0.00% 41.42% 71.13%

LBWIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LBWIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.84% 0.04% 45.41% 57.19%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 67.47%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

LBWIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LBWIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LBWIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 75.00% 0.00% 488.00% 80.20%

LBWIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LBWIX Category Low Category High LBWIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.99% 0.00% 41.90% 90.93%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LBWIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LBWIX Category Low Category High LBWIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.54% -1.51% 4.28% 38.51%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LBWIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LBWIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Kirby

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 07, 2010

11.74

11.7%

Joe is the lead portfolio manager for the Diversified Large Cap Value Equity strategy. He serves as a portfolio manager and securities analyst on the Diversified Value Equity team. Joe contributes to the quantitative and fundamental analysis of securities for the Diversified Value Equity portfolios by consistently applying Brandywine Global's disciplined management exclusionary process. Since joining the Firm and Diversified Team in 1994, Joe has been involved in each aspect of the portfolio process, including leading the trading efforts for all Diversified portfolios from 1997 through 2000. Prior to joining Brandywine Global, he was with CoreStates Financial Corporation as an auditor (1992-1994). Joe earned a B.S. in Finance from DeSales University.

Henry Otto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 07, 2010

11.74

11.7%

Henry is the founder and co-lead portfolio manager of the Diversified Value Equity strategies. Prior to joining Brandywine Global in 1988, he was with Dimensional Fund Advisors, Inc., where he managed and traded small cap portfolios and developed computer systems to structure portfolios and analyze performance (1984-1987), and the Chicago Board of Trade as a financial economist developing financial-based futures and options (1982-1984). He earned both an M.B.A. in Finance and Economics and a B.A. in Economics from the University of Chicago. Henry is a member of the Firm's Executive Board.

Steven Tonkovich

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 07, 2010

11.74

11.7%

Steve M. Tonkovich is a portfolio manager. Mr. Tonkovich, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Brandywine Global, is co-lead portfolio manager of the Diversified Value Equity strategies. He plays an integral role in the team’s continual refinement of the Diversified Value Equity investment process and the firm’s ongoing research into value investing. Prior to joining the firm in 1989, he was with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania as a research analyst in the Finance Department (1987 – 1989); and the Moore School of Electrical Engineering of the University of Pennsylvania as a research assistant (1986 – 1987). Mr. Tonkovich is a member of the firm’s Executive Board.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

