Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.6%
1 yr return
-3.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.2%
Net Assets
$255 M
Holdings in Top 10
29.8%
Expense Ratio 2.21%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 75.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|LBWCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.6%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|86.65%
|1 Yr
|-3.7%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|91.21%
|3 Yr
|2.3%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|83.57%
|5 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|82.92%
|10 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|75.30%
* Annualized
|Period
|LBWCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.2%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|69.62%
|2021
|5.3%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|72.57%
|2020
|-1.4%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|80.59%
|2019
|3.4%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|82.84%
|2018
|-4.0%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|67.98%
|Period
|LBWCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.6%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|83.65%
|1 Yr
|-3.7%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|91.34%
|3 Yr
|2.3%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|83.95%
|5 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-15.1%
|32.0%
|88.03%
|10 Yr
|3.0%*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|73.89%
* Annualized
|Period
|LBWCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.2%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|69.62%
|2021
|5.3%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|72.57%
|2020
|-1.4%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|80.50%
|2019
|3.4%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|83.12%
|2018
|-4.0%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|81.09%
|LBWCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LBWCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|255 M
|1 M
|151 B
|76.18%
|Number of Holdings
|221
|2
|1727
|8.44%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|95.9 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|70.64%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.78%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|38.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LBWCX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.67%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|42.10%
|Cash
|1.33%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|54.92%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|75.52%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|73.45%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|73.92%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|74.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LBWCX % Rank
|Financial Services
|25.05%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|11.80%
|Healthcare
|20.92%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|12.39%
|Technology
|10.19%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|53.95%
|Industrials
|8.63%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|80.96%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.27%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|21.20%
|Consumer Defense
|7.42%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|65.92%
|Energy
|7.36%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|57.44%
|Utilities
|5.08%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|41.90%
|Basic Materials
|3.80%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|41.15%
|Communication Services
|2.88%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|85.12%
|Real Estate
|0.39%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|82.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LBWCX % Rank
|US
|97.02%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|26.30%
|Non US
|1.65%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|71.30%
|LBWCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.21%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|3.89%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|67.64%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|96.04%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|LBWCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|0.95%
|5.00%
|84.62%
|LBWCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LBWCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|75.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|80.39%
|LBWCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LBWCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.75%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|91.10%
|LBWCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|LBWCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LBWCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.50%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|88.81%
|LBWCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 05, 2019
|$1.624
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2018
|$0.315
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2017
|$0.197
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2016
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2015
|$0.219
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2014
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 07, 2010
11.74
11.7%
Steve M. Tonkovich is a portfolio manager. Mr. Tonkovich, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Brandywine Global, is co-lead portfolio manager of the Diversified Value Equity strategies. He plays an integral role in the team’s continual refinement of the Diversified Value Equity investment process and the firm’s ongoing research into value investing. Prior to joining the firm in 1989, he was with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania as a research analyst in the Finance Department (1987 – 1989); and the Moore School of Electrical Engineering of the University of Pennsylvania as a research assistant (1986 – 1987). Mr. Tonkovich is a member of the firm’s Executive Board.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 07, 2010
11.74
11.7%
Joe is the lead portfolio manager for the Diversified Large Cap Value Equity strategy. He serves as a portfolio manager and securities analyst on the Diversified Value Equity team. Joe contributes to the quantitative and fundamental analysis of securities for the Diversified Value Equity portfolios by consistently applying Brandywine Global's disciplined management exclusionary process. Since joining the Firm and Diversified Team in 1994, Joe has been involved in each aspect of the portfolio process, including leading the trading efforts for all Diversified portfolios from 1997 through 2000. Prior to joining Brandywine Global, he was with CoreStates Financial Corporation as an auditor (1992-1994). Joe earned a B.S. in Finance from DeSales University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 07, 2010
11.74
11.7%
Henry is the founder and co-lead portfolio manager of the Diversified Value Equity strategies. Prior to joining Brandywine Global in 1988, he was with Dimensional Fund Advisors, Inc., where he managed and traded small cap portfolios and developed computer systems to structure portfolios and analyze performance (1984-1987), and the Chicago Board of Trade as a financial economist developing financial-based futures and options (1982-1984). He earned both an M.B.A. in Finance and Economics and a B.A. in Economics from the University of Chicago. Henry is a member of the Firm's Executive Board.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...