To pursue its objective, under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in bonds, debentures and other fixed income securities. The Fund may invest a substantial portion of its net assets in high-yield securities (commonly referred to as “below investment grade” or “junk” bonds). High-yield securities are debt securities that are rated BB/Ba or lower by an independent rating agency, or are unrated but determined by Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC (“Lord Abbett”) to be of comparable quality.

The Fund’s investments consist of the following types of securities and other financial instruments:

·U.S. high-yield securities;

·U.S. investment grade fixed income securities;

·convertible securities;

·foreign (including emerging market) securities;

·mortgage-backed, mortgage-related, and other asset backed securities;

·government securities, including U.S. Government securities, municipal securities, and non-U.S. sovereign government securities;

·loans, including bridge loans, novations, assignments and participations;

·inflation-linked instruments; and

·equity securities.

Under normal conditions, the Fund allocates its assets principally among fixed income securities in the following four asset categories: U.S. high yield securities; U.S. investment grade fixed income securities; convertible securities; and foreign (including emerging market) securities. However, the Fund may invest substantially all of its assets in any one of these categories at any time, provided that (i) at least 20% of the Fund’s net assets are invested in any combination of investment grade debt securities, U.S. Government securities, and cash equivalents, and (ii) the Fund’s investments in foreign securities, which are securities of non-U.S. issuers that are denominated in non-U.S. currencies, do not exceed 20% of its net assets.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in equity securities, including common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, and similar instruments. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in floating or adjustable rate loans, including bridge loans, novations, assignments, and participations.

The Fund may use derivatives to hedge against risk or to gain investment exposure. Currently, the Fund expects to invest in derivatives consisting principally of futures, forwards, options, and swaps. The Fund may use derivatives to seek to enhance returns, to attempt to hedge some of its investment risk, to manage portfolio duration, as a substitute for holding the underlying asset on which the derivative instrument is based, or for cash management purposes. For example, the Fund may invest in or sell short U.S. Treasury futures, securities index futures, other futures, and/or currency forwards to adjust the Fund’s exposure to the direction of interest rates, or for other portfolio management reasons.

The portfolio management team selects securities using a bottom-up analysis of an issuer’s management quality, credit risk, and relative market position, and industry dynamics, as well as an evaluation of conditions within the broader economy. The portfolio management team attempts to reduce risk through portfolio diversification, credit analysis, and attention to current developments and trends in interest rates and economic conditions. The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions.

The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.