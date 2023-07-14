Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.0%
1 yr return
-2.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.8%
Net Assets
$24.2 B
Holdings in Top 10
12.4%
Expense Ratio 0.81%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 81.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To pursue its objective, under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in bonds, debentures and other fixed income securities. The Fund may invest a substantial portion of its net assets in high-yield securities (commonly referred to as “below investment grade” or “junk” bonds). High-yield securities are debt securities that are rated BB/Ba or lower by an independent rating agency, or are unrated but determined by Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC (“Lord Abbett”) to be of comparable quality.
The Fund’s investments consist of the following types of securities and other financial instruments:
·U.S. high-yield securities;
·U.S. investment grade fixed income securities;
·convertible securities;
·foreign (including emerging market) securities;
·mortgage-backed, mortgage-related, and other asset backed securities;
·government securities, including U.S. Government securities, municipal securities, and non-U.S. sovereign government securities;
·loans, including bridge loans, novations, assignments and participations;
·inflation-linked instruments; and
·equity securities.
Under normal conditions, the Fund allocates its assets principally among fixed income securities in the following four asset categories: U.S. high yield securities; U.S. investment grade fixed income securities; convertible securities; and foreign (including emerging market) securities. However, the Fund may invest substantially all of its assets in any one of these categories at any time, provided that (i) at least 20% of the Fund’s net assets are invested in any combination of investment grade debt securities, U.S. Government securities, and cash equivalents, and (ii) the Fund’s investments in foreign securities, which are securities of non-U.S. issuers that are denominated in non-U.S. currencies, do not exceed 20% of its net assets.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in equity securities, including common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, and similar instruments. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in floating or adjustable rate loans, including bridge loans, novations, assignments, and participations.
The Fund may use derivatives to hedge against risk or to gain investment exposure. Currently, the Fund expects to invest in derivatives consisting principally of futures, forwards, options, and swaps. The Fund may use derivatives to seek to enhance returns, to attempt to hedge some of its investment risk, to manage portfolio duration, as a substitute for holding the underlying asset on which the derivative instrument is based, or for cash management purposes. For example, the Fund may invest in or sell short U.S. Treasury futures, securities index futures, other futures, and/or currency forwards to adjust the Fund’s exposure to the direction of interest rates, or for other portfolio management reasons.
The portfolio management team selects securities using a bottom-up analysis of an issuer’s management quality, credit risk, and relative market position, and industry dynamics, as well as an evaluation of conditions within the broader economy. The portfolio management team attempts to reduce risk through portfolio diversification, credit analysis, and attention to current developments and trends in interest rates and economic conditions. The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions.
The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.
|Period
|LBNSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.0%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|80.59%
|1 Yr
|-2.1%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|63.24%
|3 Yr
|-3.9%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|62.83%
|5 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-29.7%
|29.3%
|67.10%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|8.52%
* Annualized
|Period
|LBNSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.6%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|80.84%
|2021
|-0.2%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|29.61%
|2020
|1.1%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|33.23%
|2019
|2.2%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|6.76%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|94.26%
|Period
|LBNSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.4%
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|69.90%
|1 Yr
|-2.1%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|62.31%
|3 Yr
|-3.9%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|62.93%
|5 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-29.7%
|30.1%
|59.18%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|16.4%
|7.42%
* Annualized
|Period
|LBNSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.9%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|84.58%
|2021
|-0.2%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|29.61%
|2020
|1.1%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|33.23%
|2019
|2.2%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|6.76%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|88.34%
|LBNSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LBNSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|24.2 B
|100
|124 B
|2.55%
|Number of Holdings
|895
|2
|8175
|29.07%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3 B
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|3.92%
|Weighting of Top 10
|12.40%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|83.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LBNSX % Rank
|Bonds
|95.55%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|18.46%
|Stocks
|3.22%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|15.41%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.11%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|53.34%
|Cash
|0.07%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|87.50%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.06%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|47.53%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|77.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LBNSX % Rank
|Consumer Defense
|24.07%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|4.88%
|Energy
|22.71%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|37.02%
|Basic Materials
|21.61%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|3.08%
|Utilities
|12.80%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|13.37%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.81%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|19.02%
|Healthcare
|7.68%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|15.42%
|Real Estate
|3.32%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|31.11%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|83.03%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|86.63%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|84.32%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|84.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LBNSX % Rank
|US
|3.03%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|14.53%
|Non US
|0.19%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|21.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LBNSX % Rank
|Corporate
|68.57%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|10.07%
|Government
|14.54%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|42.04%
|Securitized
|14.17%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|56.20%
|Municipal
|2.62%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|4.53%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.09%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|98.98%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|87.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LBNSX % Rank
|US
|74.09%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|35.17%
|Non US
|21.46%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|38.81%
|LBNSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.81%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|73.19%
|Management Fee
|0.42%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|11.85%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|48.44%
|Administrative Fee
|0.04%
|0.00%
|0.70%
|8.00%
|LBNSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LBNSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LBNSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|81.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|52.90%
|LBNSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LBNSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.02%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|39.75%
|LBNSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|LBNSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LBNSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.15%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|42.49%
|LBNSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2021
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2021
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2021
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2013
8.42
8.4%
Christopher J. Gizzo, Portfolio Manager, has joined Lord Abbett in 2008.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2013
8.42
8.4%
Robert A. Lee is a Partner and Chief Investment Officer at the Lord Abbett & Company. Mr. Lee joined Lord Abbett in 1997 and was named Partner in 2002. His prior experience includes: Portfolio Manager and Vice President at ARM Capital Advisors; Assistant Portfolio Manager and Assistant Vice President at Kidder Peabody Asset Management; and Fixed Income Research Analyst at The First Boston Corporation. Mr. Lee received a BS from the University of Pennsylvania. He has been in the investment business since 1991.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2014
7.67
7.7%
Mr. Rocco is Partner and Director of Taxable Fixed Income of Lord Abbett. Mr. Rocco is a lead portfolio manager for the high yield fixed income strategy and also contributes as portfolio manager to the multi-sector fixed-income strategy. Mr. Rocco joined Lord Abbett in 2004 and was named Partner in 2011. Mr. Rocco joined Lord Abbett as an associate portfolio manager and then transitioned to lead portfolio manager for our short duration and corporate bond strategies. He was previously a Consultant at FactSet. Mr. Rocco received a BA from Cornell University. He is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has been in the investment business since 2001.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2014
7.42
7.4%
Mr. O’Brien is a lead portfolio manager for the taxable fixed income strategies. Mr. O’Brien joined Lord Abbett in 1998 and was named Partner in 2008. Mr. O’Brien received a BA from Princeton University. He is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has been in the investment business since 1998.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2014
7.42
7.4%
Mr. Yuoh is a portfolio manager for the taxable fixed income strategies. Mr. Yuoh joined Lord Abbett in 2010, and was named Partner in 2012. His prior experience includes: Senior Vice President – Director of Fundamental Research and Senior Portfolio Manager at Alliance Bernstein, LLP; Vice President – Senior Portfolio Manager at Credit Suisse Asset Management; and Mortgage-Backed Securities Portfolio Manager at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., Inc. Mr. Yuoh received a BS from Cornell University and has been in the investment business since 1994.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2015
6.42
6.4%
Robert Clark is responsible for contributing to the management for Lord Abbett 's taxable-fixed income strategies with a focus on multi-sector securities. Mr. Clark joined Lord Abbett in 2010. His prior experience includes serving as Security Analyst & Portfolio Manager at Turner Investment Partners and various positions at People’s Bank. He has worked in the financial services industry since 2004. He earned a BS in finance from Bryant College and an MBA from Yale University. He also is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
