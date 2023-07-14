Home
LBNOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.44%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lord Abbett Bond Debenture Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Lord Abbett
  • Inception Date
    Apr 04, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Gizzo

Fund Description

To pursue its objective, under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in bonds, debentures and other fixed income securities. The Fund may invest a substantial portion of its net assets in high-yield securities (commonly referred to as “below investment grade” or “junk” bonds). High-yield securities are debt securities that are rated BB/Ba or lower by an independent rating agency, or are unrated but determined by Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC (“Lord Abbett”) to be of comparable quality.

The Fund’s investments consist of the following types of securities and other financial instruments:

·U.S. high-yield securities;

·U.S. investment grade fixed income securities;

·convertible securities;

·foreign (including emerging market) securities;

·mortgage-backed, mortgage-related, and other asset backed securities;

·government securities, including U.S. Government securities, municipal securities, and non-U.S. sovereign government securities;

·loans, including bridge loans, novations, assignments and participations;

·inflation-linked instruments; and

·equity securities.

Under normal conditions, the Fund allocates its assets principally among fixed income securities in the following four asset categories: U.S. high yield securities; U.S. investment grade fixed income securities; convertible securities; and foreign (including emerging market) securities. However, the Fund may invest substantially all of its assets in any one of these categories at any time, provided that (i) at least 20% of the Fund’s net assets are invested in any combination of investment grade debt securities, U.S. Government securities, and cash equivalents, and (ii) the Fund’s investments in foreign securities, which are securities of non-U.S. issuers that are denominated in non-U.S. currencies, do not exceed 20% of its net assets.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in equity securities, including common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, and similar instruments. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in floating or adjustable rate loans, including bridge loans, novations, assignments, and participations.

The Fund may use derivatives to hedge against risk or to gain investment exposure. Currently, the Fund expects to invest in derivatives consisting principally of futures, forwards, options, and swaps. The Fund may use derivatives to seek to enhance returns, to attempt to hedge some of its investment risk, to manage portfolio duration, as a substitute for holding the underlying asset on which the derivative instrument is based, or for cash management purposes. For example, the Fund may invest in or sell short U.S. Treasury futures, securities index futures, other futures, and/or currency forwards to adjust the Fund’s exposure to the direction of interest rates, or for other portfolio management reasons.

The portfolio management team selects securities using a bottom-up analysis of an issuer’s management quality, credit risk, and relative market position, and industry dynamics, as well as an evaluation of conditions within the broader economy. The portfolio management team attempts to reduce risk through portfolio diversification, credit analysis, and attention to current developments and trends in interest rates and economic conditions. The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions.

The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.

Read More

LBNOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LBNOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.1% -7.2% 18.1% 82.00%
1 Yr -2.3% -18.7% 21.2% 66.34%
3 Yr -3.9%* -23.6% 52.8% 64.72%
5 Yr -2.9%* -29.7% 29.3% 68.21%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.2% 6.04%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LBNOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.6% -31.8% 18.4% 80.26%
2021 -0.2% -14.3% 15.8% 30.36%
2020 1.1% -20.2% 60.6% 32.58%
2019 2.2% -10.2% 3.6% 5.37%
2018 -2.0% -12.3% 0.7% 95.79%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LBNOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -11.7% 18.1% 72.43%
1 Yr -2.3% -18.7% 38.5% 65.26%
3 Yr -3.9%* -23.6% 52.8% 64.83%
5 Yr -2.5%* -29.7% 30.1% 59.93%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.4% 5.22%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LBNOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.9% -31.8% 18.4% 83.43%
2021 -0.2% -14.3% 15.8% 30.36%
2020 1.1% -20.2% 60.6% 32.58%
2019 2.2% -10.2% 3.6% 5.37%
2018 -1.7% -12.3% 1.5% 89.10%

NAV & Total Return History

LBNOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LBNOX Category Low Category High LBNOX % Rank
Net Assets 24.2 B 100 124 B 3.15%
Number of Holdings 895 2 8175 29.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 3 B -1.57 B 20.5 B 4.51%
Weighting of Top 10 12.40% 4.3% 105.0% 84.46%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.13% 6.56%
  2. United States Treasury Bonds 0.13% 1.53%
  3. Tesla Inc 2% 0.98%
  4. Kommunalbanken AS 1.25% 0.83%
  5. CPPIB Capital Inc 1.54% 0.69%
  6. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc 3% 0.68%
  7. DISH DBS Corporation 7.75% 0.60%
  8. Square Inc A 0.54%
  9. Sprint Capital Corporation 6.88% 0.49%
  10. CCO Holdings, LLC/ CCO Holdings Capital Corp. 5.13% 0.49%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LBNOX % Rank
Bonds 		95.55% -150.81% 180.51% 19.04%
Stocks 		3.22% -38.22% 261.12% 15.99%
Convertible Bonds 		1.11% 0.00% 33.50% 53.92%
Cash 		0.07% -261.12% 258.91% 88.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.06% 0.00% 13.21% 48.11%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 82.27%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LBNOX % Rank
Consumer Defense 		24.07% 0.00% 99.97% 5.91%
Energy 		22.71% 0.00% 100.00% 38.05%
Basic Materials 		21.61% 0.00% 100.00% 4.11%
Utilities 		12.80% 0.00% 100.00% 14.40%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.81% 0.00% 89.95% 20.05%
Healthcare 		7.68% 0.00% 100.00% 16.45%
Real Estate 		3.32% 0.00% 100.00% 32.13%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 29.61% 88.17%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 90.75%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 90.49%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 89.97%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LBNOX % Rank
US 		3.03% -40.06% 261.12% 15.12%
Non US 		0.19% -0.10% 18.33% 21.80%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LBNOX % Rank
Corporate 		68.57% 0.00% 97.25% 10.66%
Government 		14.54% 0.00% 99.43% 42.63%
Securitized 		14.17% 0.00% 99.65% 56.79%
Municipal 		2.62% 0.00% 54.26% 5.11%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.09% 0.00% 100.00% 99.56%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.52% 72.98% 90.96%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LBNOX % Rank
US 		74.09% -151.11% 194.51% 35.76%
Non US 		21.46% -136.75% 104.82% 39.39%

LBNOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LBNOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.49% 0.01% 26.65% 97.04%
Management Fee 0.42% 0.00% 2.29% 12.41%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.04% 0.00% 0.70% 10.22%

Sales Fees

LBNOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LBNOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LBNOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 81.00% 0.00% 632.00% 53.58%

LBNOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LBNOX Category Low Category High LBNOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.34% 0.00% 15.93% 32.44%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LBNOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LBNOX Category Low Category High LBNOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.44% -1.55% 11.51% 32.23%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LBNOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

LBNOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Gizzo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2013

8.42

8.4%

Christopher J. Gizzo, Portfolio Manager, has joined Lord Abbett in 2008.

Robert Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2013

8.42

8.4%

Robert A. Lee is a Partner and Chief Investment Officer at the Lord Abbett & Company. Mr. Lee joined Lord Abbett in 1997 and was named Partner in 2002. His prior experience includes: Portfolio Manager and Vice President at ARM Capital Advisors; Assistant Portfolio Manager and Assistant Vice President at Kidder Peabody Asset Management; and Fixed Income Research Analyst at The First Boston Corporation. Mr. Lee received a BS from the University of Pennsylvania. He has been in the investment business since 1991.

Steven Rocco

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2014

7.67

7.7%

Mr. Rocco is Partner and Director of Taxable Fixed Income of Lord Abbett. Mr. Rocco is a lead portfolio manager for the high yield fixed income strategy and also contributes as portfolio manager to the multi-sector fixed-income strategy. Mr. Rocco joined Lord Abbett in 2004 and was named Partner in 2011. Mr. Rocco joined Lord Abbett as an associate portfolio manager and then transitioned to lead portfolio manager for our short duration and corporate bond strategies. He was previously a Consultant at FactSet. Mr. Rocco received a BA from Cornell University. He is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has been in the investment business since 2001.

Kewjin Yuoh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2014

7.42

7.4%

Mr. Yuoh is a portfolio manager for the taxable fixed income strategies. Mr. Yuoh joined Lord Abbett in 2010, and was named Partner in 2012. His prior experience includes: Senior Vice President – Director of Fundamental Research and Senior Portfolio Manager at Alliance Bernstein, LLP; Vice President – Senior Portfolio Manager at Credit Suisse Asset Management; and Mortgage-Backed Securities Portfolio Manager at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., Inc. Mr. Yuoh received a BS from Cornell University and has been in the investment business since 1994.

Andrew O'Brien

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2014

7.42

7.4%

Mr. O’Brien is a lead portfolio manager for the taxable fixed income strategies. Mr. O’Brien joined Lord Abbett in 1998 and was named Partner in 2008. Mr. O’Brien received a BA from Princeton University. He is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has been in the investment business since 1998.

Robert Clark

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2015

6.42

6.4%

Robert Clark is responsible for contributing to the management for Lord Abbett 's taxable-fixed income strategies with a focus on multi-sector securities. Mr. Clark joined Lord Abbett in 2010. His prior experience includes serving as Security Analyst & Portfolio Manager at Turner Investment Partners and various positions at People’s Bank. He has worked in the financial services industry since 2004. He earned a BS in finance from Bryant College and an MBA from Yale University. He also is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

