ClearBridge Mid Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
LBGAX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$33.83 -0.12 -0.35%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (LBGIX) Primary C (LBGCX) A (LBGAX) Inst (LCMIX) Retirement (LCMRX)
Vitals

YTD Return

21.4%

1 yr return

18.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.9%

Net Assets

$154 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$34.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.32%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 15.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LBGAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 21.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.96%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ClearBridge Mid Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Aug 31, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey Russell

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any, in equity securities of medium capitalization companies or other investments with similar economic characteristics. Medium capitalization companies are those with market capitalizations similar to companies in the Russell Midcap Index (the “Index”). The size of the companies in the Index changes with market conditions and the composition of the Index. Securities of companies whose market capitalizations no longer meet this definition after purchase by the fund still will be considered to be securities of medium capitalization companies for purposes of the fund’s 80% investment policy. The fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in the securities of foreign companies. The fund normally invests in a relatively small number of stocks selected for their long-term growth potential.
The fund invests in common stocks, but may invest in other types of equity securities.
Read More

LBGAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LBGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.4% -26.9% 59.5% 8.69%
1 Yr 18.3% -43.3% 860.3% 25.89%
3 Yr 1.9%* -41.5% 41.9% 25.65%
5 Yr 1.9%* -28.2% 82.7% 33.73%
10 Yr 5.5%* -18.2% 13.7% 25.77%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LBGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.5% -85.6% 1542.7% 67.14%
2021 8.2% -52.0% 83.9% 8.64%
2020 7.7% -17.6% 195.3% 56.95%
2019 4.7% -16.0% 9.5% 74.76%
2018 -3.4% -13.6% 24.1% 56.03%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LBGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.4% -53.4% 55.3% 7.98%
1 Yr 18.3% -60.3% 860.3% 23.76%
3 Yr 1.9%* -41.5% 41.9% 25.88%
5 Yr 1.9%* -27.5% 82.7% 37.30%
10 Yr 6.3%* -17.0% 15.4% 38.34%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LBGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.5% -85.6% 1542.7% 67.14%
2021 8.2% -52.0% 83.9% 8.64%
2020 7.7% -17.6% 195.3% 56.95%
2019 4.7% -16.0% 9.5% 74.76%
2018 -3.4% -13.6% 24.1% 70.35%

NAV & Total Return History

LBGAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LBGAX Category Low Category High LBGAX % Rank
Net Assets 154 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 79.08%
Number of Holdings 69 20 3702 59.22%
Net Assets in Top 10 50.6 M 360 K 10.9 B 80.50%
Weighting of Top 10 28.67% 5.5% 92.1% 40.60%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Fortinet Inc 4.23%
  2. JPMorgan 100% US Tr Sec MM Inst 3.63%
  3. Marvell Technology Inc 3.45%
  4. MercadoLibre Inc 3.33%
  5. Mettler-Toledo International Inc 3.12%
  6. Atlassian Corporation PLC A 2.96%
  7. Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc 2.85%
  8. Pinterest Inc 2.73%
  9. SBA Communications Corp 2.67%
  10. Palo Alto Networks Inc 2.58%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LBGAX % Rank
Stocks 		95.30% 23.99% 100.52% 85.99%
Cash 		4.70% -0.52% 26.94% 12.59%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 98.23%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 96.81%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 98.23%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 98.23%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LBGAX % Rank
Technology 		36.49% 0.04% 62.17% 19.15%
Healthcare 		18.86% 0.00% 43.77% 39.36%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.95% 0.00% 57.41% 14.18%
Industrials 		10.20% 0.00% 38.23% 79.96%
Real Estate 		4.13% 0.00% 19.28% 23.94%
Basic Materials 		3.66% 0.00% 17.25% 28.01%
Financial Services 		2.85% 0.00% 43.01% 87.94%
Communication Services 		2.67% 0.00% 18.33% 54.79%
Consumer Defense 		1.68% 0.00% 16.40% 60.64%
Energy 		1.51% 0.00% 62.10% 51.06%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 98.23%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LBGAX % Rank
US 		92.76% 23.38% 100.52% 62.59%
Non US 		2.54% 0.00% 35.22% 57.62%

LBGAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LBGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.32% 0.02% 19.28% 30.27%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 65.54%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 64.13%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

LBGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 3.50% 5.75% 43.28%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LBGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LBGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 15.00% 0.00% 250.31% 15.61%

LBGAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LBGAX Category Low Category High LBGAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 98.23%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LBGAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LBGAX Category Low Category High LBGAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.96% -2.24% 2.75% 78.24%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LBGAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LBGAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey Russell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2010

11.76

11.8%

Jeff co-manages the Small Cap Growth, Mid Cap Growth and SMID Cap Growth products. He has 39 years of investment industry experience and joined the organization in 1990. Jeff began his career at Drexel Burnham Lambert as a media analyst and later became a global portfolio manager. He is a member of the ClearBridge Investments Management Committee. Jeff has extensive experience analyzing and investing in both international and domestic companies of all market capitalizations. Jeff earned a BS in Civil Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a member of the CFA Institute and of the New York Society of Security Analysts. He serves as a board member for several non-profit organizations and enjoys playing squash

Aram Green

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2010

11.76

11.8%

Aram co-manages the Small Cap Growth, Mid Cap Growth and SMID Cap Growth products, and manages the Select strategy. He has 19 years of investment industry experience and began his career in asset management as an equity analyst at Hygrove Partners, LLC. Aram joined ClearBridge Investments as a research analyst in the Information Technology sector in 2006 before being named a portfolio manager. He is a member of the ClearBridge Management Committee. Prior to joining Hygrove, Aram was co-founder and executive vice president of iCollege, an infrastructure software company catering to the educational market place. In 2001, iCollege was acquired by BlackBoard Inc. Aram earned a BA in Economics from Union College. Aram serves as a board member for several non-profit organizations.

Brian Angerame

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2010

11.76

11.8%

Brian co-manages the Mid Cap, Mid Cap Growth and SMID Cap Growth products. He joined a predecessor organization in 2000 as an equity research analyst responsible for the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors, and has 26 years of investment industry experience. Previously, Brian was an analyst and assistant portfolio manager of the Prudential Real Estate Securities Fund at Prudential Investment Management. He earned his BA in Government from Dartmouth College and is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts.

Matthew Lilling

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Matthew is a Portfolio Manager and co-manages the Mid Cap, Mid Cap Growth, and SMID Cap Growth portfolios. He joined ClearBridge Investments in 2010 and has 15 years of investment industry experience. Prior to his appointment to the Portfolio Management team, Matthew served as a Senior Portfolio Analyst at ClearBridge supporting ClearBridge Small Cap and Mid Cap products. Prior to joining ClearBridge, he was a Private Equity and M&A Advisory Associate at MTS Health Partners and an Investment Banking Analyst at Lehman Brothers, Inc. Matthew received an MBA from Columbia Business School and holds a BA in Economics from Emory University. He is also a member of the CFA Society New York and the CFA Institute. - See more at: https://www.clearbridge.com/content/clearbridge/en-us/about/team/portfolio-management/lilling-matthew.html#sthash.WfULaucA.dpuf

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

