Vitals

YTD Return

1.4%

1 yr return

-0.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

Net Assets

$15.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.08%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$50,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LBETX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.25%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    LGM Risk Managed Total Return Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    LGM Capital
  • Inception Date
    Jun 12, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Moring

Fund Description

The Fund is a “fund of funds,” which means it invests primarily in other funds. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in (or allocating to) unaffiliated equity exchange traded funds (“Equity ETFs”) designed to track U.S. equity indices, U.S. money markets, Inverse ETFs and unaffiliated fixed income ETFs (“Bond ETFs”) designed to track major U.S. fixed-income indices and/or benchmark bonds including U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. Treasuries, and mortgage-backed securities of all maturities. The adviser’s decision to invest in Equity ETFs, Inverse ETFs, Bond ETFs or money market funds is based on the adviser’s technical research and analysis, including monitoring price movements and price trends of equity markets. The adviser’s strategy of investing in Inverse ETFs, Bond ETFs or money market funds is intended to provide income or protect principal by reducing risks associated with the equity markets, and lower volatility during unfavorable or declining market conditions. The adviser may invest all or a portion of the Fund’s assets in Equity ETFs, Inverse ETFs, Bond ETFs or money market funds at any given time, depending on its assessment of market trends and other factors. A market trend is the movement of a financial market in a particular direction over time.

LBETX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LBETX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.4% -5.1% 5.7% 92.81%
1 Yr -0.2% -12.2% 3.7% 51.08%
3 Yr -0.1%* -10.4% 1.0% 2.27%
5 Yr -3.1%* -9.5% 3.5% 92.00%
10 Yr N/A* -2.8% 1.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LBETX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.5% -39.5% -1.5% 0.72%
2021 1.9% -4.4% 4.2% 2.22%
2020 -5.7% -5.7% 4.1% 100.00%
2019 2.6% 0.8% 4.1% 3.94%
2018 -1.2% -3.1% -0.2% 30.65%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LBETX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.4% -11.4% 5.6% 92.09%
1 Yr -0.2% -12.2% 3.7% 49.64%
3 Yr -0.1%* -10.4% 5.7% 2.27%
5 Yr -3.1%* -9.5% 3.8% 91.94%
10 Yr N/A* -2.7% 2.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LBETX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.5% -39.5% -1.5% 0.72%
2021 1.9% -4.4% 4.2% 2.22%
2020 -5.7% -5.7% 4.1% 100.00%
2019 2.6% 0.8% 4.1% 3.94%
2018 -1.2% -3.1% 0.1% 60.48%

NAV & Total Return History

LBETX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LBETX Category Low Category High LBETX % Rank
Net Assets 15.1 M 9 M 6.08 B 93.53%
Number of Holdings 3 3 7774 99.28%
Net Assets in Top 10 17.5 M -56 M 5.07 B 86.33%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 10.9% 102.4% 1.33%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Morgan Stanley Instl Lqudty Trs Instl 57.52%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LBETX % Rank
Stocks 		57.00% -1.95% 57.00% 0.72%
Cash 		43.00% -54.98% 76.00% 2.16%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.63% 73.38%
Other 		0.00% -3.09% 22.34% 73.38%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.97% 97.84%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 130.40% 100.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LBETX % Rank
Technology 		25.62% 0.00% 25.62% 0.72%
Financial Services 		13.77% 0.00% 20.10% 68.35%
Healthcare 		13.41% 0.00% 19.76% 40.29%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.68% 0.00% 12.36% 15.11%
Communication Services 		9.63% 0.00% 11.71% 4.32%
Industrials 		8.16% 0.00% 29.86% 89.93%
Consumer Defense 		6.62% 0.00% 22.77% 57.55%
Energy 		3.68% 0.00% 27.98% 86.33%
Real Estate 		2.61% 0.00% 78.69% 89.93%
Utilities 		2.56% 0.00% 91.26% 74.10%
Basic Materials 		2.26% 0.00% 8.71% 85.61%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LBETX % Rank
US 		56.43% -1.96% 56.43% 0.72%
Non US 		0.57% -2.14% 14.08% 86.33%

LBETX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LBETX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.08% 0.07% 3.13% 7.41%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.25% 96.40%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 1.36%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

LBETX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LBETX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 16.67%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LBETX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 6.00% 318.00% 99.92%

LBETX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LBETX Category Low Category High LBETX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 4.22% 71.94%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LBETX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LBETX Category Low Category High LBETX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.25% -1.30% 3.99% 99.27%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LBETX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

LBETX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Moring

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 12, 2017

4.97

5.0%

Thomas Moring has served as President of LGM Capital Management, the adviser to Low Beta Tactical 500 since its 2016 inception. Mr. Moring is a practicing attorney and has been a founding partner of Pak & Moring since 2006. Mr. Moring also has over 20 years’ experience studying stock market technical indicators as a tactical strategy for the S&P 500. Mr. Moring’s education includes: B.A., Chinese Studies, University of Arizona (1995) and J.D., University of Arizona, the James Rogers College of Law, (2001). He is an active member of the State Bar of Arizona.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 26.96 6.1 1.92

