The Fund is a “fund of funds,” which means it invests primarily in other funds. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in (or allocating to) unaffiliated equity exchange traded funds (“Equity ETFs”) designed to track U.S. equity indices, U.S. money markets, Inverse ETFs and unaffiliated fixed income ETFs (“Bond ETFs”) designed to track major U.S. fixed-income indices and/or benchmark bonds including U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. Treasuries, and mortgage-backed securities of all maturities. The adviser’s decision to invest in Equity ETFs, Inverse ETFs, Bond ETFs or money market funds is based on the adviser’s technical research and analysis, including monitoring price movements and price trends of equity markets. The adviser’s strategy of investing in Inverse ETFs, Bond ETFs or money market funds is intended to provide income or protect principal by reducing risks associated with the equity markets, and lower volatility during unfavorable or declining market conditions. The adviser may invest all or a portion of the Fund’s assets in Equity ETFs, Inverse ETFs, Bond ETFs or money market funds at any given time, depending on its assessment of market trends and other factors. A market trend is the movement of a financial market in a particular direction over time.