Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.4%
1 yr return
-0.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.1%
Net Assets
$15.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 2.08%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$50,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is a “fund of funds,” which means it invests primarily in other funds. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in (or allocating to) unaffiliated equity exchange traded funds (“Equity ETFs”) designed to track U.S. equity indices, U.S. money markets, Inverse ETFs and unaffiliated fixed income ETFs (“Bond ETFs”) designed to track major U.S. fixed-income indices and/or benchmark bonds including U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. Treasuries, and mortgage-backed securities of all maturities. The adviser’s decision to invest in Equity ETFs, Inverse ETFs, Bond ETFs or money market funds is based on the adviser’s technical research and analysis, including monitoring price movements and price trends of equity markets. The adviser’s strategy of investing in Inverse ETFs, Bond ETFs or money market funds is intended to provide income or protect principal by reducing risks associated with the equity markets, and lower volatility during unfavorable or declining market conditions. The adviser may invest all or a portion of the Fund’s assets in Equity ETFs, Inverse ETFs, Bond ETFs or money market funds at any given time, depending on its assessment of market trends and other factors. A market trend is the movement of a financial market in a particular direction over time.
|Period
|LBETX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.4%
|-5.1%
|5.7%
|92.81%
|1 Yr
|-0.2%
|-12.2%
|3.7%
|51.08%
|3 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-10.4%
|1.0%
|2.27%
|5 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-9.5%
|3.5%
|92.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.8%
|1.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LBETX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-1.5%
|-39.5%
|-1.5%
|0.72%
|2021
|1.9%
|-4.4%
|4.2%
|2.22%
|2020
|-5.7%
|-5.7%
|4.1%
|100.00%
|2019
|2.6%
|0.8%
|4.1%
|3.94%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-3.1%
|-0.2%
|30.65%
|LBETX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LBETX % Rank
|Net Assets
|15.1 M
|9 M
|6.08 B
|93.53%
|Number of Holdings
|3
|3
|7774
|99.28%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|17.5 M
|-56 M
|5.07 B
|86.33%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|10.9%
|102.4%
|1.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LBETX % Rank
|Stocks
|57.00%
|-1.95%
|57.00%
|0.72%
|Cash
|43.00%
|-54.98%
|76.00%
|2.16%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.63%
|73.38%
|Other
|0.00%
|-3.09%
|22.34%
|73.38%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.97%
|97.84%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|130.40%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LBETX % Rank
|Technology
|25.62%
|0.00%
|25.62%
|0.72%
|Financial Services
|13.77%
|0.00%
|20.10%
|68.35%
|Healthcare
|13.41%
|0.00%
|19.76%
|40.29%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.68%
|0.00%
|12.36%
|15.11%
|Communication Services
|9.63%
|0.00%
|11.71%
|4.32%
|Industrials
|8.16%
|0.00%
|29.86%
|89.93%
|Consumer Defense
|6.62%
|0.00%
|22.77%
|57.55%
|Energy
|3.68%
|0.00%
|27.98%
|86.33%
|Real Estate
|2.61%
|0.00%
|78.69%
|89.93%
|Utilities
|2.56%
|0.00%
|91.26%
|74.10%
|Basic Materials
|2.26%
|0.00%
|8.71%
|85.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LBETX % Rank
|US
|56.43%
|-1.96%
|56.43%
|0.72%
|Non US
|0.57%
|-2.14%
|14.08%
|86.33%
|LBETX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.08%
|0.07%
|3.13%
|7.41%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|96.40%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|1.36%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|LBETX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|LBETX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|16.67%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LBETX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|6.00%
|318.00%
|99.92%
|LBETX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LBETX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.22%
|71.94%
|LBETX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|LBETX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LBETX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.25%
|-1.30%
|3.99%
|99.27%
|LBETX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 24, 2019
|$0.420
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 12, 2017
4.97
5.0%
Thomas Moring has served as President of LGM Capital Management, the adviser to Low Beta Tactical 500 since its 2016 inception. Mr. Moring is a practicing attorney and has been a founding partner of Pak & Moring since 2006. Mr. Moring also has over 20 years’ experience studying stock market technical indicators as a tactical strategy for the S&P 500. Mr. Moring’s education includes: B.A., Chinese Studies, University of Arizona (1995) and J.D., University of Arizona, the James Rogers College of Law, (2001). He is an active member of the State Bar of Arizona.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|26.96
|6.1
|1.92
