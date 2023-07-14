The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes, if any, in issuers domiciled, or having their principal activities, in the United States, at the time of investment or other instruments with similar economic characteristics. In addition, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of large capitalization companies. Large capitalization companies are those companies with market capitalizations similar to companies in the Russell 1000® Index (the “Index”). The size of the companies in the Index changes with market conditions and the composition of the Index. As of November 30, 2021, the median market capitalization of a company in the Index was approximately $14.45 billion and the dollar-weighted average market capitalization of the companies in the Index was approximately $603.07 billion.

The fund invests primarily in equity securities that, in the subadviser’s opinion, are undervalued or out of favor. The subadviser invests in securities that meet its value criteria, primarily price-to-earnings, price-to-book, price momentum and share change and quality, based on both quantitative and fundamental analysis. The fund expects to hold approximately 175-250 stocks under normal market conditions.