Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$1.00
$786 M
4.66%
$0.05
0.31%
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$786 M
Holdings in Top 10
100.0%
Expense Ratio 0.31%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Money Market Fund
The Fund is a money market fund that attempts to manage its portfolio to maintain a stable share price of $1.00 in accordance with applicable rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (‘‘SEC’’). The Fund has adopted a policy to invest 99.5% or more of its total assets in cash, U.S. Government securities, and/or repurchase agreements that are collateralized fully (i.e., collateralized by cash and/or U.S. Government securities) in order to qualify as a ‘‘government money market fund’’ under Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the ‘‘1940 Act’’).
Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in (i) debt issued by the U.S. Government; (ii) debt issued by agencies or instrumentalities of the U.S. Government (collectively, ‘‘government sponsored enterprises’’); and/or (iii) repurchase agreements collateralized by these U.S. Government securities. The Fund may invest substantially in securities issued by government sponsored enterprises, which are not guaranteed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government.
The Fund’s investments include, but are not limited to, debt of the issuers listed below:
·U.S. Government;
·Federal Home Loan Banks (‘‘FHLBanks’’);
·Federal National Mortgage Association (‘‘Fannie Mae’’);
·Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (‘‘Freddie Mac’’);
·Government National Mortgage Association (‘‘Ginnie Mae’’); and
·Federal Farm Credit Banks Funding Corporation (‘‘Federal Farm Credit Banks’’).
The Fund, like all other money market funds, is subject to the diversity, liquidity, credit quality, maturity, and other requirements of Rule 2a-7 under the 1940 Act.
By operating as a government money market fund, the Fund is exempt from requirements that permit the imposition of a liquidity fee and/or temporary redemption gate. The Fund’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) may elect to subject the Fund to the liquidity fee and/or redemption gate requirements in the future, but the Board has not elected to do so at this time.
The Fund seeks to remain fully invested in accordance with its investment objective. In response to adverse economic, market, or other unfavorable conditions, or to meet regulatorily-imposed liquidity requirements, however, the Fund may temporarily invest its assets in cash in a defensive manner. The Fund also may increase its investments in cash in unusual circumstances, such as unusually large cash inflows (whether through the purchase of Fund shares or the sale of securities) or anticipated increases in redemptions. Although the Fund seeks to be fully invested, to the extent that the Fund invests in cash, the Fund may not achieve its investment objective.
The Fund may sell a security to satisfy redemption requests, increase cash, or for a variety of other reasons, such as when the Fund believes the security seems less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, or when selling the security is required to comply with SEC requirements regarding the quality, maturity, duration, and diversification of the Fund’s portfolio.
|Period
|LAYXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|0.0%
|2.5%
|83.76%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|0.0%
|3.6%
|10.57%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|1.2%
|51.26%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|1.4%
|72.12%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|54.62%
* Annualized
|Period
|LAYXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|0.0%
|1.2%
|83.17%
|2021
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.0%
|82.08%
|2020
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.1%
|81.97%
|2019
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.5%
|80.78%
|2018
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.3%
|80.26%
|Period
|LAYXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|0.0%
|2.5%
|83.76%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|0.0%
|3.6%
|10.39%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|1.2%
|50.87%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|1.4%
|72.12%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|54.62%
* Annualized
|Period
|LAYXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|0.0%
|1.2%
|83.17%
|2021
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.0%
|81.96%
|2020
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.1%
|81.84%
|2019
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.5%
|80.60%
|2018
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.3%
|80.27%
|LAYXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LAYXX % Rank
|Net Assets
|786 M
|136 K
|281 B
|83.75%
|Number of Holdings
|7
|1
|346
|91.61%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|747 M
|-343 K
|163 B
|79.64%
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.00%
|22.7%
|100.0%
|5.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LAYXX % Rank
|Cash
|81.97%
|25.56%
|100.00%
|22.64%
|Bonds
|18.03%
|0.00%
|74.44%
|74.33%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|59.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|59.00%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.67%
|0.04%
|58.82%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.22%
|63.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LAYXX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|81.97%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|22.10%
|Government
|18.03%
|0.00%
|44.01%
|70.94%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|59.00%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|59.36%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|67.38%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.71%
|61.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LAYXX % Rank
|US
|18.03%
|0.00%
|72.86%
|73.08%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.45%
|61.50%
|LAYXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.31%
|0.06%
|1.68%
|63.30%
|Management Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|0.50%
|40.82%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.04%
|0.01%
|0.55%
|13.12%
|LAYXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|5.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|LAYXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|5.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LAYXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|485.00%
|N/A
|LAYXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LAYXX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.66%
|0.00%
|2.28%
|34.94%
|LAYXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|LAYXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LAYXX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.01%
|-1.09%
|1.67%
|56.62%
|LAYXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$1.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2022
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2022
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 05, 2009
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 04, 2008
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 03, 2008
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 02, 2008
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 04, 2008
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 04, 2008
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 02, 2008
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 04, 2008
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 05, 2008
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 03, 2008
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 05, 2008
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 04, 2008
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2008
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
