Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
14.1%
1 yr return
14.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.6%
Net Assets
$43.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 1.25%
Front Load 5.00%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 17.27%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund’s investment adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in a combination of equity, fixed income and alternative strategy exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”) and mutual funds (together, “Underlying Funds”). The Underlying Funds in which the Fund invests each primarily invest in (1) U.S. common stocks, (2) foreign common stocks, (3) U.S. fixed income securities, (4) foreign fixed income securities or (5) alternative investments including managed futures, master-limited partnerships, commodities, and long-short strategies. Equity Underlying Funds may follow a growth or value-investing style and may include those that invest in small-cap, mid-cap or large cap companies. The adviser invests Fund assets in fixed income Underlying Funds without restriction as to minimum issuer credit quality, sector, capitalization, country of origin, or security maturity. Fixed income Underlying Funds may invest in non-investment grade fixed income securities, commonly known as “high yield” or “junk” bonds that are rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or similarly by another rating agency. Foreign equity Underlying Funds may invest in common stock of companies located in emerging market countries. The Fund may invest up to 60% of its net assets in Underlying Funds that primarily invest in foreign securities.
The Fund’s adviser invests the Fund’s assets in the Underlying Funds in accordance with the following ranges:
|Equity
|70-100%
|Fixed Income
|0-30%
|Alternatives
|0-20%
The Fund’s adviser makes tactical reallocations or rebalances in response to market conditions. Such reallocations or rebalances may be within an asset class (e.g. shifting between market capitalizations, geographic regions, credit qualities or durations) or between asset classes (e.g. shifting some of the Fund’s assets allocated to equity into fixed income).
|Period
|LAWAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.1%
|-6.1%
|259.6%
|32.46%
|1 Yr
|14.5%
|-23.3%
|219.9%
|8.38%
|3 Yr
|7.5%*
|-7.4%
|35.8%
|9.14%
|5 Yr
|5.6%*
|-12.9%
|17.1%
|9.04%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.1%
|6.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LAWAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.4%
|-44.4%
|104.5%
|16.93%
|2021
|7.9%
|-12.9%
|10.1%
|11.73%
|2020
|5.0%
|-3.8%
|17.1%
|25.73%
|2019
|5.0%
|-3.7%
|7.3%
|19.05%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-9.5%
|-1.3%
|9.70%
|Period
|LAWAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.1%
|-11.0%
|259.6%
|32.46%
|1 Yr
|14.5%
|-23.3%
|219.9%
|8.38%
|3 Yr
|7.5%*
|-7.4%
|35.8%
|9.14%
|5 Yr
|5.6%*
|-12.9%
|21.1%
|8.48%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.0%
|14.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LAWAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.4%
|-44.4%
|104.5%
|16.93%
|2021
|7.9%
|-12.9%
|10.1%
|11.73%
|2020
|5.0%
|-3.8%
|17.1%
|25.73%
|2019
|5.0%
|-3.7%
|7.3%
|19.64%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-9.2%
|-1.3%
|42.42%
|LAWAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LAWAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|43.8 M
|8.18 M
|117 B
|89.53%
|Number of Holdings
|9
|4
|9963
|82.72%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|43.8 M
|6.34 M
|17.7 B
|85.86%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|15.1%
|100.0%
|4.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LAWAX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.59%
|41.81%
|99.54%
|43.46%
|Bonds
|3.74%
|0.00%
|172.53%
|41.88%
|Cash
|1.66%
|-175.13%
|34.02%
|67.54%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.51%
|92.15%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.94%
|17.05%
|93.72%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.88%
|87.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LAWAX % Rank
|Technology
|22.67%
|1.75%
|32.38%
|24.74%
|Healthcare
|13.28%
|2.06%
|19.02%
|61.05%
|Financial Services
|13.07%
|9.56%
|42.24%
|81.05%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.89%
|1.15%
|24.72%
|56.32%
|Industrials
|9.66%
|1.80%
|15.05%
|75.26%
|Communication Services
|7.00%
|1.90%
|13.69%
|47.89%
|Consumer Defense
|5.49%
|0.47%
|14.80%
|73.68%
|Real Estate
|5.47%
|0.00%
|28.04%
|18.42%
|Energy
|5.38%
|0.00%
|31.98%
|23.68%
|Utilities
|3.74%
|0.00%
|15.29%
|12.63%
|Basic Materials
|3.34%
|0.00%
|8.62%
|76.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LAWAX % Rank
|US
|93.36%
|27.22%
|98.64%
|2.09%
|Non US
|1.23%
|0.38%
|36.06%
|98.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LAWAX % Rank
|Corporate
|67.61%
|0.00%
|94.65%
|3.66%
|Cash & Equivalents
|31.41%
|2.76%
|100.00%
|67.54%
|Government
|0.98%
|0.00%
|58.00%
|60.21%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.42%
|87.96%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.35%
|86.91%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.59%
|81.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LAWAX % Rank
|US
|3.36%
|0.00%
|159.81%
|40.84%
|Non US
|0.38%
|0.00%
|12.72%
|47.64%
|LAWAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.25%
|0.01%
|2.81%
|20.86%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.30%
|75.92%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|46.83%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.28%
|N/A
|LAWAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.00%
|3.00%
|5.75%
|70.00%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LAWAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LAWAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|17.27%
|0.18%
|300.02%
|44.38%
|LAWAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LAWAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.30%
|0.00%
|3.71%
|77.49%
|LAWAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|LAWAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LAWAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.33%
|-1.69%
|5.31%
|67.02%
|LAWAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 24, 2019
|$0.404
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 24, 2015
6.77
6.8%
Philip Blancato is the CEO and President of Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management and Chairman of the Ladenburg Investment Policy Committee. He also serves as President of Ladenburg Thalmann Capital Agency, and Member of the Boards of Directors for affiliated companies: Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Investacorp, Inc., Triad Advisors, Inc., Premier Trust, Securities America, Inc, KMS Financial Services, Inc. and Securities Service network, Inc. Philip is a twenty-five year veteran of the financial services industry with a specialized knowledge of portfolio and risk management, asset allocation and macro-economic theory as well as constructing and implementing seamlessly integrated platforms of fee-based solutions. Prior to joining Ladenburg Thalmann he worked for PowellJohnson as the Managing Director of Advisory Services where he directed the creation and implementation of a suite of fee-based platforms. Philip also worked for Prudential Securities beginning in 1990 where he held various positions within the Investment Management Services division. In 1996 he assumed the role of First Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management Programs. His primary function was to develop and improve upon the positioning and functionality of discretionary fee-based programs. During Philip’s tenure the Portfolio Management division became one of the most successful divisions within Prudential Securities with assets in excess of $16 billion. In 1990 Philip received a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Kean University and in 1998 a Marketing Continuing Education degree from New York University. In 2003 he became an Accredited Investment Fiduciary and in 2005 he completed the Securities Industry Association accredited program at Wharton Business School. Philip has been quoted in the Wall Street Journal, appeared on CNBC, and often speaks at industry conferences on topics such as investment management, portfolio risks and diversification and alternative investments. Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management (LTAM) is an SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm, established in 1982, and has over $1.9 billion in assets under management. LTAM was formed to create a high net worth asset management division based on the individual talents and areas of expertise of its members to support our clients' diverse financial needs. Investments are managed based on a long-term time horizon while being mindful of the historical context of the markets. The goal of this active portfolio management approach has been quality returns that are in excess of the current market with a lower level of volatility.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.19
|26.6
|6.61
|2.41
