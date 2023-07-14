Home
Lord Abbett Fundamental Equity Fund

mutual fund
LAVSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.59 -0.06 -0.47%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
C (GILAX) Primary A (LDFVX) Other (LAVPX) Inst (LAVYX) Retirement (LAVRX) Retirement (LAVQX) Other (LAVFX) Retirement (LAVTX) Retirement (LAVSX) Retirement (LAVVX) Other (LDFOX)
Lord Abbett Fundamental Equity Fund

LAVSX | Fund

$12.59

$1.79 B

1.16%

$0.15

0.96%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.5%

1 yr return

8.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.4%

Net Assets

$1.79 B

Holdings in Top 10

26.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.96%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 73.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Lord Abbett Fundamental Equity Fund

LAVSX | Fund

$12.59

$1.79 B

1.16%

$0.15

0.96%

LAVSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.04%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lord Abbett Fundamental Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Lord Abbett
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeff Diamond

Fund Description

The Fund invests in equity securities of U.S. and multinational companies across all market capitalization ranges that the portfolio management team believes are undervalued by the market and are selling at reasonable prices in relation to the portfolio management team’s assessment of their potential or intrinsic value. Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. The Fund normally invests at least 50% of its net assets in equity securities of large, established companies having a market capitalization within the range of companies in the Russell 1000® Index. The Fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that the portfolio management team believes are undervalued by the market and are selling at reasonable prices in relation to the portfolio management team’s assessment of their potential or intrinsic value.

Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, equity interests in trusts (including real estate investment trusts and privately offered trusts), partnerships, joint ventures, limited liability companies and vehicles with similar legal structures, other instruments convertible or exercisable into the foregoing, and other investments with similar economic characteristics.

The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities of foreign companies, including emerging market companies, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and other similar depositary receipts. In addition to ADRs, the Fund generally defines foreign companies as those whose securities are traded primarily on non-U.S. securities exchanges.

The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities.

The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions.The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.

LAVSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LAVSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.5% -13.6% 215.2% 27.53%
1 Yr 8.1% -58.6% 197.5% 24.88%
3 Yr 6.2%* -23.2% 64.1% 54.02%
5 Yr -0.4%* -15.3% 29.4% 62.22%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% 84.13%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LAVSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.0% -65.1% 22.3% 68.27%
2021 7.0% -25.3% 25.5% 59.55%
2020 0.3% -8.4% 56.7% 37.85%
2019 2.5% -9.2% 10.4% 90.83%
2018 -3.5% -9.4% 3.1% 54.87%

NAV & Total Return History

LAVSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LAVSX Category Low Category High LAVSX % Rank
Net Assets 1.79 B 1 M 151 B 36.85%
Number of Holdings 64 2 1727 67.08%
Net Assets in Top 10 457 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 37.88%
Weighting of Top 10 26.36% 5.0% 99.2% 54.89%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc 4.52%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co 4.04%
  3. Procter & Gamble Co 3.04%
  4. Pfizer Inc 2.75%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.47%
  6. Raytheon Technologies Corp 2.46%
  7. Lockheed Martin Corp 2.35%
  8. Honeywell International Inc 2.35%
  9. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc 2.26%
  10. Wells Fargo & Co 2.25%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LAVSX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 28.02% 125.26% 6.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 74.36%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 72.21%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 72.68%
Cash 		0.00% -88.20% 71.98% 94.38%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 73.61%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LAVSX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.27% 0.00% 58.05% 37.74%
Healthcare 		15.30% 0.00% 30.08% 71.82%
Industrials 		13.16% 0.00% 42.76% 28.35%
Technology 		11.61% 0.00% 54.02% 39.82%
Energy 		10.58% 0.00% 54.00% 19.45%
Consumer Defense 		7.85% 0.00% 34.10% 58.94%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.67% 0.00% 22.74% 51.54%
Real Estate 		4.73% 0.00% 90.54% 24.44%
Communication Services 		4.49% 0.00% 26.58% 70.16%
Basic Materials 		3.90% 0.00% 21.69% 37.41%
Utilities 		2.45% 0.00% 27.04% 77.81%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LAVSX % Rank
US 		96.65% 24.51% 121.23% 29.28%
Non US 		3.35% 0.00% 41.42% 56.00%

LAVSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LAVSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.96% 0.04% 45.41% 47.46%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.50% 48.42%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 49.92%
Administrative Fee 0.04% 0.01% 0.50% 10.53%

Sales Fees

LAVSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LAVSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LAVSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 73.00% 0.00% 488.00% 79.61%

LAVSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LAVSX Category Low Category High LAVSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.16% 0.00% 41.90% 90.60%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LAVSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LAVSX Category Low Category High LAVSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.04% -1.51% 4.28% 67.98%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LAVSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

LAVSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeff Diamond

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 05, 2018

3.74

3.7%

Mr. Diamond, portfolio manager, joined Lord Abbett in 2007 as a research analyst for the mid cap value equity strategy. His prior experience includes: Managing Director at Axia Capital Management, LLC; Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager at Franklin Mutual Advisers; Vice President, Assistant Portfolio Manager at Prudential Mutual Funds; and Vice President, Financial Restructuring, at Prudential Capital Group. Mr. Diamond received a BS from Cornell University and an MBA from Columbia University. He is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has been in the investment business since 1987.

John Hardy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 14, 2020

1.71

1.7%

John C. Hardy, Portfolio Manager. Mr. Hardy joined Lord Abbett in 2011 and is responsible for contributing to the management for Lord Abbett’s smid-, small-and micro-cap value equity strategies.

Darnell Azeez

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Darnell Azeez leads Lord Abbett’s Value Equity team and contributes to the management of the firm’s Dividend strategies. Mr. Azeez re-joined Lord Abbett in 2015. Prior to his current role, he served as a Portfolio Manager on the firm’s taxable fixed income team. His previous experience includes serving as a Equity Research Analyst at TAMRO Capital Partners; Equity Research Analyst, Director of Public Fund Marketing and Advisor Consultant at Lord Abbett. He has worked in the financial services industry since 2002. He has worked in the financial services industry since 2002. He earned a BA in economics and business from Lafayette College and is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

