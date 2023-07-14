Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.5%
1 yr return
8.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.5%
Net Assets
$1.79 B
Holdings in Top 10
26.4%
Expense Ratio 1.21%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 73.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund invests in equity securities of U.S. and multinational companies across all market capitalization ranges that the portfolio management team believes are undervalued by the market and are selling at reasonable prices in relation to the portfolio management team’s assessment of their potential or intrinsic value. Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. The Fund normally invests at least 50% of its net assets in equity securities of large, established companies having a market capitalization within the range of companies in the Russell 1000® Index. The Fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that the portfolio management team believes are undervalued by the market and are selling at reasonable prices in relation to the portfolio management team’s assessment of their potential or intrinsic value.
Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, equity interests in trusts (including real estate investment trusts and privately offered trusts), partnerships, joint ventures, limited liability companies and vehicles with similar legal structures, other instruments convertible or exercisable into the foregoing, and other investments with similar economic characteristics.
The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities of foreign companies, including emerging market companies, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and other similar depositary receipts. In addition to ADRs, the Fund generally defines foreign companies as those whose securities are traded primarily on non-U.S. securities exchanges.
The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities.
The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions.The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.
|Period
|LAVRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.5%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|27.86%
|1 Yr
|8.0%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|25.12%
|3 Yr
|6.1%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|54.55%
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|63.22%
|10 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|91.92%
* Annualized
|Period
|LAVRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.1%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|68.78%
|2021
|6.9%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|60.50%
|2020
|0.3%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|40.16%
|2019
|2.5%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|91.19%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|54.49%
|Period
|LAVRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.5%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|26.14%
|1 Yr
|8.0%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|22.19%
|3 Yr
|6.1%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|54.91%
|5 Yr
|1.3%*
|-15.1%
|32.0%
|52.32%
|10 Yr
|3.0%*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|73.63%
* Annualized
|Period
|LAVRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.1%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|68.78%
|2021
|6.9%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|60.50%
|2020
|0.3%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|40.07%
|2019
|2.5%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|91.19%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|33.80%
|LAVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LAVRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.79 B
|1 M
|151 B
|36.02%
|Number of Holdings
|64
|2
|1727
|65.67%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|457 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|37.06%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.36%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|54.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LAVRX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|3.23%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|27.13%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|21.09%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|21.94%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|90.49%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|23.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LAVRX % Rank
|Financial Services
|20.27%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|36.91%
|Healthcare
|15.30%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|70.99%
|Industrials
|13.16%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|27.18%
|Technology
|11.61%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|38.99%
|Energy
|10.58%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|18.62%
|Consumer Defense
|7.85%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|58.02%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.67%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|50.54%
|Real Estate
|4.73%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|23.61%
|Communication Services
|4.49%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|69.33%
|Basic Materials
|3.90%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|36.58%
|Utilities
|2.45%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|76.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LAVRX % Rank
|US
|96.65%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|28.45%
|Non US
|3.35%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|55.17%
|LAVRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.21%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|29.61%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|45.67%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|64.98%
|Administrative Fee
|0.04%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|4.33%
|LAVRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LAVRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LAVRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|73.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|78.24%
|LAVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LAVRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.90%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|67.27%
|LAVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|LAVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LAVRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.81%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|77.54%
|LAVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 24, 2020
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2019
|$1.249
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2018
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2017
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 22, 2016
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 24, 2015
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 22, 2013
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2012
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 23, 2010
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 24, 2009
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2008
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2007
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 05, 2018
3.74
3.7%
Mr. Diamond, portfolio manager, joined Lord Abbett in 2007 as a research analyst for the mid cap value equity strategy. His prior experience includes: Managing Director at Axia Capital Management, LLC; Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager at Franklin Mutual Advisers; Vice President, Assistant Portfolio Manager at Prudential Mutual Funds; and Vice President, Financial Restructuring, at Prudential Capital Group. Mr. Diamond received a BS from Cornell University and an MBA from Columbia University. He is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has been in the investment business since 1987.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 14, 2020
1.71
1.7%
John C. Hardy, Portfolio Manager. Mr. Hardy joined Lord Abbett in 2011 and is responsible for contributing to the management for Lord Abbett’s smid-, small-and micro-cap value equity strategies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Darnell Azeez leads Lord Abbett’s Value Equity team and contributes to the management of the firm’s Dividend strategies. Mr. Azeez re-joined Lord Abbett in 2015. Prior to his current role, he served as a Portfolio Manager on the firm’s taxable fixed income team. His previous experience includes serving as a Equity Research Analyst at TAMRO Capital Partners; Equity Research Analyst, Director of Public Fund Marketing and Advisor Consultant at Lord Abbett. He has worked in the financial services industry since 2002. He has worked in the financial services industry since 2002. He earned a BA in economics and business from Lafayette College and is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...