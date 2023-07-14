Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.6%
1 yr return
9.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.0%
Net Assets
$1.01 B
Holdings in Top 10
39.4%
Expense Ratio 1.30%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 70.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
$1,000,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|•
|
No more than 75% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in non-dollar denominated securities.
|•
|
No more than 50% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in un-hedged non-U.S. dollar denominated securities, currency futures, forwards, or options measured at notional value, excluding instruments used for hedging purposes.
|•
|
No more than 50% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in debt and other fixed income securities rated below the Baa or BBB categories at the time of purchase by one or more Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations (“NRSROs”) or unrated securities of comparable quality at the time of purchase (as determined by the subadvisers). Securities rated below investment grade (i.e., securities rated below the Baa/BBB categories) are commonly known as “junk bonds” or “high yield securities.”
|•
|
No more than 50% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in securities of issuers in emerging markets.
|Period
|LAOIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.6%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|0.42%
|1 Yr
|9.9%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|1.13%
|3 Yr
|-3.7%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|57.95%
|5 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-29.7%
|29.3%
|41.59%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LAOIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.1%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|94.38%
|2021
|-1.5%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|76.04%
|2020
|2.2%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|9.63%
|2019
|1.3%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|40.38%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|86.62%
|Period
|LAOIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.6%
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|0.42%
|1 Yr
|9.9%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|1.41%
|3 Yr
|-3.7%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|58.04%
|5 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-29.7%
|30.1%
|35.21%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|16.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LAOIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.1%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|94.38%
|2021
|-1.5%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|75.89%
|2020
|2.2%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|9.63%
|2019
|1.3%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|41.42%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|70.75%
|LAOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LAOIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.01 B
|100
|124 B
|42.28%
|Number of Holdings
|801
|2
|8175
|31.69%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|337 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|31.54%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.35%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|28.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LAOIX % Rank
|Bonds
|94.14%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|26.74%
|Cash
|4.74%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|60.17%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.68%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|42.73%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|77.47%
|Other
|-0.25%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|94.19%
|Stocks
|-0.32%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|97.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LAOIX % Rank
|Derivative
|47.09%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|3.94%
|Government
|23.06%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|26.42%
|Corporate
|16.55%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|74.16%
|Cash & Equivalents
|8.19%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|51.60%
|Securitized
|4.90%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|74.45%
|Municipal
|0.20%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|29.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LAOIX % Rank
|US
|58.17%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|64.39%
|Non US
|35.97%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|16.72%
|LAOIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.30%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|41.48%
|Management Fee
|1.15%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|88.58%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|LAOIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LAOIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LAOIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|70.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|42.66%
|LAOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LAOIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|94.66%
|LAOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|LAOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LAOIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.74%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|57.23%
|LAOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2021
|$0.306
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.285
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2017
|$0.385
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.195
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.313
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2013
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 30, 2013
8.76
8.8%
– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Portfolio Manager, 2007- – Tahoma Capital – 2005-2007 – Western Asset Management Company – Research Analyst, 2005 – Microsoft Corporation – Director, Capital Markets, 1999-2005 – University of Chicago, Graduate School of Business, M.B.A – University of Toledo, M.Sc. – Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, B.Sc. – Chartered Financial Analyst
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 30, 2013
8.76
8.8%
– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Chief Investment Officer, 1990– – Greenwich Capital Markets – Portfolio Manager, 1988–1990 – The First Boston Corporation – Fixed Income Manager, 1980–1988 – National Bank of Detroit – Portfolio Manager, 1977–1980 – The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, M.B.A., B.S., B.A., summa cum laude, 1972–1976
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...