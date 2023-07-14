Home
LAMHX (Mutual Fund)

Lord Abbett Dividend Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.73 +0.02 +0.11%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (LAMYX) Primary C (LAMCX) Other (LAMPX) A (LAMAX) Retirement (LAMRX) Retirement (LAMQX) Other (LAMFX) Retirement (LAMSX) Retirement (LAMTX) Retirement (LAMHX) Other (LRMAX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lord Abbett Dividend Growth Fund

LAMHX | Fund

$18.73

$3.14 B

1.01%

$0.19

0.60%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.5%

1 yr return

7.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.7%

Net Assets

$3.14 B

Holdings in Top 10

33.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 39.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LAMHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.13%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lord Abbett Dividend Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Lord Abbett
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Marc Pavese

Fund Description

The Fund invests in equity securities of large and mid-sized companies that the Fund’s portfolio management team believes have potential for long-term total return and consistent increases in their dividends over time resulting from their earnings growth. In particular, the Fund focuses on large and mid-sized companies that have a ten-year history of dividend issuance and growth, which represents a narrow investable universe. The Fund may invest in companies of any size, but expects to invest in companies having a market capitalization at the time of purchase of at least $500 million.

Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, equity interests in trusts (including real estate investment trusts and privately offered trusts), partnerships, joint ventures, limited liability companies and vehicles with similar legal structures, other instruments convertible or exercisable into the foregoing, and other investments with similar economic characteristics.

The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities of foreign companies, including emerging market companies, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and other similar depositary receipts. In addition to ADRs, the Fund generally defines foreign companies as those whose securities are traded primarily on non-U.S. securities exchanges.

The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.

LAMHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LAMHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.5% -14.3% 35.6% 84.30%
1 Yr 7.6% -34.9% 38.6% 69.03%
3 Yr 5.0%* -27.8% 93.5% 52.75%
5 Yr 3.7%* -30.5% 97.2% 39.27%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 72.20%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LAMHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.2% -56.3% 28.9% 20.20%
2021 7.8% -20.5% 152.6% 52.34%
2020 3.7% -13.9% 183.6% 48.82%
2019 4.6% -8.3% 8.9% 69.67%
2018 -2.7% -13.5% 12.6% 45.61%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LAMHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.5% -20.5% 35.6% 75.68%
1 Yr 7.6% -34.9% 40.3% 59.85%
3 Yr 5.0%* -27.8% 93.5% 52.58%
5 Yr 5.4%* -29.8% 97.2% 36.44%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 70.21%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LAMHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.2% -56.3% 28.9% 20.27%
2021 7.8% -20.5% 152.6% 52.80%
2020 3.7% -13.9% 183.6% 48.74%
2019 4.6% -8.3% 8.9% 70.18%
2018 -0.9% -10.9% 12.6% 15.35%

NAV & Total Return History

LAMHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LAMHX Category Low Category High LAMHX % Rank
Net Assets 3.14 B 1.01 M 1.21 T 33.91%
Number of Holdings 59 2 4154 73.21%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.03 B 288 K 270 B 33.74%
Weighting of Top 10 32.95% 1.8% 106.2% 43.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 6.92%
  2. Apple Inc 4.18%
  3. Coca-Cola Co 3.19%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc 3.17%
  5. Exxon Mobil Corp 3.02%
  6. Danaher Corp 2.93%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 2.89%
  8. Union Pacific Corp 2.86%
  9. Qualcomm Inc 2.81%
  10. NextEra Energy Inc 2.80%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LAMHX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 0.00% 130.24% 7.55%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 78.72%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 79.02%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 77.34%
Cash 		0.00% -102.29% 100.00% 93.43%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 77.51%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LAMHX % Rank
Technology 		21.70% 0.00% 48.94% 66.92%
Financial Services 		18.02% 0.00% 55.59% 12.94%
Industrials 		14.23% 0.00% 29.90% 10.41%
Healthcare 		13.73% 0.00% 60.70% 69.75%
Consumer Defense 		9.26% 0.00% 47.71% 16.62%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.37% 0.00% 30.33% 85.53%
Energy 		4.67% 0.00% 41.64% 36.06%
Utilities 		3.70% 0.00% 20.91% 17.15%
Basic Materials 		3.51% 0.00% 25.70% 28.02%
Real Estate 		3.00% 0.00% 31.91% 38.82%
Communication Services 		0.80% 0.00% 27.94% 98.55%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LAMHX % Rank
US 		97.05% 0.00% 127.77% 44.53%
Non US 		2.95% 0.00% 32.38% 38.26%

LAMHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LAMHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.60% 0.01% 49.27% 67.52%
Management Fee 0.53% 0.00% 2.00% 53.64%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.04% 0.00% 0.85% 15.32%

Sales Fees

LAMHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LAMHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LAMHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 39.00% 0.00% 496.00% 68.67%

LAMHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LAMHX Category Low Category High LAMHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.01% 0.00% 24.06% 37.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LAMHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LAMHX Category Low Category High LAMHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.13% -54.00% 6.06% 24.75%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LAMHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

LAMHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Marc Pavese

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2012

9.42

9.4%

Marc Pavese, Partner and Portfolio Manager, joined Lord Abbett in 2008. Pavese, Rabinowitz, and Tiwari joined Lord Abbett in 2008, 2017, and 2015, respectively. Mr. Rabinowitz was formerly Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Technology Analyst at Jennison Associates LLC from 2014 to 2017. Messrs. Azeez, Pavese, Rabinowitz,

Darnell Azeez

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2019

2.83

2.8%

Darnell Azeez leads Lord Abbett’s Value Equity team and contributes to the management of the firm’s Dividend strategies. Mr. Azeez re-joined Lord Abbett in 2015. Prior to his current role, he served as a Portfolio Manager on the firm’s taxable fixed income team. His previous experience includes serving as a Equity Research Analyst at TAMRO Capital Partners; Equity Research Analyst, Director of Public Fund Marketing and Advisor Consultant at Lord Abbett. He has worked in the financial services industry since 2002. He has worked in the financial services industry since 2002. He earned a BA in economics and business from Lafayette College and is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation.

Servesh Tiwari

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2019

2.83

2.8%

Mr. Tiwari joined Lord Abbett in 2015. Mr. Tiwari was formerly a Vice President at Goldman Sachs from 2007 to 2015.

Jeffrey Rabinowitz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 11, 2020

1.8

1.8%

Jeffrey Rabinowtiz, CFA, joined Lord Abbett in 2017 and was formerly Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Technology Analyst at Jennison Associates LLC from 2014 to 2017 and Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Technology Analyst for U.S. Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Asset Management from 1999 to 2014. He received a BS in electrical engineering from Florida Atlantic University and an MBA in finance from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

Subrata Ghose

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 15, 2021

1.04

1.0%

Ghose is a portfolio manager with OppenheimerFunds. He has been an assistant vice president and associate portfolio manager with the firm since March 2000. Prior to that, he was a sector fund manager at Fidelity Investments. He has over 10 years of investment experience. Ghose holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

×