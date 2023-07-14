Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.5%
1 yr return
7.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.5%
Net Assets
$3.14 B
Holdings in Top 10
33.0%
Expense Ratio 0.91%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 39.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund invests in equity securities of large and mid-sized companies that the Fund’s portfolio management team believes have potential for long-term total return and consistent increases in their dividends over time resulting from their earnings growth. In particular, the Fund focuses on large and mid-sized companies that have a ten-year history of dividend issuance and growth, which represents a narrow investable universe. The Fund may invest in companies of any size, but expects to invest in companies having a market capitalization at the time of purchase of at least $500 million.
Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, equity interests in trusts (including real estate investment trusts and privately offered trusts), partnerships, joint ventures, limited liability companies and vehicles with similar legal structures, other instruments convertible or exercisable into the foregoing, and other investments with similar economic characteristics.
The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities of foreign companies, including emerging market companies, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and other similar depositary receipts. In addition to ADRs, the Fund generally defines foreign companies as those whose securities are traded primarily on non-U.S. securities exchanges.
The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.
|Period
|LAMAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.5%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|84.91%
|1 Yr
|7.4%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|71.07%
|3 Yr
|4.8%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|55.11%
|5 Yr
|3.5%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|42.25%
|10 Yr
|2.4%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|57.70%
* Annualized
|Period
|LAMAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.4%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|21.27%
|2021
|7.7%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|53.97%
|2020
|3.7%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|50.53%
|2019
|4.5%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|71.54%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|46.58%
|Period
|LAMAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.5%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|76.28%
|1 Yr
|7.4%
|-34.9%
|40.3%
|61.81%
|3 Yr
|4.8%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|55.07%
|5 Yr
|5.2%*
|-29.8%
|97.2%
|37.66%
|10 Yr
|7.9%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|35.09%
* Annualized
|Period
|LAMAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.4%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|21.34%
|2021
|7.7%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|54.44%
|2020
|3.7%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|50.45%
|2019
|4.5%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|72.05%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|18.81%
|LAMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LAMAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.14 B
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|33.46%
|Number of Holdings
|59
|2
|4154
|72.75%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.03 B
|288 K
|270 B
|33.28%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.95%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|43.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LAMAX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|6.57%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|75.02%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|75.40%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|73.87%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|92.45%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|74.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LAMAX % Rank
|Technology
|21.70%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|66.46%
|Financial Services
|18.02%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|12.48%
|Industrials
|14.23%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|9.95%
|Healthcare
|13.73%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|69.30%
|Consumer Defense
|9.26%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|16.16%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.37%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|85.07%
|Energy
|4.67%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|35.60%
|Utilities
|3.70%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|16.69%
|Basic Materials
|3.51%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|27.57%
|Real Estate
|3.00%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|38.36%
|Communication Services
|0.80%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|98.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LAMAX % Rank
|US
|97.05%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|44.08%
|Non US
|2.95%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|37.81%
|LAMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.91%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|42.75%
|Management Fee
|0.53%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|53.19%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|55.05%
|Administrative Fee
|0.04%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|13.77%
|LAMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|33.12%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LAMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LAMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|39.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|68.13%
|LAMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LAMAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.78%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|42.21%
|LAMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|LAMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LAMAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.82%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|41.71%
|LAMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2020
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.696
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2013
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2012
|$0.090
|ExtraDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2009
|$0.010
|ExtraDividend
|Sep 30, 2009
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2009
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2009
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2008
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2008
|$0.011
|ExtraDividend
|Sep 30, 2008
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2008
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2008
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2007
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2007
|$0.035
|ExtraDividend
|Sep 28, 2007
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2007
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2007
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2006
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2006
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2006
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2006
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2005
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2005
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2005
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2004
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2004
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2003
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2003
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2002
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2002
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2012
9.42
9.4%
Marc Pavese, Partner and Portfolio Manager, joined Lord Abbett in 2008. Pavese, Rabinowitz, and Tiwari joined Lord Abbett in 2008, 2017, and 2015, respectively. Mr. Rabinowitz was formerly Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Technology Analyst at Jennison Associates LLC from 2014 to 2017. Messrs. Azeez, Pavese, Rabinowitz,
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2019
2.83
2.8%
Darnell Azeez leads Lord Abbett’s Value Equity team and contributes to the management of the firm’s Dividend strategies. Mr. Azeez re-joined Lord Abbett in 2015. Prior to his current role, he served as a Portfolio Manager on the firm’s taxable fixed income team. His previous experience includes serving as a Equity Research Analyst at TAMRO Capital Partners; Equity Research Analyst, Director of Public Fund Marketing and Advisor Consultant at Lord Abbett. He has worked in the financial services industry since 2002. He has worked in the financial services industry since 2002. He earned a BA in economics and business from Lafayette College and is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2019
2.83
2.8%
Mr. Tiwari joined Lord Abbett in 2015. Mr. Tiwari was formerly a Vice President at Goldman Sachs from 2007 to 2015.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 11, 2020
1.8
1.8%
Jeffrey Rabinowtiz, CFA, joined Lord Abbett in 2017 and was formerly Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Technology Analyst at Jennison Associates LLC from 2014 to 2017 and Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Technology Analyst for U.S. Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Asset Management from 1999 to 2014. He received a BS in electrical engineering from Florida Atlantic University and an MBA in finance from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 15, 2021
1.04
1.0%
Ghose is a portfolio manager with OppenheimerFunds. He has been an assistant vice president and associate portfolio manager with the firm since March 2000. Prior to that, he was a sector fund manager at Fidelity Investments. He has over 10 years of investment experience. Ghose holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...