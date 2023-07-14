Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of large companies. A large company is defined as a company having a market capitalization at the time of purchase that falls within the market capitalization range of companies in the Russell 1000® Index. In selecting investments, the portfolio management team focuses on U.S. companies that pay dividends and seeks to identify companies that it believes have the potential for capital appreciation.
Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, equity interests in trusts (including real estate investment trusts and privately offered trusts), partnerships, joint ventures, limited liability companies and vehicles with similar legal structures, other instruments convertible or exercisable into the foregoing, and other investments with similar economic characteristics.
The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities of foreign companies, including emerging market companies, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and other similar depositary receipts. In addition to ADRs, the Fund generally defines foreign companies as those whose securities are traded primarily on non-U.S. securities exchanges.
The investment team may consider environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.
|Period
|LAFYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.1%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|83.50%
|1 Yr
|1.2%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|69.73%
|3 Yr
|5.1%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|62.24%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|55.31%
|10 Yr
|0.9%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|58.31%
* Annualized
|Period
|LAFYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.3%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|81.52%
|2021
|10.4%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|23.18%
|2020
|-1.2%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|77.20%
|2019
|4.7%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|43.85%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|56.65%
|Period
|LAFYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.3%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|81.52%
|2021
|10.4%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|23.26%
|2020
|-1.2%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|77.11%
|2019
|4.7%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|43.85%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|20.22%
|LAFYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LAFYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.9 B
|1 M
|151 B
|16.60%
|Number of Holdings
|61
|2
|1727
|68.65%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.81 B
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|15.96%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.46%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|32.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LAFYX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.34%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|46.90%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.65%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|2.73%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|20.10%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|20.94%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|90.32%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|22.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LAFYX % Rank
|Financial Services
|23.03%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|17.37%
|Healthcare
|17.20%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|54.53%
|Industrials
|13.51%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|22.03%
|Energy
|11.39%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|13.30%
|Technology
|8.91%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|69.16%
|Consumer Defense
|7.92%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|56.61%
|Real Estate
|5.40%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|14.80%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.07%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|66.33%
|Utilities
|4.52%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|47.88%
|Basic Materials
|2.27%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|74.23%
|Communication Services
|0.80%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|94.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LAFYX % Rank
|US
|90.75%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|63.28%
|Non US
|7.59%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|32.51%
|LAFYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.46%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|88.66%
|Management Fee
|0.32%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|10.73%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.04%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|3.72%
|LAFYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LAFYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LAFYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|61.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|73.46%
|LAFYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LAFYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.11%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|30.59%
|LAFYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|LAFYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LAFYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.69%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|30.74%
|LAFYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2016
6.25
6.3%
Marc Pavese, Partner and Portfolio Manager, joined Lord Abbett in 2008. Pavese, Rabinowitz, and Tiwari joined Lord Abbett in 2008, 2017, and 2015, respectively. Mr. Rabinowitz was formerly Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Technology Analyst at Jennison Associates LLC from 2014 to 2017. Messrs. Azeez, Pavese, Rabinowitz,
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2019
2.83
2.8%
Darnell Azeez leads Lord Abbett’s Value Equity team and contributes to the management of the firm’s Dividend strategies. Mr. Azeez re-joined Lord Abbett in 2015. Prior to his current role, he served as a Portfolio Manager on the firm’s taxable fixed income team. His previous experience includes serving as a Equity Research Analyst at TAMRO Capital Partners; Equity Research Analyst, Director of Public Fund Marketing and Advisor Consultant at Lord Abbett. He has worked in the financial services industry since 2002. He has worked in the financial services industry since 2002. He earned a BA in economics and business from Lafayette College and is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2019
2.83
2.8%
Mr. Tiwari joined Lord Abbett in 2015. Mr. Tiwari was formerly a Vice President at Goldman Sachs from 2007 to 2015.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 15, 2021
1.04
1.0%
Ryan C. Howard joined Lord Abbett in 2003.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
