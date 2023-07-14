Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Lord Abbett Affiliated Fund

mutual fund
LAFTX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.79 -0.01 -0.06%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (LAFFX) Primary C (LAFCX) Other (LAFPX) Inst (LAFYX) Retirement (LAFQX) Other (LAAFX) Retirement (LAFRX) Retirement (LAFVX) Retirement (LAFTX) Retirement (LAFSX) Other (LTFOX)
LAFTX (Mutual Fund)

Lord Abbett Affiliated Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.79 -0.01 -0.06%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (LAFFX) Primary C (LAFCX) Other (LAFPX) Inst (LAFYX) Retirement (LAFQX) Other (LAAFX) Retirement (LAFRX) Retirement (LAFVX) Retirement (LAFTX) Retirement (LAFSX) Other (LTFOX)
LAFTX (Mutual Fund)

Lord Abbett Affiliated Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.79 -0.01 -0.06%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (LAFFX) Primary C (LAFCX) Other (LAFPX) Inst (LAFYX) Retirement (LAFQX) Other (LAAFX) Retirement (LAFRX) Retirement (LAFVX) Retirement (LAFTX) Retirement (LAFSX) Other (LTFOX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lord Abbett Affiliated Fund

LAFTX | Fund

$15.79

$5.9 B

2.11%

$0.33

0.46%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.1%

1 yr return

1.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$5.9 B

Holdings in Top 10

31.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.46%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 61.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lord Abbett Affiliated Fund

LAFTX | Fund

$15.79

$5.9 B

2.11%

$0.33

0.46%

LAFTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.69%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lord Abbett Affiliated Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Lord Abbett
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Marc Pavese

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of large companies. A large company is defined as a company having a market capitalization at the time of purchase that falls within the market capitalization range of companies in the Russell 1000® Index. In selecting investments, the portfolio management team focuses on U.S. companies that pay dividends and seeks to identify companies that it believes have the potential for capital appreciation.

Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, equity interests in trusts (including real estate investment trusts and privately offered trusts), partnerships, joint ventures, limited liability companies and vehicles with similar legal structures, other instruments convertible or exercisable into the foregoing, and other investments with similar economic characteristics.

The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities of foreign companies, including emerging market companies, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and other similar depositary receipts. In addition to ADRs, the Fund generally defines foreign companies as those whose securities are traded primarily on non-U.S. securities exchanges.

The investment team may consider environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.

Read More

LAFTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LAFTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -13.6% 215.2% 83.67%
1 Yr 1.2% -58.6% 197.5% 69.82%
3 Yr 5.1%* -23.2% 64.1% 62.50%
5 Yr 0.0%* -15.3% 29.4% 55.40%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% 65.82%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LAFTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.3% -65.1% 22.3% 81.43%
2021 10.4% -25.3% 25.5% 23.35%
2020 -1.2% -8.4% 56.7% 77.11%
2019 4.6% -9.2% 10.4% 44.77%
2018 -3.6% -9.4% 3.1% 55.43%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LAFTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -13.6% 215.2% 80.58%
1 Yr 1.2% -58.6% 197.5% 69.47%
3 Yr 5.1%* -23.2% 64.1% 62.89%
5 Yr 1.9%* -15.1% 32.0% 44.81%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% 61.85%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LAFTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.3% -65.1% 22.3% 81.43%
2021 10.4% -25.3% 25.5% 23.44%
2020 -1.2% -8.4% 56.7% 77.03%
2019 4.6% -9.2% 10.4% 44.77%
2018 -1.5% -8.9% 3.3% 19.48%

NAV & Total Return History

LAFTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LAFTX Category Low Category High LAFTX % Rank
Net Assets 5.9 B 1 M 151 B 17.43%
Number of Holdings 61 2 1727 69.48%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.81 B 2.1 K 32.3 B 16.79%
Weighting of Top 10 31.46% 5.0% 99.2% 32.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc 4.54%
  2. AbbVie Inc 3.62%
  3. NextEra Energy Inc Unit (Corporate Unit 09/01/2023) 3.52%
  4. Chevron Corp 3.24%
  5. Apple Inc 3.15%
  6. Morgan Stanley 3.13%
  7. Union Pacific Corp 2.73%
  8. Marathon Petroleum Corp 2.73%
  9. Northrop Grumman Corp 2.72%
  10. Allstate Corp 2.70%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LAFTX % Rank
Stocks 		98.34% 28.02% 125.26% 47.89%
Preferred Stocks 		1.65% 0.00% 12.57% 3.56%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 72.46%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 72.93%
Cash 		0.00% -88.20% 71.98% 94.46%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 73.86%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LAFTX % Rank
Financial Services 		23.03% 0.00% 58.05% 18.20%
Healthcare 		17.20% 0.00% 30.08% 55.36%
Industrials 		13.51% 0.00% 42.76% 22.86%
Energy 		11.39% 0.00% 54.00% 14.13%
Technology 		8.91% 0.00% 54.02% 69.99%
Consumer Defense 		7.92% 0.00% 34.10% 57.44%
Real Estate 		5.40% 0.00% 90.54% 15.63%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.07% 0.00% 22.74% 67.41%
Utilities 		4.52% 0.00% 27.04% 48.96%
Basic Materials 		2.27% 0.00% 21.69% 75.06%
Communication Services 		0.80% 0.00% 26.58% 95.68%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LAFTX % Rank
US 		90.75% 24.51% 121.23% 64.10%
Non US 		7.59% 0.00% 41.42% 33.33%

LAFTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LAFTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.46% 0.04% 45.41% 88.83%
Management Fee 0.32% 0.00% 1.50% 11.73%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.04% 0.01% 0.50% 10.84%

Sales Fees

LAFTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LAFTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LAFTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 61.00% 0.00% 488.00% 74.44%

LAFTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LAFTX Category Low Category High LAFTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.11% 0.00% 41.90% 30.83%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LAFTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LAFTX Category Low Category High LAFTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.69% -1.51% 4.28% 31.17%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LAFTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LAFTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Marc Pavese

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2016

6.25

6.3%

Marc Pavese, Partner and Portfolio Manager, joined Lord Abbett in 2008. Pavese, Rabinowitz, and Tiwari joined Lord Abbett in 2008, 2017, and 2015, respectively. Mr. Rabinowitz was formerly Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Technology Analyst at Jennison Associates LLC from 2014 to 2017. Messrs. Azeez, Pavese, Rabinowitz,

Darnell Azeez

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2019

2.83

2.8%

Darnell Azeez leads Lord Abbett’s Value Equity team and contributes to the management of the firm’s Dividend strategies. Mr. Azeez re-joined Lord Abbett in 2015. Prior to his current role, he served as a Portfolio Manager on the firm’s taxable fixed income team. His previous experience includes serving as a Equity Research Analyst at TAMRO Capital Partners; Equity Research Analyst, Director of Public Fund Marketing and Advisor Consultant at Lord Abbett. He has worked in the financial services industry since 2002. He has worked in the financial services industry since 2002. He earned a BA in economics and business from Lafayette College and is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation.

Servesh Tiwari

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2019

2.83

2.8%

Mr. Tiwari joined Lord Abbett in 2015. Mr. Tiwari was formerly a Vice President at Goldman Sachs from 2007 to 2015.

Ryan Howard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 15, 2021

1.04

1.0%

Ryan C. Howard joined Lord Abbett in 2003.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×