Trending ETFs

Name

As of 04/25/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.04%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of 04/25/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

LAEMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lord Abbett Diversification Shares: Enhanced Municipal Yield Completion Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    LORDABBETT
  • Inception Date
    Apr 23, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in municipal bonds that pay interest exempt from U.S. federal income tax. These municipal bonds and other securities in which the Fund may invest may pay interest that is subject to the federal alternative minimum tax (“AMT”) for certain taxpayers.

Although the Fund may invest in municipal bonds in any rating category, under normal conditions, the Fund expects to invest a majority of its net assets in municipal bonds rated BBB+/Baa1 or lower (at the time of purchase), or an equivalent short-term rating, as applicable, by an independent rating agency or that are unrated but deemed by Lord Abbett to be of comparable quality, with a particular emphasis on lower rated municipal bonds (commonly referred to as “below investment grade,” “high yield,” or “junk” bonds), which are bonds that are rated BB+/Ba1 or lower (at the time of purchase), or an equivalent short-term rating, as applicable, by an independent rating agency or are unrated but deemed by Lord Abbett to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest without limitation in unrated municipal bonds, which may constitute a significant portion of the Fund’s portfolio.

The Fund may invest in all types of municipal bonds, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, municipal leases, and variable rate demand notes. Variable rate demand notes are floating rate municipal bonds with a longer maturity that offer both a periodic coupon reset and a 1- or 7-day demand feature, or put option, that

allows investors to periodically put the security back to the financial intermediary at par. The Fund may invest in both insured and uninsured municipal bonds. The Fund also may invest in zero coupon, deferred interest, pay-in-kind, and capital appreciation bonds.

The Fund may invest up to 50% of its net assets in private activity bonds (commonly referred to as “AMT paper”), which are a type of municipal bond that pays interest that is subject to AMT. There is a risk that a bond issued as tax-exempt may be reclassified by the Internal Revenue Service as taxable. The Fund will not invest more than 25% of its total assets in any industry; however, this limitation does not apply to tax exempt securities and securities issued by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities. Certain types of municipal securities (including general obligation, general appropriation, municipal leases, special assessment, and special tax bonds) are not considered a part of any “industry” for purposes of this industry concentration policy. Therefore, the Fund may invest more than 25% of its total assets in these types of municipal securities. The Fund may invest without limitation in securities of issuers located in a single state, territory, municipality, or region.

The Fund may invest up to 50% of its net assets in inverse floaters (also known as “residual interest bonds”), which are a type of derivative investment that provides leveraged exposure to underlying municipal bonds whose interest payments vary inversely with changes in short-term tax-exempt interest rates. The Fund also may invest in other types of derivatives, such as futures, for non-hedging, hedging, or duration management purposes.

The Fund may invest in individual securities of any maturity or duration. Normally, the Fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of between five and twelve years.

The Fund’s portfolio management team focuses on credit risk analysis, tax exempt income yield, total return potential, interest rate risk, and call protection in managing its portfolio. The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons.

The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.

LAEMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LAEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LAEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LAEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LAEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

LAEMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LAEMX Category Low Category High LAEMX % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LAEMX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

LAEMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LAEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.04% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

LAEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

LAEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LAEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

LAEMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LAEMX Category Low Category High LAEMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LAEMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LAEMX Category Low Category High LAEMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LAEMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

LAEMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

