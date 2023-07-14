Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
YTD Return
13.9%
1 yr return
11.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.0%
Net Assets
$2.8 B
Holdings in Top 10
20.5%
Expense Ratio 0.68%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 102.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|LADYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.9%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|42.06%
|1 Yr
|11.7%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|47.13%
|3 Yr
|-5.1%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|60.91%
|5 Yr
|-6.0%*
|-42.6%
|12.7%
|66.48%
|10 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-23.1%
|11.9%
|56.22%
* Annualized
|YTD
|13.9%
|-24.8%
|50.1%
|41.39%
|1 Yr
|11.7%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|46.28%
|3 Yr
|-5.1%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|61.08%
|5 Yr
|-6.0%*
|-42.6%
|14.6%
|72.20%
|10 Yr
|1.6%*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|62.57%
* Annualized
|LADYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LADYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.8 B
|183 K
|28 B
|16.33%
|Number of Holdings
|100
|6
|1336
|41.75%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|596 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|21.89%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.48%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|58.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LADYX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|2.69%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|38.89%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|49.66%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|37.37%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|92.93%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|36.70%
|LADYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.68%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|92.83%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|6.24%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.04%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|15.17%
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 21, 2019
|$4.489
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2001
20.43
20.4%
F. Thomas O’Halloran, J.D., CFA, Partner & Director Mr. O'Halloran is the lead portfolio manager of the small cap growth, micro cap growth, and growth equity strategies. Mr. O'Halloran joined Lord Abbett in 2001 as a research analyst for the small cap growth equity strategy and was named Partner in 2003. His prior experience includes Executive Director/Senior Research Analyst at Dillon, Read & Co. and as a trial attorney. Mr. O'Halloran received an AB from Bowdoin College, a JD from Boston College, and an MBA from Columbia University. He is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has been in the investment business since 1987.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2017
4.5
4.5%
Mr. DeCicco is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and joined Lord Abbett in 1999. He has been a member of the team since 2002 and assumed Portfolio Manager in 2015.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2018
3.5
3.5%
Vernon T. Bice, CMTis a Portfolio Manager of Lord Abbett. He is responsible for contributing to the management for the firm’s micro cap growth, small cap growth, and growth equity strategies. He plays a key role in technical analysis, drawing on his deep experience to provide insights to the portfolio management team. Mr. Bice joined Lord Abbett in 2011. He has worked in the financial services industry since 2001.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 14, 2020
1.71
1.7%
Benjamin Ebel, Portfolio Manager, who joined Lord Abbett in 2005.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
