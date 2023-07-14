Home
Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund

mutual fund
LADRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.88 -0.15 -0.83%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (LAGWX) Primary C (LADCX) Inst (LADYX) Other (LADPX) Retirement (LADRX) Other (LADFX) Retirement (LADQX) Retirement (LADVX) Retirement (LADSX) Retirement (LADTX) Other (LOGWX)
LADRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Lord Abbett
  • Inception Date
    Sep 28, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    F. O’Halloran

Fund Description

The Fund invests in equity securities of companies that the portfolio management team believes demonstrate above-average, long-term growth potential. The portfolio management team seeks to identify companies that it believes are strongly positioned in the developing growth phase, which it defines as the period of swift development after a company’s start-up phase when growth is expected to occur at a rate generally not equaled by established companies in their mature years.

Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 65% of its net assets in equity securities of small companies. A small company is defined as a company having a market capitalization at the time of purchase that falls within the market capitalization range of companies in the Russell 2000® Index.

Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, equity interests in trusts (including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and privately offered trusts), partnerships, joint ventures, limited liability companies and vehicles with similar legal structures, other instruments convertible or exercisable into the foregoing, and other investments with similar economic characteristics.

The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities of foreign companies, including emerging market companies, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and other similar depositary receipts. In addition to ADRs, the Fund generally defines foreign companies as those whose securities are traded primarily on non-U.S. securities exchanges.

The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities.

The investment team may consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.

Read More

LADRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LADRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.6% -21.9% 50.1% 46.28%
1 Yr 11.2% -72.8% 36.6% 52.36%
3 Yr -7.5%* -54.1% 47.5% 74.00%
5 Yr -9.5%* -42.6% 12.7% 84.36%
10 Yr -3.7%* -23.1% 11.9% 75.39%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LADRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.2% -82.1% 547.9% 75.13%
2021 -7.3% -69.3% 196.9% 67.94%
2020 15.6% -28.2% 32.1% 10.45%
2019 1.3% -3.2% 9.3% 97.96%
2018 -4.8% -14.5% 20.4% 67.88%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LADRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.6% -24.8% 50.1% 45.61%
1 Yr 11.2% -72.8% 36.6% 51.35%
3 Yr -7.5%* -54.1% 47.5% 74.00%
5 Yr -9.5%* -42.6% 14.6% 85.63%
10 Yr -0.7%* -20.1% 12.6% 79.84%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LADRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.2% -82.1% 547.9% 75.13%
2021 -7.3% -69.3% 196.9% 68.11%
2020 15.6% -28.2% 32.1% 10.45%
2019 1.3% -3.2% 9.3% 97.96%
2018 -4.8% -14.5% 20.4% 76.10%

NAV & Total Return History

LADRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LADRX Category Low Category High LADRX % Rank
Net Assets 2.8 B 183 K 28 B 17.68%
Number of Holdings 100 6 1336 44.95%
Net Assets in Top 10 596 M 59 K 2.7 B 23.23%
Weighting of Top 10 20.48% 5.9% 100.0% 59.70%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Inphi Corp 2.61%
  2. Fiverr International Ltd 2.42%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LADRX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 77.52% 101.30% 6.57%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 97.14%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 96.30%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 97.14%
Cash 		0.00% -1.30% 22.49% 98.99%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 97.47%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LADRX % Rank
Technology 		34.80% 2.91% 75.51% 8.25%
Healthcare 		25.87% 0.00% 47.90% 23.57%
Industrials 		13.89% 0.00% 36.64% 78.79%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.08% 0.00% 40.68% 75.42%
Consumer Defense 		4.96% 0.00% 13.56% 29.46%
Financial Services 		4.08% 0.00% 42.95% 79.63%
Basic Materials 		3.44% 0.00% 10.30% 29.80%
Communication Services 		2.89% 0.00% 15.31% 39.39%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 97.64%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 97.98%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 55.49% 98.99%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LADRX % Rank
US 		95.48% 67.06% 99.56% 32.83%
Non US 		4.52% 0.00% 26.08% 35.35%

LADRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LADRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.18% 0.05% 27.56% 49.49%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.05% 4.05% 7.59%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 78.35%
Administrative Fee 0.04% 0.01% 0.40% 24.64%

Sales Fees

LADRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LADRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LADRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 102.00% 3.00% 439.00% 78.63%

LADRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LADRX Category Low Category High LADRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 97.14%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LADRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LADRX Category Low Category High LADRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.01% -4.08% 1.10% 73.72%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LADRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LADRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

F. O’Halloran

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2001

20.43

20.4%

F. Thomas O’Halloran, J.D., CFA, Partner & Director Mr. O'Halloran is the lead portfolio manager of the small cap growth, micro cap growth, and growth equity strategies. Mr. O'Halloran joined Lord Abbett in 2001 as a research analyst for the small cap growth equity strategy and was named Partner in 2003. His prior experience includes Executive Director/Senior Research Analyst at Dillon, Read & Co. and as a trial attorney. Mr. O'Halloran received an AB from Bowdoin College, a JD from Boston College, and an MBA from Columbia University. He is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has been in the investment business since 1987.

Matthew DeCicco

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2017

4.5

4.5%

Mr. DeCicco is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and joined Lord Abbett in 1999. He has been a member of the team since 2002 and assumed Portfolio Manager in 2015.

Vernon Bice

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2018

3.5

3.5%

Vernon T. Bice, CMTis a Portfolio Manager of Lord Abbett. He is responsible for contributing to the management for the firm’s micro cap growth, small cap growth, and growth equity strategies. He plays a key role in technical analysis, drawing on his deep experience to provide insights to the portfolio management team. Mr. Bice joined Lord Abbett in 2011. He has worked in the financial services industry since 2001.

Benjamin Ebel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 14, 2020

1.71

1.7%

Benjamin Ebel, Portfolio Manager, who joined Lord Abbett in 2005.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

