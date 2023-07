Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes, if any, in equity and equity-related securities that provide investment income, dividend payments or other distributions or in other investments with similar economic characteristics. The fund may invest in equity and equity-related securities of issuers with any market capitalization.

The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of equity and equity-related securities, including common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks and other securities convertible into equity securities, master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), closed- end investment companies, including business development companies (“BDCs”), and royalty trusts. The fund may invest up to 50% of its net assets in foreign securities, including securities of issuers in emerging market countries.

The fund may also seek to generate current income from short-term gains earned through an option strategy which may consist of writing (selling) call options on equity securities in its portfolio (“covered calls”) and on broader equity market indexes, or writing (selling) put options on such securities or indexes. The fund’s investments in options on equity securities and equity market indexes are included in the 80% policy described above.

The fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in fixed income securities of any credit quality, including securities rated below investment grade or, if unrated, deemed by the subadviser to be of comparable quality (“high yield” or “junk” bonds). The fund’s investments in fixed income securities may include structured notes.