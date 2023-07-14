Home
Trending ETFs

LACCX (Mutual Fund)

LACCX (Mutual Fund)

Lord Abbett Convertible Fund

LACCX | Fund

$12.34

$1.01 B

1.49%

$0.18

1.70%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.3%

1 yr return

-0.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-9.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.2%

Net Assets

$1.01 B

Holdings in Top 10

35.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 154.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LACCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.19%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lord Abbett Convertible Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Lord Abbett
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Alan Kurtz

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the Fund pursues its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities issued by U.S. and foreign companies. Convertible securities may include corporate bonds, debentures, notes, preferred stocks, and any other securities that can be exchanged for equity securities or provide an opportunity for equity participation. For purposes of this 80% policy, the Fund also may gain exposure to convertible securities through derivatives or other ‘synthetic’ means.

The Fund may invest in both investment grade convertible securities and lower-rated (commonly referred to as “high-yield” or “junk”) convertible securities or, if unrated, determined by Lord Abbett to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest in companies of all sizes and may from time to time invest a significant amount of its assets in securities of small and mid-sized companies and below investment grade securities.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in non-convertible debt or equity securities. In addition, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in foreign securities. The Fund defines foreign securities as securities of non-U.S. issuers that are denominated in non-U.S. currencies.

The Fund will not invest more than 25% of its total assets in any industry; however, this limitation does not apply to mortgage-backed securities, privately issued mortgage-related securities, or securities issued by the U.S. Government, its agencies and instrumentalities.

The Fund may use derivatives to hedge against risk or to gain investment exposure. Currently, the Fund expects to invest in derivatives consisting principally of futures, forwards, options, and swaps. The Fund may use derivatives to seek to enhance returns, to attempt to hedge some of its investment risk, to manage portfolio duration, as a substitute for holding the underlying asset on which the derivative instrument is based, or for cash management purposes. For example, the Fund may invest in or sell short U.S. Treasury futures, securities index futures, other futures, and/or currency forwards to adjust the Fund’s exposure to the direction of interest rates, or for other portfolio management reasons.

The portfolio management team uses fundamental, bottom-up analysis to identify convertible securities that it believes are undervalued and that potentially may

increase total return and reduce downside risk. The portfolio management team will work toward reducing risk through portfolio diversification, credit analysis, assessment of risk/return potential, and attention to current developments and trends in interest rates and economic conditions. The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund engages in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities.

The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.

Read More

LACCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LACCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.3% -2.4% 12.0% 80.72%
1 Yr -0.5% -6.2% 11.8% 85.54%
3 Yr -9.2%* -9.8% 6.0% 98.77%
5 Yr -2.2%* -5.9% 9.9% 78.67%
10 Yr -0.2%* -8.0% 9.4% 77.05%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LACCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.2% -37.8% -9.7% 73.17%
2021 -7.9% -10.0% 2.1% 82.93%
2020 12.1% 1.9% 17.2% 24.36%
2019 3.3% 2.4% 5.6% 78.21%
2018 -2.1% -3.3% -0.1% 62.16%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LACCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.3% -17.4% 10.7% 77.11%
1 Yr -0.5% -19.7% 11.0% 81.93%
3 Yr -9.2%* -9.8% 14.0% 98.77%
5 Yr -1.0%* -5.9% 11.5% 70.67%
10 Yr 3.3%* -8.0% 11.2% 52.54%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LACCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.2% -37.8% -9.7% 73.17%
2021 -7.9% -10.0% 2.1% 82.93%
2020 12.1% 1.9% 17.2% 24.36%
2019 3.3% 2.4% 5.6% 79.49%
2018 -0.9% -3.3% 0.9% 50.00%

NAV & Total Return History

LACCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LACCX Category Low Category High LACCX % Rank
Net Assets 1.01 B 48.6 M 4.43 B 58.33%
Number of Holdings 66 37 381 91.67%
Net Assets in Top 10 353 M -991 K 795 M 32.14%
Weighting of Top 10 35.06% 9.5% 87.7% 22.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Canopy Growth Corporation 4.25% 5.09%
  2. Block Inc 0% 4.44%
  3. Western Digital Corp. 1.5% 4.26%
  4. Palo Alto Networks Inc 0.38% 3.91%
  5. Chegg Inc 0% 3.90%
  6. Scorpio Tankers Inc 3% 3.51%
  7. Broadcom Inc Broadcom Inc 8 % Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock Ser A 3.20%
  8. Airbnb Inc 0% 3.13%
  9. Sunpower Corporation 4% 3.10%
  10. Scorpio Tankers Inc 3% 5/15/2025 2.86%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LACCX % Rank
Convertible Bonds 		92.09% 33.22% 110.54% 23.81%
Preferred Stocks 		5.62% 0.00% 22.93% 88.10%
Stocks 		2.29% 0.00% 23.09% 88.10%
Other 		0.00% -17.11% 1.13% 88.10%
Cash 		0.00% -81.48% 7.92% 90.48%
Bonds 		0.00% -18.46% 76.04% 88.10%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LACCX % Rank
Utilities 		86.15% 0.00% 100.00% 40.00%
Healthcare 		13.85% 0.00% 20.31% 29.33%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 23.73% 86.67%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 27.87% 84.00%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 23.08% 90.67%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 20.48% 85.33%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 40.56% 85.33%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 84.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.78% 84.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 24.79% 86.67%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 24.08% 88.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LACCX % Rank
US 		2.29% 0.00% 22.42% 88.10%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 3.62% 84.52%

LACCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LACCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.70% 0.20% 9.99% 19.28%
Management Fee 0.66% 0.20% 1.37% 59.04%
12b-1 Fee 0.88% 0.00% 1.00% 75.51%
Administrative Fee 0.04% 0.04% 0.15% 73.33%

Sales Fees

LACCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 100.00%

Trading Fees

LACCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LACCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 154.00% 30.00% 154.00% 100.00%

LACCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LACCX Category Low Category High LACCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.49% 0.00% 7.63% 17.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LACCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Quarterly Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LACCX Category Low Category High LACCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.19% -3.72% 10.32% 78.31%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LACCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LACCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Alan Kurtz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2013

9.09

9.1%

Mr. Kurtz is a portfolio manager for the convertible strategy. Mr. Kurtz joined Lord Abbett's Operations Department in 2000. In 2002, he joined the convertible investment team as a sector analyst. He subsequently added responsibility for trading the convertible strategy, and in 2007 was asked to manage the day-to-day operations of the convertible separately managed account strategy. In 2013, he became a portfolio manager of the convertible strategy. Mr. Kurtz received a BA from Hartwick College and an MBA from New York University. He has been in the investment business since 2000.

Jeremy Lehmann

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2020

1.5

1.5%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 36.97 10.11 7.42

