Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

SUMMARY SECTION

mutual fund
KVALX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.48 -0.08 -0.76%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(KGROX) Primary (KVALX) (OPTCX) (EMWIX)
KVALX (Mutual Fund)

SUMMARY SECTION

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.48 -0.08 -0.76%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(KGROX) Primary (KVALX) (OPTCX) (EMWIX)
KVALX (Mutual Fund)

SUMMARY SECTION

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.48 -0.08 -0.76%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(KGROX) Primary (KVALX) (OPTCX) (EMWIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SUMMARY SECTION

KVALX | Fund

$10.48

$5.61 M

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.5%

1 yr return

12.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$5.61 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SUMMARY SECTION

KVALX | Fund

$10.48

$5.61 M

0.00%

0.01%

KVALX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SUMMARY SECTION
  • Fund Family Name
    INVESTMENT MANAGERS SERIES TRUST II
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small capitalization companies. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily domestic common stock, but may also include securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), warrants, rights, American Depositary Receipts (“ADR”), and shares of investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) designed to track small cap indices. The Fund’s advisor, Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. (the “Advisor”), defines small capitalization companies as those with market capitalizations within the range of companies included in the Russell 2000® Value Index (the “Index”) at the time of purchase. The capitalization range of companies in the Index may change with market conditions or due to changes in the composition of the Index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range of the Index was between $34 million and $13.96 billion. Investments in companies that move above or below the capitalization range of the Index may continue to be held by the Fund in the Advisor’s sole discretion. The market capitalization of a security is measured at the time of purchase.

In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Advisor’s investment approach utilizes fundamental, bottom-up research to identify companies that are able to reinvest in their businesses at attractive rates of return, and invest in those companies when prices do not, in the view of the Advisor, adequately reflect the companies’ potential value creation from those investments. The Advisor believes that the operating cash-flow returns of a business is the best measure of a company’s performance and that the ability to reinvest cash flows into high return projects creates a powerful compounding effect, which in turn creates value for shareholders over time. The Advisor works in tandem with a research team of sector-specific analysts to perform fundamental analysis on new potential ideas for the strategy, as well as existing holdings, in order to invest across the full spectrum of value opportunities. Each company under consideration for investment is initially classified by the Advisor’s research team as one of these investment types: (i) Steady Compounder, (ii) Material Positive Change, (iii) Out of Favor, and (iv) Deep Value. Companies classified as Steady Compounder are established companies that are able to sustain evaluated levels of asset growth, have consistently high or expanding returns on invested capital and have high barriers to entry. Companies classified as Material Positive Change demonstrate structural change (e.g., management divesting an underperforming business segment) that improves asset growth and/or returns on invested capital (“ROIC”) or cash flow return on investment (“CFROI”) have a growth profile post-change and can be found anywhere along the growth life cycle. Companies classified as Out of Favor are those companies whose intrinsic business returns are undervalued and experience near term negative sentiment. Companies classified as Deep Value are those companies with a significant gap between intrinsic and market valuations and whose current levels of growth and ROIC/CFROI may be weak in comparison to their peers. This labor intensive, bottom-up approach, combined with discounted cash-flow valuation analysis, forms the basis of the Advisor’s investment process.

The Advisor may sell all or a portion of a position of the Fund’s portfolio holding when in its opinion one or more of the following occurs, among other reasons: (i) there is a change in the Advisor’s analysis on a particular issuer; (ii) a company’s stock price is at the high end of the company’s historical range; (iii) the issuer’s fundamentals deteriorate; (iv) the Advisor identifies more attractive investment opportunities for the Fund; (v) the issuer’s market capitalization consistently exceeds the capitalization range of the Index; or (vi) the Fund requires cash to meet redemption requests.

Read More

KVALX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KVALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.5% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 12.2% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KVALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KVALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.5% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 12.2% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KVALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

KVALX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

KVALX Category Low Category High KVALX % Rank
Net Assets 5.61 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 113 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 1.01 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 17.98% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UMB MONEY MARKET FIDUCIARY / 3.84%
  2. Home BancShares Inc/AR 1.69%
  3. Wintrust Financial Corp 1.69%
  4. Alamo Group Inc 1.66%
  5. Altra Industrial Motion Corp 1.63%
  6. Valmont Industries Inc 1.59%
  7. National Bank Holdings Corp 1.57%
  8. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc 1.49%
  9. Stifel Financial Corp 1.42%
  10. First Interstate BancSystem In 1.41%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High KVALX % Rank
Stocks 		86.53% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		3.84% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KVALX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KVALX % Rank
US 		86.53% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

KVALX - Expenses

Operational Fees

KVALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

KVALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

KVALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

KVALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

KVALX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

KVALX Category Low Category High KVALX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

KVALX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

KVALX Category Low Category High KVALX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

KVALX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

KVALX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×