The Small Cap Fund is a non-diversified fund that invests all of its investable assets in the Small Cap Portfolio, a series of Kinetics Portfolios Trust. Under normal circumstances, the Small Cap Portfolio invests at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks, convertible securities, warrants and other equity securities having the characteristics of common stocks (such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and International Depositary Receipts (“IDRs”)) of U.S. and foreign small capitalization companies that provide attractive valuation opportunities. The Small Cap Portfolio’s Investment Adviser considers small cap companies to be those with market capitalizations at or below the highest market capitalization of a component security within the S&P 600 ® SmallCap Index. The highest market capitalization of a company within the S&P 600 ® SmallCap Index was approximately $8.01 billion as of March 31, 2022. The Small Cap Portfolio may also invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and purchase and write options for hedging purposes and/or direct investment.

The Small Cap Portfolio may invest up to 20% of its total assets in convertible and non-convertible debt securities rated below investment grade, also known as junk bonds, or unrated securities that the Investment Adviser has determined to be of comparable quality.

The Small Cap Portfolio focuses on undervalued and special situation small capitalization equities that the Investment Adviser believes have the potential for rewarding long-term investment results. Small Cap Portfolio securities will generally be selected from companies that are engaged in a number of industries if, in the Investment Adviser’s opinion, they are selling below their perceived intrinsic value, have limited or no institutional ownership, have had short-term earnings shortfalls, have had a recent initial public offering (“IPO”) but have not attracted significant analyst coverage, are selling at or below book or replacement value, or have modest price to earnings ratios. The Investment Adviser considers a company’s fundamentals by reviewing its balance sheets, corporate revenues, earnings and dividends. The Investment Adviser also looks at the amount of capital a company spends on research and development. Additionally, the Small Cap Portfolio may participate in securities lending arrangements up to 33-1/3% of the securities in its portfolio with brokers, dealers, and financial institutions (but not individuals) in order to increase the return on its portfolio.

The Small Cap Portfolio may invest indirectly in bitcoins exclusively through a Delaware statutory trust (“Grayscale Bitcoin Trust”) that offers exposure to bitcoin. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust offers shares on an ongoing basis through private placements pursuant to the exemption from registration provided by Rule 506(c) under Regulation D of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Bitcoins are a digital commodity that are not issued by a government, bank or central organization. Bitcoins exist on an online, peer-to-peer computer network (the “Bitcoin Network”) that hosts a public transaction ledger where bitcoin transfers are recorded (the “Blockchain”). Bitcoins have no physical existence beyond the record of transactions on the Blockchain. The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust invests principally in bitcoins.

The Small Cap Portfolio contributed a portion of its holdings in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust to a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”). The Small Cap Portfolio realized capital gain on the transfer to the extent the value of the transferred Grayscale Bitcoin Trust interest at the time of transfer exceeded its tax basis in the hands of the Small Cap Portfolio.

In the future, the Small Cap Portfolio may seek to gain additional exposure to the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust that may not produce qualifying income for the Small Cap Fund under the Internal Revenue Code. The Small Cap Portfolio will not make any additional investments in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust if as a result of such investment, its aggregate investment in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, either directly or through a Subsidiary, would be more than 15% of its assets at the time of the investment. However, the Portfolio’s investment in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust may, at times, exceed 15% of its net assets, due to appreciation.

The Subsidiary invests primarily in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The Small Cap Portfolio will invest in its Subsidiary within the limitations of the federal tax laws, rules and regulations that apply to “regulated investment companies” (“RICs”) under Subchapter M of Subtitle A, Chapter 1, of the Internal Revenue Code (“Subchapter M”). However, the Small Cap Portfolio and its Subsidiary comply with the same fundamental investment restrictions on an aggregate basis, to the extent those restrictions are applicable to the investment activities of the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary also complies with Section 17 of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) relating to affiliated transactions and custody. Unlike the Small Cap Fund, the Subsidiary does not, and will not, seek to qualify as a RIC. The Small Cap Portfolio is the sole shareholder of its Subsidiary and does not expect shares of its Subsidiary to be offered or sold to other investors.

Sell decisions are generally triggered by either adequate value being achieved, as determined by the Investment Adviser, or by an adverse change in a company’s operating performance or a deterioration of the company’s business model. A sell trigger may also occur if the Investment Adviser discovers a new investment opportunity that it believes is more compelling and represents a greater risk reward profile than other investment(s) held by the Small Cap Portfolio.

The Small Cap Portfolio may maintain during a temporary period, which could be for a short period or a longer period lasting several years or more, of abnormal conditions, a significant portion of its total assets in cash and securities, generally considered to be cash and cash equivalents, including, but not limited to: high quality, U.S. short-term debt securities and money market instruments. The Investment Adviser will invest in such short-term cash positions to the extent that the Investment Adviser is unable to find sufficient investments meeting its criteria and when the Investment Adviser believes the purchase of additional equity securities would not further the investment objective of the Small Cap Portfolio during such periods of time. Additionally, to respond to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions, which may persist for short or long periods of time, the Small Cap Portfolio may invest up to 100% of its assets in the types of high quality, U.S. short-term debt securities and money market instruments described above.

If the market advances during periods when the Small Cap Portfolio is holding a large cash position, the Portfolio may not participate as much as it would have if it had been more fully invested in securities. In the aforementioned temporary defensive periods, the Investment Adviser believes that an additional amount of liquidity in the Small Cap Portfolio is desirable both to meet operating requirements and to take advantage of new investment opportunities. When the Small Cap Portfolio holds a significant portion of assets in cash and cash equivalents, it may not meet its investment objective.

The Small Cap Portfolio held 47.8% of its net assets in the Texas Pacific Land Corporation (the “Land Corporation”) as of March 31, 2022. The Land Corporation is a corporation organized under the laws of the state of New York. One of the largest land owners in Texas, the Land Corporation derives most of its income from oil and gas royalty revenue, land easements and water royalties and sales. The Land Corporation has historically operated with minimal operating expenses, little to no debt and utilized cash flow to return capital to unitholders through share repurchases and dividends. While the Land Corporation has held the majority of its assets since its formation in 1888, the development of energy resources subject to its royalty interests and related land use have experienced rapid growth in recent years due to advances in energy exploration and extraction technologies.