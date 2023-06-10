The Multi-Disciplinary Income Fund is a diversified fund that invests all of its investable assets in the Multi-Disciplinary Income Portfolio, a series of Kinetics Portfolios Trust. “Total Return” sought by the Multi-Disciplinary Income Portfolio consists of income earned on the Multi-Disciplinary Income Portfolio’s investments, plus capital appreciation. The Multi-Disciplinary Income Portfolio utilizes a two-part investment strategy, which includes fixed-income components, including fixed-income exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), and derivatives components. Under normal circumstances, the Multi-Disciplinary Income Portfolio will invest at least 65% of its net assets in fixed-income securities, derivatives and cash or cash equivalents committed as collateral for written option contracts.

There is no limit on the amount of assets the Multi-Disciplinary Income Portfolio may invest in fixed-income securities. For purposes of this Prospectus, fixed-income securities include debt securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or by an agency or instrumentality of the U.S. government, corporate bonds and debentures, convertible debt securities, and debt securities of foreign issuers, including emerging markets issuers. Corporate bonds held by the Multi-Disciplinary Income Portfolio generally are senior secured or senior unsecured, are of investment grade quality, and have durations of 0-5 years. However, there is no limit as to the maturities or credit ratings associated with such bonds. The Multi-Disciplinary Income Portfolio may invest up to 100% of its assets in debt securities that are rated below investment grade (“junk” bonds) and up to 5% of its total assets in defaulted junk bonds. The Multi-Disciplinary Income Portfolio may also invest up to 40% of its total assets at the time of purchase in debt securities of emerging market countries. The Multi-Disciplinary Income Portfolio utilizes a proprietary credit spread/relative value model to select positions and a portfolio construction and investment process that relies on value identification and diversification.

The Multi-Disciplinary Income Portfolio may invest up to 100% of its total assets in selling equity put options. The Multi-Disciplinary Income Portfolio may also invest in U.S. Treasury note futures; selling or buying equity calls, bond calls, and bond put options; and credit default swaps, as well as other derivatives, to manage risk or to enhance return. The Multi-Disciplinary Income Portfolio may also buy puts on specific underlying equity securities that are traded on a national securities exchange. The Multi-Disciplinary Income Portfolio will not invest more than 15% of its net assets in instruments that are not deemed liquid. In connection with the Multi-Disciplinary Income Portfolio’s positions in derivatives, the Multi-Disciplinary Income Portfolio will segregate liquid assets or will otherwise cover its position in accordance with applicable U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) requirements.

The Investment Adviser uses a bottom-up approach in managing the Multi-Disciplinary Income Fund, which means that the focus is on the analysis of individual securities. By engaging in quantitative and qualitative analysis of individual securities, the Investment Adviser examines a company’s current valuation and earning potential and assesses the company’s competitive positioning. The bonds purchased in the Multi-Disciplinary Income Portfolio are selected from the same universe of companies that the

Investment Adviser uses for equity investments. All of the same characteristics apply, however, in the Multi-Disciplinary Income Portfolio option premiums are also considered. Additionally, the Multi-Disciplinary Income Portfolio may participate in securities lending arrangements up to 33-1/3% of the securities in its portfolio with brokers, dealers, and financial institutions (but not individuals) in order to increase the return on its portfolio.

The Investment Adviser may sell a security due to changes in credit characteristics or outlook, as well as changes in portfolio strategy or cash flow needs. A security may also be sold and replaced with one that presents a better value or risk/reward profile. The Investment Adviser may actively trade Multi-Disciplinary Income Portfolio securities.

The Multi-Disciplinary Income Portfolio may maintain during a temporary period, which could be for a short period or a longer period lasting several years or more, of abnormal conditions, a significant portion of its total assets in cash and securities, generally considered to be cash and cash equivalents, including, but not limited to: high quality, U.S. short-term debt securities and money market instruments. The Investment Adviser will invest in such short-term cash positions to the extent that the Investment Adviser is unable to find sufficient investments meeting its criteria and when the Investment Adviser believes the purchase of additional equity securities would not further the investment objective of the Multi-Disciplinary Income Portfolio during such periods of time. Additionally, to respond to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions, which may persist for short or long periods of time, the Multi-Disciplinary Income Portfolio may invest up to 100% of its assets in the types of high quality, U.S. short-term debt securities and money market instruments described above.

If the market advances during periods when the Multi-Disciplinary Income Portfolio is holding a large cash position, the Portfolio may not participate as much as it would have if it had been more fully invested in securities. In the aforementioned temporary defensive periods, the Investment Adviser believes that an additional amount of liquidity in the Multi-Disciplinary Income Portfolio is desirable both to meet operating requirements and to take advantage of new investment opportunities. When the Multi-Disciplinary Income Portfolio holds a significant portion of assets in cash and cash equivalents, it may not meet its investment objective.