Trending ETFs

KLGRX (Mutual Fund)

KLGRX (Mutual Fund)

MainStay WMC Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$37.21 +0.06 +0.16%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (KLGAX) Primary Inst (KLGIX) C (KLGCX) Retirement (KLGRX) B (KLGBX) Inv (KLGNX) Retirement (KLGDX)

MainStay WMC Growth Fund

KLGRX | Fund

$37.21

$750 M

0.00%

1.12%

Vitals

YTD Return

29.5%

1 yr return

23.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

Net Assets

$750 M

Holdings in Top 10

45.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$37.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.12%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 53.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MainStay WMC Growth Fund

KLGRX | Fund

$37.21

$750 M

0.00%

1.12%

KLGRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 29.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.55%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MainStay WMC Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    New York Life Investment Management LLC
  • Inception Date
    Jan 18, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    3135
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Shilling

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in stocks of large-capitalization U.S. companies considered to have above-average earnings growth potential and reasonable stock prices in comparison with expected earnings. The Fund generally considers large capitalization companies to be those with market capitalizations within the range of the Russell 1000® Growth Index at the time of investment (which ranged from $435 million to $2.9 trillion as of December 31, 2021). Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in securities issued by U.S. companies. An issuer of a security is considered to be a U.S. issuer based on the issuer's "country of risk," as determined by a third-party service provider such as Bloomberg.

Investment Process: Wellington Management Company LLP, the Fund’s Subadvisor (the “Subadvisor”), employs a traditional, bottom-up fundamental research approach to identify securities that possess sustainable growth at reasonable valuations. The Subadvisor seeks to identify companies that have demonstrated above-average growth in the past, then conduct a thorough review of each company’s business model. The goal of this review is to identify companies that can sustain above-average growth because of their superior business models as represented by high returns on capital, strong management, and quality balance sheets. The Subadvisor may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed by the Subadvisor to have greater estimated upside return potential relative to downside risk. The Subadvisor may give consideration to financially material environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) criteria including, but not limited to, climate mitigation and resilience, corporate culture, as well as executive compensation and senior-level succession planning. When evaluating investments for the Fund, the Subadvisor has access to proprietary ESG research to help evaluate a company’s risk and return potential. The Subadvisor believes the integration of financially material ESG factors into its investment process allows it to better assess strategic business issues that may impact the performance of a company. ESG factors are one of several factors considered when making an investment decision for the Fund. The Subadvisor has discretion to determine the materiality of as well as the level at which financially relevant ESG factors are imbedded into its overall fundamental analysis when making an investment decision. The Subadvisor also engages with management of certain companies regarding corporate governance practices as well as what it deems to be materially important environmental and/or social issues facing a company.

Read More

KLGRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KLGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 29.5% -41.7% 64.0% 41.91%
1 Yr 23.6% -46.2% 77.9% 19.88%
3 Yr -3.2%* -41.7% 28.4% 68.75%
5 Yr -0.5%* -30.3% 23.8% 66.21%
10 Yr 1.8%* -16.8% 19.6% 66.55%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KLGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.6% -85.9% 81.6% 46.40%
2021 -4.0% -31.0% 26.7% 85.55%
2020 8.2% -13.0% 34.8% 47.27%
2019 5.7% -6.0% 10.6% 46.99%
2018 -2.8% -15.9% 2.0% 62.63%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KLGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 29.5% -41.7% 64.0% 40.02%
1 Yr 23.6% -46.2% 77.9% 17.83%
3 Yr -3.2%* -41.7% 28.4% 68.34%
5 Yr 1.4%* -30.3% 23.8% 58.29%
10 Yr 6.8%* -16.8% 19.7% 53.27%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KLGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.6% -85.9% 81.6% 46.49%
2021 -4.0% -31.0% 26.7% 85.55%
2020 8.2% -13.0% 34.8% 47.27%
2019 5.7% -6.0% 10.6% 47.18%
2018 -0.9% -15.9% 3.1% 36.32%

NAV & Total Return History

KLGRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

KLGRX Category Low Category High KLGRX % Rank
Net Assets 750 M 189 K 222 B 59.98%
Number of Holdings 74 2 3509 39.16%
Net Assets in Top 10 352 M -1.37 M 104 B 59.93%
Weighting of Top 10 45.67% 11.4% 116.5% 57.20%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 9.84%
  2. Apple Inc 8.83%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 5.99%
  4. Mastercard Inc Class A 5.09%
  5. Amazon.com Inc 4.32%
  6. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.03%
  7. MainStay US Government Liquidity I 2.74%
  8. Tesla Inc 2.73%
  9. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.45%
  10. Alphabet Inc A 2.23%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High KLGRX % Rank
Stocks 		97.31% 50.26% 104.50% 69.41%
Cash 		2.69% -10.83% 49.73% 26.55%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 23.25%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 28.77%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 18.38%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 16.74%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KLGRX % Rank
Technology 		44.96% 0.00% 65.70% 8.08%
Financial Services 		13.95% 0.00% 43.06% 16.74%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.88% 0.00% 62.57% 74.94%
Healthcare 		10.72% 0.00% 39.76% 68.26%
Communication Services 		8.50% 0.00% 66.40% 70.98%
Industrials 		6.94% 0.00% 30.65% 41.55%
Consumer Defense 		1.94% 0.00% 25.50% 72.63%
Energy 		0.60% 0.00% 41.09% 46.50%
Real Estate 		0.51% 0.00% 16.05% 57.38%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 42.37%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 77.99%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KLGRX % Rank
US 		96.75% 34.69% 100.00% 34.21%
Non US 		0.56% 0.00% 54.22% 81.12%

KLGRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

KLGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.12% 0.01% 20.29% 36.10%
Management Fee 0.68% 0.00% 1.50% 63.31%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 30.83%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

KLGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% 1.45%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

KLGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

KLGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 53.00% 0.00% 316.74% 70.71%

KLGRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

KLGRX Category Low Category High KLGRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 28.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

KLGRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

KLGRX Category Low Category High KLGRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.55% -6.13% 1.75% 67.42%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

KLGRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

KLGRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Shilling

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 05, 2021

1.24

1.2%

Andrew J. Shilling, CFA, Senior Vice President and Equity Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management. He has worked in investment management for Wellington Management since 1994, has managed investment portfolios since 2000. Education: B.A., Amherst College; M.B.A., Tuck School of Business, Dartmouth College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

