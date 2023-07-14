Mr. Kilburg is the CEO & Founder of KKM Financial, KKM Financial is an independent investment solutions firm that creates research-based financial products. The firm provides portfolio management and risk mitigation solutions to family offices, wealth advisory firms and institutions. KKM offers distinct products utilizing dynamic stock selection, ETF model portfolio strategies, and option overlay programs on various platforms. Additionally, KKM offers investible ETF model portfolios powered by Nasdaq Dorsey Wright. Mr. Kilburg started his career at the CBOE in Chicago. After learning equity options from Mercury Founders Jon and Pete Najarian at the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), Mr. Kilburg was offered an opportunity in the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) bond option pit. He had the opportunity to learn from a team of veteran traders with one of the premier firms, Ritchie Capital Markets Group at the CBOT. There he was first introduced to volatility. After gaining a footing in the fixed income option pits, Mr. Kilburg gravitated to the bond futures pits. Subsequently, he joined a specialist group in the 30-year pit, JLS Group. The 30year pit in the 1990s was a riveting opportunity and became his starting point in futures. In early 1999, he decided to launch a floor operation of his own at the CBOT. He went on to become one of the larger market makers in the 10-year note pit. With the ability to trade the entire Treasury curve, Mr. Kilburg obtained vast experience in understanding risk management. His deep understanding of the Treasury curve has proven applicable for various markets and truly helps separate Mr. Kilburg from his peers in the Liquid Alternative space. Risk management was imperative as he transitioned his floor operations into a SEC registered investment advisory firm in 2012. KKM Financial (“KKM”) is a private investment management company and registered investment advisor with the Securities and Exchange Commission. KKM provides alternative asset management utilizing dynamic stock selection, hedging, and option-overlay strategies that seek to control risk across various asset classes to investors of all types. KKM brings vast knowledge and expertise via its options and futures market-making experience at the Chicago Board Options Exchange and CME Group. Located in Chicago, KKM is an innovative leader in alternative investments. KKM has served as a portfolio consultant to Nuveen Investments as well as Incapital. Also, he is a graduate of the Mendoza College of Business at The University of Notre Dame as he was a recipient of a four-year football scholarship under Lou Holtz.