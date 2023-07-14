Home
KKMIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.48%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Essential 40 Stock Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    KKM
  • Inception Date
    Jun 11, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeff Kilburg

Fund Description

KKMIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KKMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.5% -14.3% 35.6% 61.13%
1 Yr 5.3% -34.9% 38.6% 80.36%
3 Yr 6.4%* -27.8% 93.5% 44.65%
5 Yr 3.8%* -30.5% 97.2% 38.94%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KKMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.5% -56.3% 28.9% 21.80%
2021 5.2% -20.5% 152.6% 72.66%
2020 2.9% -13.9% 183.6% 67.32%
2019 4.8% -8.3% 8.9% 63.72%
2018 -1.5% -13.5% 12.6% 16.86%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KKMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.5% -20.5% 35.6% 55.29%
1 Yr 5.3% -34.9% 40.3% 71.40%
3 Yr 6.4%* -27.8% 93.5% 44.12%
5 Yr 3.8%* -29.8% 97.2% 48.82%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KKMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.5% -56.3% 28.9% 21.88%
2021 5.2% -20.5% 152.6% 72.66%
2020 2.9% -13.9% 183.6% 67.23%
2019 4.8% -8.3% 8.9% 64.23%
2018 -1.5% -10.9% 12.6% 40.73%

NAV & Total Return History

KKMIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

KKMIX Category Low Category High KKMIX % Rank
Net Assets 30.6 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 94.11%
Number of Holdings 43 2 4154 86.79%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.73 M 288 K 270 B 93.43%
Weighting of Top 10 28.98% 1.8% 106.2% 62.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Amazon.com Inc 3.97%
  2. Apple Inc 3.56%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.51%
  4. Microsoft Corp 3.30%
  5. Nutrien Ltd 3.27%
  6. Costco Wholesale Corp 3.22%
  7. The Home Depot Inc 3.20%
  8. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.16%
  9. Masco Corp 3.14%
  10. Oracle Corp 3.12%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High KKMIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.99% 0.00% 130.24% 9.13%
Cash 		0.01% -102.29% 100.00% 88.23%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 37.58%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 37.36%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 33.91%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 34.11%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KKMIX % Rank
Industrials 		21.59% 0.00% 29.90% 2.07%
Technology 		14.81% 0.00% 48.94% 90.51%
Financial Services 		12.96% 0.00% 55.59% 69.37%
Healthcare 		9.91% 0.00% 60.70% 92.11%
Communication Services 		9.24% 0.00% 27.94% 30.25%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.96% 0.00% 30.33% 75.42%
Consumer Defense 		8.41% 0.00% 47.71% 22.43%
Basic Materials 		5.91% 0.00% 25.70% 8.12%
Energy 		5.70% 0.00% 41.64% 15.85%
Utilities 		2.51% 0.00% 20.91% 55.28%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 91.65%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KKMIX % Rank
US 		94.04% 0.00% 127.77% 66.87%
Non US 		5.95% 0.00% 32.38% 21.96%

KKMIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

KKMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.27% 0.01% 49.27% 23.07%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 2.00% 46.66%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 7.09%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% 49.39%

Sales Fees

KKMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

KKMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% 22.30%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

KKMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 102.00% 0.00% 496.00% 91.58%

KKMIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

KKMIX Category Low Category High KKMIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.06% 67.34%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

KKMIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

KKMIX Category Low Category High KKMIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.48% -54.00% 6.06% 5.55%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

KKMIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

KKMIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeff Kilburg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 11, 2014

7.98

8.0%

Mr. Kilburg is the CEO & Founder of KKM Financial, KKM Financial is an independent investment solutions firm that creates research-based financial products. The firm provides portfolio management and risk mitigation solutions to family offices, wealth advisory firms and institutions. KKM offers distinct products utilizing dynamic stock selection, ETF model portfolio strategies, and option overlay programs on various platforms. Additionally, KKM offers investible ETF model portfolios powered by Nasdaq Dorsey Wright. Mr. Kilburg started his career at the CBOE in Chicago. After learning equity options from Mercury Founders Jon and Pete Najarian at the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), Mr. Kilburg was offered an opportunity in the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) bond option pit. He had the opportunity to learn from a team of veteran traders with one of the premier firms, Ritchie Capital Markets Group at the CBOT. There he was first introduced to volatility. After gaining a footing in the fixed income option pits, Mr. Kilburg gravitated to the bond futures pits. Subsequently, he joined a specialist group in the 30-year pit, JLS Group. The 30year pit in the 1990s was a riveting opportunity and became his starting point in futures. In early 1999, he decided to launch a floor operation of his own at the CBOT. He went on to become one of the larger market makers in the 10-year note pit. With the ability to trade the entire Treasury curve, Mr. Kilburg obtained vast experience in understanding risk management. His deep understanding of the Treasury curve has proven applicable for various markets and truly helps separate Mr. Kilburg from his peers in the Liquid Alternative space. Risk management was imperative as he transitioned his floor operations into a SEC registered investment advisory firm in 2012. KKM Financial (“KKM”) is a private investment management company and registered investment advisor with the Securities and Exchange Commission. KKM provides alternative asset management utilizing dynamic stock selection, hedging, and option-overlay strategies that seek to control risk across various asset classes to investors of all types. KKM brings vast knowledge and expertise via its options and futures market-making experience at the Chicago Board Options Exchange and CME Group. Located in Chicago, KKM is an innovative leader in alternative investments. KKM has served as a portfolio consultant to Nuveen Investments as well as Incapital. Also, he is a graduate of the Mendoza College of Business at The University of Notre Dame as he was a recipient of a four-year football scholarship under Lou Holtz.

Daniel Deming

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 04, 2017

4.49

4.5%

Dan Deming currently serves as Managing Director at KKM Financial, LLC. Dan’s responsibilities include managing the day-to-day operations of the firm which include; developing and executing the firm’s business plan, strategic initiatives, advisory group oversight, technology, and compliance. Dan has over 30 years of market experience. Drawing from his varied experiences as a trader, advisor, portfolio manager, commentator, and panelist, Dan offers a unique blend of market insight and knowledge to not only provide leadership and support to KKM, but also connect with clients and help support their needs as they strive to meet their financial goals. Mr. Deming started his career at the CBOE (Chicago Board Options Exchange) as a trader in the S&P 100 Index (OEX) pit in April of 1988, at the time one of the largest and most active trading pits in the world. In 2008, Dan transitioned into the CBOE’s VIX Index option pit as the VIX was becoming one of the most actively traded option markets. During his time at the CBOE, Dan also served on the Arbitration Committee. Over the past 10 years, Dan has drawn from his market knowledge and experience to become one of the options industry’s more recognized faces in the media, making regular appearances on Bloomberg TV, Yahoo! Finance, TD Ameritrade Network, CNN, BNN Bloomberg, Sky News Business, Business First AM, CME Group, and CBOE TV. Several financial news outlets such as; CNBC, Reuters, Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg News, the AP and Dow Jones press, contact Dan on a regular basis to provide written and quoted market commentary. The global financial community has also been actively seeking Dan’s participation. Working as a liaison with the CBOE, representing both the exchange and his firm, Dan has served as a guest panelist for several volatility based derivatives symposiums and international trading conferences.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

