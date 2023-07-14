The Global Fund is a diversified fund that invests all of its investable assets in the Global Portfolio, a series of Kinetics Portfolios Trust. Under normal circumstances, the Global Portfolio invests at least 65% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), convertible securities, warrants and other equity securities having the characteristics of common stocks (such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and International Depositary Receipts (“IDRs”)) of foreign and U.S. companies listed on publicly traded exchanges. At least 40% of the Global Portfolio’s net assets will be invested in companies located outside the United States. The Global Portfolio will at all times have exposure to at least three (3) countries, which may include the United States. The Global Portfolio may also purchase and write options for hedging purposes and/or direct investment and invest in participatory notes (commonly known as “P-notes”) to take positions in certain foreign securities.

The Global Portfolio may invest up to 20% of its total assets in convertible and non-convertible debt securities rated below investment grade, also known as junk bonds, or unrated securities that the Investment Adviser has determined to be of comparable quality. The Global Portfolio may invest up to 100% of its assets in companies located in emerging markets.

The Investment Adviser selects portfolio securities by evaluating a company’s positioning and business model as well as its ability to grow and expand its activities or achieve a greater competitive advantage in cost/profitability and brand image leveraging. This evaluation by the Investment Adviser includes consideration of a company’s potential to maintain and grow long lived assets, while generating high returns on capital with operating predictability and transparency. The Investment Adviser also considers a company’s fundamentals by reviewing its balance sheets, corporate revenues, earnings and dividends. The Global Portfolio may invest in companies of any size, including small and medium-sized companies. Additionally, the Global Portfolio may participate in securities lending arrangements up to 33-1/3% of the securities in its portfolio with brokers, dealers, and financial institutions (but not individuals) in order to increase the return on its portfolio.

The Global Portfolio may invest indirectly in bitcoins exclusively through a Delaware statutory trust (“Grayscale Bitcoin Trust”) that offers exposure to bitcoin. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust offers shares on an

ongoing basis through private placements pursuant to the exemption from registration provided by Rule 506(c) under Regulation D of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Bitcoins are a digital commodity that are not issued by a government, bank or central organization. Bitcoins exist on an online, peer-to-peer computer network (the “Bitcoin Network”) that hosts a public transaction ledger where bitcoin transfers are recorded (the “Blockchain”). Bitcoins have no physical existence beyond the record of transactions on the Blockchain. The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust invests principally in bitcoins.

The Global Portfolio contributed a portion of its holdings in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust to a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Cayman Subsidiary”). The Global Portfolio realized capital gain on the transfer to the extent the value of the transferred Grayscale Bitcoin Trust interest at the time of transfer exceeded its tax basis in the hands of the Global Portfolio.

The Global Portfolio is also the sole shareholder of a wholly owned subsidiary organized under Delaware law (the “Delaware Subsidiary”). The Global Portfolio contributed a portion of its holdings in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust to the Delaware Subsidiary. Any net gains that the Delaware Subsidiary recognizes on future sales of the contributed Grayscale Bitcoin Trust shares will be subject to federal and state corporate income tax, but the dividends that the Delaware Subsidiary pays to the Global Portfolio ( i.e., those gains, net of the tax paid and any other expenses of the Delaware Subsidiary, such as its management and advisory fees) will be eligible to be treated as “qualified dividend income” under the Internal Revenue Code. The Delaware Subsidiary and the Cayman Subsidiary are each referred to herein as a “Subsidiary” and collectively as “Subsidiaries.” Additional information regarding the tax treatment of the Fund is provided in the “Taxes” section of the SAI.

In the future, the Global Portfolio may seek to gain additional exposure to the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust that may not produce qualifying income for the Global Fund under the Internal Revenue Code. The Global Portfolio will not make any additional investments in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust if as a result of such investment, its aggregate investment in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, either directly or through a Subsidiary, would be more than 15% of its assets at the time of the investment. However, the Portfolio’s investment in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust may, at times, exceed 15% of its net assets, due to appreciation.

Each Subsidiary invests primarily in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The Global Portfolio will invest in its Subsidiaries within the limitations of the federal tax laws, rules and regulations that apply to “regulated investment companies” (“RICs”) under Subchapter M of Subtitle A, Chapter 1, of the Internal Revenue Code (“Subchapter M”). However, the Global Portfolio and each Subsidiary comply with the same fundamental investment restrictions on an aggregate basis, to the extent those restrictions are applicable to the investment activities of each Subsidiary. Each Subsidiary also complies with Section 17 of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) relating to affiliated transactions and custody. Unlike the Global Fund, each Subsidiary does not, and will not, seek to qualify as a RIC. The Global Portfolio is the sole shareholder of each Subsidiary and does not expect shares of the Subsidiaries to be offered or sold to other investors.

Sell decisions are generally triggered by either adequate value being achieved, as determined by the Investment Adviser, or by an adverse change in a company’s operating performance or a deterioration of the company’s business model. A sell trigger may also occur if the Investment Adviser discovers a new investment opportunity that it believes is more compelling and represents a greater risk reward profile than other investment(s) held by the Global Portfolio.

The Global Portfolio may maintain during a temporary period, which could be for a short period or a longer period lasting several years or more, of abnormal conditions, a significant portion of its total assets in cash and securities, generally considered to be cash and cash equivalents, including, but not limited to: high quality, U.S. short-term debt securities and money market instruments. The Investment Adviser will invest in such short-term cash positions to the extent that the Investment Adviser is unable to find sufficient investments meeting its criteria and when the Investment Adviser believes the purchase of additional equity securities would not further the investment objective of the Global Portfolio during such periods of time. Additionally, to respond to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions, which may persist for short or long periods of time, the Global Portfolio may invest up to 100% of its assets in the types of high quality, U.S. short-term debt securities and money market instruments described above.