Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Knights of Columbus U.S. All Cap Index Fund

mutual fund
KCXSX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (KCXIX) Primary (KCXSX)
KCXSX (Mutual Fund)

Knights of Columbus U.S. All Cap Index Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (KCXIX) Primary (KCXSX)
KCXSX (Mutual Fund)

Knights of Columbus U.S. All Cap Index Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (KCXIX) Primary (KCXSX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Knights of Columbus U.S. All Cap Index Fund

KCXSX | Fund

-

$64.7 M

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$64.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Knights of Columbus U.S. All Cap Index Fund

KCXSX | Fund

-

$64.7 M

0.00%

0.01%

KCXSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Knights of Columbus U.S. All Cap Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities included in the Knights of Columbus U.S. All Cap Index (the “Index”) and other instruments with economic characteristics similar to such securities. This investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

The Index consists of all common stocks and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) in the Solactive US Broad Market Index (the “Parent Index”), excluding companies that are determined by Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) to be involved with abortion, contraception, pornography, stem cell research/human cloning, weapons of mass destruction, or other enterprises that conflict with the USCCB Guidelines. The Parent Index includes the 3,000 U.S. companies with the largest free-float market capitalizations. The Index is the exclusive property of the Adviser. The Index is calculated and administered by Solactive AG (“Solactive”). Neither ISS nor Solactive is affiliated with the Fund, the Adviser or L2 Asset Management, LLC (“L2 Asset Management” or the “Sub-Adviser”), the Fund’s sub-adviser. Solactive will deem a company to be a U.S. company if its securities are primarily listed in the United States, its country of risk is the United States, and it meets certain requirements with respect to its jurisdiction of incorporation and domicile. A company’s “country of risk” is determined based on a number of criteria, including its country of domicile, the primary stock exchange on which it trades, the location from which the majority of its revenue comes, and its reporting currency. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced on a semi-annual basis in May and November to reflect changes in the constituents of the Parent Index. New securities from initial public offerings are also added to the Index on a semi-annual basis in February and August, subject to fulfillment of certain eligibility criteria. Any companies in the Index whose policies and practices are determined by ISS to be inconsistent with the USCCB Guidelines are removed from the Index on a monthly basis.

The Fund attempts to replicate the Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the companies that make up the Index, holding each company in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Index is so concentrated.

Read More

KCXSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KCXSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KCXSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KCXSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KCXSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

KCXSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

KCXSX Category Low Category High KCXSX % Rank
Net Assets 64.7 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 2289 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 17.2 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 26.54% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. APPLE INC. 7.74%
  2. MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5.31%
  3. N/A 3.48%
  4. TESLA, INC. 1.78%
  5. ALPHABET INC. 1.75%
  6. ALPHABET INC. 1.62%
  7. EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 1.45%
  8. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC., 1.17%
  9. JPMORGAN CHASE CO. 1.14%
  10. CHEVRON CORPORATION 1.10%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High KCXSX % Rank
Stocks 		96.15% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		3.74% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.11% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KCXSX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KCXSX % Rank
US 		96.15% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

KCXSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

KCXSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

KCXSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

KCXSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

KCXSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

KCXSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

KCXSX Category Low Category High KCXSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

KCXSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

KCXSX Category Low Category High KCXSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

KCXSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

KCXSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×