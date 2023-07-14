Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.2%
1 yr return
7.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.3%
Net Assets
$136 M
Holdings in Top 10
23.4%
Expense Ratio 0.90%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$25,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of large-capitalization companies. This investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. For purposes of this policy, a large-capitalization company is a company with a market capitalization within the range of the Russell 1000 Value Index at the time of initial purchase. While the market capitalization range of the Russell 1000 Value Index changes throughout the year, as of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range of the Russell 1000 Value Index was between approximately $739 million and $1.9 trillion. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stocks of U.S. companies.
The Fund makes investment decisions consistent with the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Socially Responsible Investing
Guidelines (the “USCCB Guidelines”), and therefore, the Fund is designed to avoid investments in companies that are believed to be involved with abortion, contraception, pornography, stem cell research/human cloning, weapons of mass destruction, or other enterprises that conflict with the USCCB Guidelines. The policies and practices of the companies selected for the Fund are monitored for various issues contemplated by the USCCB Guidelines. If the Adviser becomes aware that the Fund is invested in a company whose policies and practices are inconsistent with the USCCB Guidelines, the Adviser may sell the company’s securities or otherwise exclude future investments in such company.
In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser combines quantitative and qualitative analyses that together seek to identify companies that have above-average investment potential. The quantitative process begins with understanding the market regime or investment environment. Factor exposures used by the quantitative models are tilted to areas that are believed will perform best within a specific environment. Four “super-factors” (Valuation, Growth and Profitability, Quality and Investor Sentiment) are then applied to the broad universe. By combining these factors, the investable universe is ranked by decile (1 = attractive, 10 = unattractive). The “buyable” universe for the Fund generally includes the top three deciles, or the most statistically attractive companies, and the weighted average rank of securities held in the Fund are within the top three deciles.
Fundamental research is conducted on the buyable universe to assess criteria that are difficult to quantify. The portfolio management and fundamental analyst teams construct the portfolio with only highly ranked companies. Risk is measured and monitored throughout the research and portfolio management process in different ways, including active risk to the benchmark, individual stock contribution to that active risk and sector/industry group/individual stock exposure risks. The Adviser will generally sell a stock on behalf of the Fund if the stock experiences a rankings decline or extreme price movements, or for risk management purposes.
|Period
|KCVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.2%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|29.93%
|1 Yr
|7.1%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|30.60%
|3 Yr
|9.0%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|29.72%
|5 Yr
|3.3%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|27.52%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|KCVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.2%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|60.93%
|2021
|10.4%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|23.96%
|2020
|-0.6%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|62.24%
|2019
|5.6%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|19.08%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|22.00%
|Period
|KCVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.2%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|28.13%
|1 Yr
|7.1%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|27.72%
|3 Yr
|9.0%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|29.65%
|5 Yr
|3.9%*
|-15.1%
|32.0%
|27.64%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|KCVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.2%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|60.93%
|2021
|10.4%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|24.05%
|2020
|-0.6%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|62.15%
|2019
|5.6%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|19.08%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|33.33%
|KCVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|KCVIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|136 M
|1 M
|151 B
|84.23%
|Number of Holdings
|67
|2
|1727
|62.03%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|30.4 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|85.86%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.35%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|72.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KCVIX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.32%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|79.82%
|Cash
|3.68%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|17.62%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|33.75%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|28.54%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|29.06%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|30.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KCVIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|24.90%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|11.97%
|Healthcare
|13.33%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|85.12%
|Industrials
|10.65%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|60.18%
|Consumer Defense
|9.88%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|31.67%
|Energy
|9.07%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|30.84%
|Utilities
|7.90%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|13.80%
|Real Estate
|6.55%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|8.31%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.40%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|56.11%
|Technology
|5.34%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|92.52%
|Communication Services
|4.14%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|74.56%
|Basic Materials
|2.85%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|62.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KCVIX % Rank
|US
|92.99%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|53.93%
|Non US
|3.33%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|56.08%
|KCVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.90%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|51.86%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|54.49%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|KCVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|KCVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|23.81%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|KCVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|488.00%
|71.43%
|KCVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|KCVIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.74%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|53.50%
|KCVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|KCVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|KCVIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.75%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|80.44%
|KCVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.238
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 27, 2015
7.26
7.3%
Mr. Riley is a Senior Vice President and portfolio manager and oversees the company’s growth investing strategies. He has primary responsibility for the firm’s Large Cap Growth strategy, which he has managed for more than a decade. Mr. Riley brings more than twenty-five years of industry-related experience to Boston Advisors managing Large Cap Core and Small Cap Growth products as well as asset allocation analysis and strategy. As a member of the Institutional Equity Team, Mr. Riley chairs the Asset Allocation Committee. Prior to joining Boston Advisors in 2002, Mr. Riley was a Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Babson-United Investment Advisors. In addition to serving as Vice Chairman of the Investment Committee, Mr. Riley managed private accounts for high net worth clients and institutional portfolios, and was instrumental in the development and implementation of a quantitatively-based stock selection process. Mr. Riley earned a Bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from Emory University and received his M.B.A. degree from Northeastern University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Boston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 27, 2015
7.26
7.3%
Mr. Gaul is a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Boston Advisors. As a member of the Institutional Equity Team, he is lead portfolio manager on the firm’s Small Cap Growth and Large Cap Core strategies. He is also responsible for management and oversight of the fundamental research analyst team. Mr. Gaul has more than twenty years of industry-related experience, including investment banking, sales and trading, and investment management. Prior to joining Boston Advisors in 2005, Mr. Gaul was an institutional fixed income sales professional with Commerce Capital Markets, Inc. and Advest, Inc. Previously, he worked closely with non-profit and municipal borrowers structuring tax-exempt bond issues for Advest, Inc.'s Public Finance Investment Banking department. Mr. Gaul earned a B.S. degree in investments from Babson College, an M.S. degree in investment management with High Honors at the Boston University Questrom School of Business and is a member of Beta Gamma Sigma International Honor Society. He is an active supporter of Babson’s academic community, including guest lecturing for graduate-level courses. Mr. Gaul holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston. .
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 27, 2015
7.26
7.3%
Mr. Hanna is a Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer at Boston Advisors. In his role, Mr. Hanna oversees the firm’s equity activities. He also serves as lead portfolio manager for the firm’s international equity strategy and was a founding team member of the international product launch in 2008. Mr. Hanna has specific expertise in the areas of quantitative research and risk management. He contributes to the development of the firm’s proprietary quantitative stock selection models and risk assessment methodologies. Mr. Hanna has more than 30 years of industry-related experience. Prior to joining the firm in 2007, he was a senior portfolio manager in the Global Hedge Fund Strategies Group at State Street Global Advisors (SSgA), where he managed US and European equity portfolios and travelled globally to support some of the world’s largest, most sophisticated institutions. He was with SSgA from 1997 to 2005, working in both the Boston and London offices. Prior to SSgA, he was Vice President, Quantitative Analysis, at Standish, Ayer & Wood from 1992-1997. Prior to that, he worked in proprietary trading, small cap portfolio management and portfolio insurance. Mr. Hanna earned a B.S. degree in finance from the Pennsylvania State University in 1987 and completed an honors degree with a thesis on derivatives hedging entitled, "Portfolio Insurance - A Simulation Using Binomial Option Pricing Theory." He also attended the Institut Universitaire de Technologie in Nice, France, focusing on European business. He is nearing completion of a MA at Gordon Conwell Theological Seminary, where his coursework has focused on faith-based economic development and social justice.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Mr. Eaton is a Portfolio Manager and Equity Analyst at Boston Advisors. As a member of the Institutional Equity Team, Mr. Eaton is the lead portfolio manager on the firm's Large Cap Value and Small Cap Value strategies. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, Mr. Eaton also contributes to the firm's fundamental research efforts. As an Equity Analyst, Mr. Eaton conducts fundamental research with primary coverage of the financials, real estate and energy sectors. He is responsible for doing deep research into individual companies along with identifying industry-level trends that generate actionable investment ideas. Mr. Eaton joined Boston Advisors in 2011 as an analyst for the Institutional Team. In this role, he was responsible for in-depth equity research and ad hoc research projects. In 2014, Mr. Eaton managed the Small Cap Growth strategy. After taking a brief hiatus for business school, Mr. Eaton rejoined the firm in 2016, leading the integration efforts for the acquisition of Weyland Capital Management. After merging the two firms, he was the lead portfolio manager for the Global Tactical Asset Allocation (GTAA) strategy; his role included research into macroeconomic and market trends and assisting in the asset allocation strategy for the firm. Mr. Eaton earned a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School. He also holds an MS in Finance from Bentley University and a BA in Economics and Accounting from Gordon College. Mr. Eaton holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of the CFA Society Boston and the CFA Institute. He also holds a CPA license in the state of Massachusetts.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
