Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$121 M

Holdings in Top 10

51.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

KCRSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Knights of Columbus Real Estate Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in real estate securities. This investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

For purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy, real estate securities include common stocks, preferred stocks and other equity securities issued by real estate companies, including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and real estate operating companies (“REOCs”), as well as derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. REITs are pooled investment vehicles that own, and usually operate, income-producing real estate, or finance real estate. REOCs are publicly traded corporations that engage in

the development, management or financing of real estate. The Fund considers a company to be a real estate company if the company derives the majority of its earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization from the ownership, management and development of income-producing real estate, or the financing of real estate. The Fund may invest in securities of companies with any market capitalization.

The Fund may seek to enhance current income by writing (selling) covered call options.

The Fund makes investment decisions consistent with the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Socially Responsible Investing Guidelines (the “USCCB Guidelines”), and therefore, the Fund is designed to avoid investments in companies that are believed to be involved with abortion, contraception, pornography, stem cell research/human cloning, weapons of mass destruction, or other enterprises that conflict with the USCCB Guidelines. The policies and practices of the companies selected for the Fund are monitored for various issues contemplated by the USCCB Guidelines. If Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC (“Ranger” or the “Sub-Adviser”), the Fund’s sub-adviser, becomes aware that the Fund is invested in a company whose policies and practices are inconsistent with the USCCB Guidelines, the Sub-Adviser may sell the company’s securities or otherwise exclude future investments in such company.

In selecting investments to buy for the Fund, the Sub-Adviser combines a quantitative screening process with a qualitative stock selection process. The Sub-Adviser first screens companies based on quantitative metrics that the Sub-Adviser believes are highly correlated to long-term creation of shareholder value, including, but not limited to, insider ownership, management tenure, cash flow growth rate and balance sheet leverage. The Sub-Adviser then assesses the companies that meet the screening criterion based on certain qualitative factors, including management quality, external growth potential, corporate governance, quality and location of assets, lease terms, tenant credit quality, debt structure and financial flexibility. The Sub-Adviser may sell an investment held by the Fund when there is a change in the factors supporting the investment or the Sub-Adviser identifies a more attractive investment opportunity.

Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities frequently.

Read More

KCRSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KCRSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KCRSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KCRSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KCRSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

KCRSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

KCRSX Category Low Category High KCRSX % Rank
Net Assets 121 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 29 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 62.4 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 51.76% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. N/A 8.43%
  2. ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. 6.00%
  3. SUN COMMUNITIES, INC. 5.83%
  4. AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT 4.93%
  5. LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY 4.81%
  6. INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST, INC 4.58%
  7. CBRE GROUP, INC. 4.37%
  8. CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST 4.37%
  9. PROLOGIS, INC. 4.23%
  10. BROADSTONE NET LEASE, INC. 4.22%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High KCRSX % Rank
Stocks 		91.61% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		8.43% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KCRSX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KCRSX % Rank
US 		91.61% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

KCRSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

KCRSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

KCRSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

KCRSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

KCRSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

KCRSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

KCRSX Category Low Category High KCRSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

KCRSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

KCRSX Category Low Category High KCRSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

KCRSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

KCRSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

