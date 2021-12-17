Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$66.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

50.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

KCESX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Knights of Columbus Long/Short Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 02, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in long and short positions in equity securities. This investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stocks of large-capitalization U.S. companies and derivatives with economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Fund considers a large-capitalization company to be a company with a market capitalization above the 70th percentile of the market capitalization

of companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) (approximately $9.5 billion as of January 31, 2022).

The Fund takes long and short positions in equity securities. A long position arises where the Fund holds a security in its portfolio or maintains a position through a derivative instrument that provides economic exposure similar to direct ownership of the security. Short positions generally involve selling a security not held within the portfolio in anticipation that the security’s price will decline or entering into a derivative instrument that provides economic exposure similar to a short sale of the security. To complete a short sale transaction, the Fund typically must borrow the stock to make delivery to the buyer. The Fund then would be obligated to replace the stock borrowed by purchasing the stock at the market price at the time of replacement. The price at such time may be higher or lower than the price at which the stock was sold short by the Fund. The Fund will be managed with a net long exposure bias, but has the ability to have net short exposure. The Fund may hold a substantial portion of its total assets in cash when it holds significant short positions.

In addition to investing in derivatives to take long and short positions, the Fund may also invest in derivatives for hedging or risk management purposes. The derivatives in which the Fund principally invests are options and swaps.

The Fund makes investment decisions consistent with the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Socially Responsible Investing Guidelines (the “USCCB Guidelines”), and therefore, the Fund is designed to avoid investments in companies that are believed to be involved with abortion, contraception, pornography, stem cell research/human cloning, weapons of mass destruction, or other enterprises that conflict with the USCCB Guidelines. The policies and practices of the companies selected for the Fund are monitored for various issues contemplated by the USCCB Guidelines. If L2 Asset Management, LLC (“L2 Asset Management” or the “Sub-Adviser”), the Fund’s sub-adviser, becomes aware that the Fund is invested in a company whose policies and practices are inconsistent with the USCCB Guidelines, the Sub-Adviser may sell the company’s securities or otherwise exclude future investments in such company. Although the Fund is designed to avoid taking long positions in the equity securities of such companies, the Fund may, consistent with the USCCB Guidelines, take short positions in the equity securities of such companies.

In selecting investments to buy and sell for the Fund, the Sub-Adviser utilizes a hybrid quantitative and fundamental investment process to

seek to identify atypically high-quality companies for their level of market valuation. Stocks are evaluated by the Sub-Adviser on many variables that can be classified broadly into various categories, including “valuation” and “earnings quality.” “Valuation” contains traditional measures such as the dividend-to-price ratio and the earnings-to-price ratio, and “earnings quality” is used to assess the quality of earnings using measures such as accounting accruals and inventory turnover. Other variables focus on measures of analysts’ forecasts, balance sheet quality, market movements and return patterns including short and long-term price momentum. The Fund may focus its investments in one or more sectors.

Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities frequently.

Read More

KCESX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KCESX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KCESX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KCESX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KCESX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

KCESX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

KCESX Category Low Category High KCESX % Rank
Net Assets 66.6 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 101 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 33.8 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 50.74% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. N/A 31.51%
  2. Materials Select Sector SPDR 2.88%
  3. GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. 2.29%
  4. AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC. 2.13%
  5. CONOCOPHILLIPS 2.13%
  6. BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY 2.10%
  7. AMGEN INC. 2.07%
  8. UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION 1.93%
  9. ROYALTY PHARMA PLC 1.87%
  10. DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES 1.84%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High KCESX % Rank
Cash 		75.04% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		24.49% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.47% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KCESX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KCESX % Rank
US 		22.94% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		1.55% N/A N/A N/A

KCESX - Expenses

Operational Fees

KCESX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.03% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

KCESX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

KCESX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

KCESX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

KCESX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

KCESX Category Low Category High KCESX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

KCESX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

KCESX Category Low Category High KCESX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

KCESX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

KCESX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

