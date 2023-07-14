Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in bonds. This investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. For purposes of this policy, bonds include a variety of fixed income instruments, such as securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government and its agencies or instrumentalities, municipal bonds, corporate obligations, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities. The Fund invests primarily in U.S. issuers and investment-grade securities, but may hold securities that are rated below investment grade (“high yield” or “junk bonds”). The Fund may invest in securities with any maturity or duration.

The Fund makes investment decisions consistent with the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Socially Responsible Investing Guidelines (the “USCCB Guidelines”), and therefore, the Fund is designed to avoid

investments in companies that are believed to be involved with abortion, contraception, pornography, stem cell research/human cloning, weapons of mass destruction, or other enterprises that conflict with the USCCB Guidelines. The policies and practices of the companies selected for the Fund are monitored for various issues contemplated by the USCCB Guidelines. If the Adviser becomes aware that the Fund is invested in a company whose policies and practices are inconsistent with the USCCB Guidelines, the Adviser may sell the company’s securities or otherwise exclude future investments in such company.

In selecting investments to purchase on behalf of the Fund, the Adviser combines quantitative and qualitative analyses to identify market sectors and individual issuers that the Adviser believes are undervalued in the market. For corporate issuers, the Adviser analyzes the company’s financial statements as well as its prospects for future cash generation, while for mortgage- or asset-backed securities, the Adviser analyzes the quality of the underlying receivables and structural credit enhancements. The Adviser will generally sell a security on behalf of the Fund if the security reaches its estimated fair value or is impacted by an adverse event, or if more attractive alternatives exist.