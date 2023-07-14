Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.6%
1 yr return
-4.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.2%
Net Assets
$149 M
Holdings in Top 10
17.8%
Expense Ratio 0.71%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$25,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in bonds. This investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. For purposes of this policy, bonds include a variety of fixed income instruments, such as securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government and its agencies or instrumentalities, municipal bonds, corporate obligations, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities. The Fund invests primarily in U.S. issuers and investment-grade securities, but may hold securities that are rated below investment grade (“high yield” or “junk bonds”). The Fund may invest in securities with any maturity or duration.
The Fund makes investment decisions consistent with the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Socially Responsible Investing Guidelines (the “USCCB Guidelines”), and therefore, the Fund is designed to avoid
investments in companies that are believed to be involved with abortion, contraception, pornography, stem cell research/human cloning, weapons of mass destruction, or other enterprises that conflict with the USCCB Guidelines. The policies and practices of the companies selected for the Fund are monitored for various issues contemplated by the USCCB Guidelines. If the Adviser becomes aware that the Fund is invested in a company whose policies and practices are inconsistent with the USCCB Guidelines, the Adviser may sell the company’s securities or otherwise exclude future investments in such company.
In selecting investments to purchase on behalf of the Fund, the Adviser combines quantitative and qualitative analyses to identify market sectors and individual issuers that the Adviser believes are undervalued in the market. For corporate issuers, the Adviser analyzes the company’s financial statements as well as its prospects for future cash generation, while for mortgage- or asset-backed securities, the Adviser analyzes the quality of the underlying receivables and structural credit enhancements. The Adviser will generally sell a security on behalf of the Fund if the security reaches its estimated fair value or is impacted by an adverse event, or if more attractive alternatives exist.
|Period
|KCCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.6%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|66.12%
|1 Yr
|-4.2%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|53.97%
|3 Yr
|-6.4%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|36.90%
|5 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|46.19%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|KCCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.6%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|69.08%
|2021
|-1.4%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|26.66%
|2020
|1.3%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|56.01%
|2019
|1.6%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|21.89%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|63.95%
|Period
|KCCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.6%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|64.78%
|1 Yr
|-4.2%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|50.24%
|3 Yr
|-6.4%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|36.61%
|5 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|32.53%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|KCCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.6%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|68.79%
|2021
|-1.4%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|26.66%
|2020
|1.3%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|56.01%
|2019
|1.6%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|23.87%
|2018
|-0.1%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|14.78%
|KCCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|KCCIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|149 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|85.19%
|Number of Holdings
|235
|1
|17234
|81.29%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|26.3 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|87.08%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.76%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|70.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KCCIX % Rank
|Bonds
|96.52%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|38.42%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.78%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|37.42%
|Cash
|1.07%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|68.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.63%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|11.19%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|32.37%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|11.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KCCIX % Rank
|Corporate
|45.22%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|14.46%
|Securitized
|36.27%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|31.92%
|Government
|14.71%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|74.25%
|Municipal
|2.73%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|11.57%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.07%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|89.30%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|36.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KCCIX % Rank
|US
|90.54%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|30.18%
|Non US
|5.98%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|73.58%
|KCCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.71%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|48.47%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|60.62%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|KCCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|KCCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|5.26%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|KCCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|493.39%
|12.18%
|KCCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|KCCIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.17%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|92.05%
|KCCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|KCCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|KCCIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.17%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|22.22%
|KCCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 27, 2015
7.26
7.3%
Mr. Anthony V. Minopoli, President & Chief Investment Officer, joined Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors in 2015. Mr. Minopoli joined Knights of Columbus in 2005 and is responsible for the day to day management of the Knights of Columbus' $22 billion General Account investment portfolio, and oversight of the third-party investment managers of the Knights of Columbus' defined benefit pension plan, defined contribution plan and charitable assets. Prior to joining Knights of Columbus, Mr. Minopoli spent 18 years at Evaluation Associates with the last 10 years in the role of Senior Consultant. Mr. Minopoli earned a B.S. in Finance and Banking and a an M.B.A. from the University of Bridgeport.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 27, 2015
7.26
7.3%
Mr. Gilles A. Marchand Jr., CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors in 2015. Mr. Marchand is the credit portfolio manager for Knights of Columbus. Prior to joining Knights of Columbus in 2010, he was Chief Investment Officer and Senior portfolio manager of Global Plus Investment Management. In 2001, Mr. Marchand founded the high yield group at Aladdin Capital and was the Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for managing nine CLO funds and three open ended funds. From 1996-2000 Mr. Marchand co-managed 10 high yield mutual funds and a CLO for Merrill Lynch Asset Management. From 1990-1996, he was a credit analyst at Babson and worked on private offerings and corporate, mezzanine and high yield securities. Mr. Marchand received his M.B.A. from Cornell University and is a member of the Hartford CFA Society.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 27, 2015
7.26
7.3%
Mr. E. Neill Jordan, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors in 2015. Mr. Jordan joined Knights of Columbus in 1987 and was named Vice President of Fixed Income in 1995. His portfolio management responsibilities include the residential and commercial mortgage-backed, asset-backed, government and agency sectors. From 1992-1995, he served as Manager, Public Bonds with portfolio management responsibilities for all sectors of the public bond market. Prior to joining Knights of Columbus, he was an analyst at Conning and Company in Hartford, Connecticut. Mr. Jordan received his B.S. in Finance from the University of Connecticut in 1983.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
In 1988, Mr. Gentile began his career in commodities on the trading floor of the Coffee, Sugar and Cocoa Exchange (“CSCE”) working as a phone clerk for B&J Commodities. Mr. Gentile became a member of the CSCE in 1993 and began trading proprietary funds as well as trading client accounts. Nicholas along with his partners formed MP Commodities, a Coffee, Sugar, Cocoa Futures and Options brokerage operation in 1998. His primary responsibility was running the daily operation of the futures trading floor. With the demise of open outcry at the CSCE Nicholas was offered an opportunity to join Atlantic Capital in January 2008 as a Partner and Co Manager of a Commodities only Discretionary Fund. His responsibilities included putting together trading strategies for the discretionary program as well as running all trading and execution for the firm. These strategies included Relative Value, Spreads and Directional Trades consisting mostly of futures contracts with some options. Mr. Gentile maintains extensive contacts in the physical Coffee, Sugar, Cocoa, Grain and Energy industries. His network is comprised of producers, consumers, traders, hedge funds as well as the three main commodity index firms. This in conjunction with his commodity knowledge makes him a cutting edge industry leader.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.83
|1.16
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...