Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.8%
1 yr return
23.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$9.25 M
Holdings in Top 10
23.4%
Expense Ratio 3.62%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 55.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio primarily comprised of mid-cap, large-cap and mega-cap equity securities and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) of companies that, based on the Adviser’s proprietary research, are leaders in their industries with respect to biodiversity/animal welfare performance. The Fund defines mid-cap securities as those with market capitalizations between $2 billion and $10 billion, large-cap securities as those between $10 billion and $100 billion, and mega-cap securities as those over $100 billion.
Under normal market conditions, the Adviser generally seeks to invest at least 65% of the Fund’s assets in companies operating in industries that the Adviser believes have significant biodiversity/animal welfare impacts (“Primary Industries”), and up to 35% of its assets in companies operating in other industries (“Secondary Industries”) where the Adviser believes a company is engaged in activities that significantly contribute to biodiversity/animal welfare. The Fund reallocates its portfolio at least semi-annually, and in between each reallocation, general trading activity and market fluctuations may result in deviations from these thresholds.
The Adviser considers a number of business activities when identifying Primary Industries, which may include, but are not limited to, the following:
|1)
|Manufacturing or distributing products that use animals, animal products or animal product substitutes during the production process, and the Adviser’s assessment of the relative performance of companies engaged in these activities;
|2)
|Conducting research or scientific investigations involving animals, animal products or animal product substitutes, and the Adviser’s assessment of the relative performance of companies engaged in these activities;
|3)
|Providing services, including, without limitation, entertainment and travel and leisure services, that have biodiversity/ animal welfare impacts, and the Adviser’s assessment of the relative performance of companies engaged in these activities;
|4)
|Having business operations that are significantly linked to the sustainability of animal habitats through activities such as natural resources use and certain commodities-related activity such as mining, waste management and environmental emissions, and the Adviser’s assessment of the relative performance of companies engaged in these activities; or
|5)
|Businesses that generally seek to improve biodiversity/animal welfare by developing or offering products or services that would benefit animals or improve public opinion about animals.
The Fund may also purchase small- and micro-cap equity securities and emerging market securities. The Fund defines small-cap securities as those with market capitalizations between $300 million and $2 billion, and micro-cap securities as those under $300 million. The Fund defines emerging market securities as those that provide exposure to companies that are domiciled in any country included in the Morningstar Emerging Market Index. The Fund may also lend securities.
The Fund generally will sell securities when the Adviser believes other opportunities are more attractive, when the biodiversity/animal welfare practices of a company ebb in comparison to those of its peers, or when the Adviser believes the business practices or policies of a company are no longer consistent with the Fund’s biodiversity/animal welfare focused criteria.
|Period
|KAIBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.8%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|46.20%
|1 Yr
|23.1%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|53.86%
|3 Yr
|5.0%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|KAIBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.0%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|32.15%
|2021
|1.9%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|N/A
|2020
|5.4%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|N/A
|KAIBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|KAIBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|9.25 M
|199 K
|133 B
|95.07%
|Number of Holdings
|81
|1
|9075
|46.37%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.15 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|96.26%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.37%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|88.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KAIBX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.49%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|96.81%
|Cash
|3.51%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|2.31%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|51.10%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|55.51%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|45.48%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|47.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KAIBX % Rank
|Technology
|21.81%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|79.07%
|Industrials
|18.02%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|11.45%
|Basic Materials
|14.67%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|1.10%
|Financial Services
|10.03%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|80.62%
|Healthcare
|9.59%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|54.63%
|Consumer Defense
|7.60%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|21.81%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.06%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|68.06%
|Real Estate
|5.67%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|84.58%
|Communication Services
|4.38%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|91.19%
|Utilities
|2.19%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|36.12%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|16.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KAIBX % Rank
|US
|69.57%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|64.98%
|Non US
|26.92%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|71.37%
|KAIBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.62%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|4.10%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|72.76%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.01%
|0.01%
|0.76%
|2.93%
|KAIBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|KAIBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|KAIBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|55.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|N/A
|KAIBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|KAIBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.39%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|44.97%
|KAIBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|KAIBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|KAIBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.20%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|27.27%
|KAIBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 17, 2019
2.7
2.7%
Andrew K. Niebler is a co-founder of the Adviser and has been its Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Chief Compliance Officer since it commenced operations as an investment adviser in 2018. From January 2006, through June 2019, Mr. Niebler served in progressively more senior roles within the legal department of Calvert Investments, Inc., including General Counsel and Senior Vice President from January 2017 through June 2019. He is also an Executive Vice President of the Karner Blue Center for a Humane Economy, Inc. He graduated from Princeton University and Georgetown University Law Center.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 17, 2019
2.7
2.7%
Vicki L. Benjamin is a co-founder of the Adviser and has been its Chief Executive Officer since it commenced operations as an investment adviser in 2018. Ms. Benjamin was a partner at KPMG from September 2005 until February 2015, when she joined Calvert Investments, Inc. as its Chief Financial Officer. Since January 2017 she has served as the President of Calvert Investments, Inc. Ms. Benjamin is also an Executive Vice President of the Karner Blue Center for a Humane Economy, Inc. She received an M.B.A. from Bentley University McCallum Graduate School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2020
1.67
1.7%
Robert Baumbach, CFA, served as a consultant to the Investment Committee of the Adviser from November 2019 through September 2020 when he became a Portfolio Manager for the Adviser and to the Fund. Prior to Mr. Baumbach’s consultant role, he was retired after having served as a Senior Vice President and Equity Research Analyst at Putnam Investments and a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at Babson Capital Management.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
