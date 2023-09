The Fund is designed to provide the potential to participate in rising markets, but with a reduced risk of drawdown in declining markets ( i.e. , the risk of a decline in investment value during a decline in the U.S. equity markets). The Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by utilizing a proprietary trend-following process which seeks to benefit from longer-term trends in equity and fixed income markets. As part of this process, the Fund will gain exposure to these markets when the opportunity is deemed beneficial or invest in cash, cash equivalents, and U.S. Treasury securities when opportunities are deemed unfavorable. The size of the positions taken will relate to various factors, including the Adviser’s systematic assessment of a trend and its likelihood of continuing, as well as the Adviser’s estimate of the market’s risk. The Adviser generally expects that the Fund will have exposure in both equities and fixed income securities, but at any one time the Fund may emphasize one asset class or invest solely in cash, cash equivalents, and U.S. Treasuries when both equity and fixed income markets are deemed to be unfavorable.

The Adviser’s process is primarily centered around trend-following analysis, which evaluates multiple inputs to recognize and measure consistent and repeating behavioral patterns in the financial markets. The Adviser will evaluate daily inputs related to the prices of certain U.S. high-yield and long-term Treasury bond funds, U.S. equity market indices, and the number of NYSE-listed companies whose prices have increased and decreased each day to recommend allocations across asset classes. This process is intended to identify strength or weakness in particular asset classes based upon a convergence of factors which will help inform the Fund’s overall asset allocation. The Fund may have significant portfolio turnover from year to year.

The Adviser generally expects that the Fund’s portfolio will allocate roughly 50–70% of its exposure to equity securities and 30–50% of its exposure to fixed income instruments. Generally, when the Adviser determines that market conditions are favorable, the Adviser will increase exposure in equities and lower quality, higher-yielding fixed income securities. When the Adviser determines that market conditions are less favorable, the Adviser will increase exposure to better-quality fixed income securities and cash equivalents (e.g., money market instruments). As a result, at times the Fund may invest substantially all of its assets in cash, cash equivalents, and U.S. Treasury securities, and at times the Fund may predominantly be exposed to equity securities.

The Fund primarily seeks to achieve its equity exposure by investing in one or more of the following investment types (1) other mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) (“underlying funds”) that track the returns of a broad-based U.S. equity market index, (2) individual equity securities, and/or (3) equity index futures. The types of investments used to gain the Fund’s exposures to equity securities ( i.e. , other mutual funds and ETFs, individual equity securities, futures, etc .), and the allocation to each, is determined by several factors related to each investment type when the investment is made, including but not limited to, capacity constraints, the expected duration of the trade, fees or commissions, and the quality of beta ( i.e. , sensitivity to the securities markets) offered by the investment type. The use of futures contracts is just one option that the Fund may use and such use is determined in the same manner as the other investments. The Fund’s equity exposure may include companies of any market capitalization, and equity indices to which the Fund gains exposure may be based on certain factors, such as value- or growth-oriented companies. The specific equity securities in which the Fund invests or has exposure to is determined by the Adviser’s systematic investment approach, which takes into account several key elements, including but not limited to, the evaluation of relative value and prevailing trends between value and growth equities, along with the current and anticipated market environment. The Fund may also take short positions from time to time to hedge or offset existing long positions.

The Fund primarily seeks to achieve its fixed-income exposure by investing in one or more of the following investment types (1) underlying funds that invest in higher-yielding, income-producing securities, (2) individual bonds, including high-yield bonds, (3) credit default swaps and credit default index swaps, and options on such instruments, and/or (4) index futures and bond futures. The types of investments used to gain the Fund’s exposures to fixed-income securities ( i.e. , other mutual funds and ETFs, individual bonds, derivatives, etc .), and the allocation to each, is determined by several factors related to each investment type when the investment is made, including but not limited to, capacity constraints, the expected duration of the trade, fees or commissions, and the quality of beta ( i.e. , sensitivity to the securities markets) offered by the investment type. The use of derivative instruments is just one option that the Fund may use and such use is determined in the same manner as the other investments.

The fixed-income securities to which the Fund may have exposure, either directly or indirectly, include bills, notes, bonds, debentures, bank loans, loan participations, syndicated loan assignments and other evidence of indebtedness and are not restricted as to issuer credit quality, country, capitalization, security maturity, currency, or leverage. The specific fixed-income securities in which the Fund invests or has exposure to is determined by the Adviser’s systematic investment approach, which takes into account several key elements, including but not limited to, the evaluation of relative value and trends across the spectrum of fixed-income opportunities, and the risks related to credit and duration for those opportunities in the current market environment. The Fund’s portfolio will be exposed to high-yield securities, which are debt instruments rated lower than Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or lower than BBB- by Standard and Poor’s Rating Group (“S&P”), or, if unrated, determined by the Adviser, or underlying fund’s adviser where applicable, to be of similar credit quality. High-yield securities are also known as “junk bonds”. The Fund may have exposure to junk bonds that are in default, subject to bankruptcy or reorganization. The Fund may also take short positions from time to time to hedge or offset existing long positions.In selecting underlying funds, the Adviser considers the performance, relative fees, management experience, and underlying portfolio composition and strategy of such underlying funds. The Fund is non-diversified, which means it may invest a high percentage of its assets in a limited number of securities. The Fund will typically limit its investment in a single underlying fund to one percent of such underlying fund’s net assets, although the percentage of such underlying fund owned by the Fund may change over time as the value of such investment changes and the Fund’s overall portfolio changes.