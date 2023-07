The Fund invests in a combination of domestic and international equity, fixed income, and alternative assets, as described below. The Fund invests in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the same group of investment companies (i.e., J.P. Morgan Funds). The Fund also invests in open-end and closed-end investment companies (which may or may not be registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended) and ETFs that are managed by unaffiliated investment advisers (collectively, unaffiliated funds) and directly in individual securities. In addition, to the extent permitted by applicable law or the exemptive relief obtained from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Fund invests directly in other financial instruments, including derivatives, such as futures, swaps and structured investments, to gain exposure to, or to overweight or underweight allocations among, various sectors or markets. The Fund’s adviser is J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. (JPMIM or the Adviser) and it sets the Fund’s overall investment strategies. The Fund is managed by J.P. Morgan Private Investments Inc. (JPMPI). JPMPI utilizes an allocation process (Strategic Asset Allocations) to invest the Fund’s assets across the various asset classes and with various sub-advisers. JPMPI and JPMIM use rigorous criteria to select sub-advisers and underlying fund managers to manage certain portions of the Fund’s assets. In choosing whether to buy or sell an investment and to set their allocations, JPMPI considers the following fac tors: (1) market trends, (2) JPMPI’s outlook for a market capitalization or investment style category, and (3) an underlying fund manager’s performance in various market conditions. JPMPI will also consider the advantages and disadvantages to the Fund of using actively versus passively managed investment vehicles. By combining the strengths of different sub-advisers and underlying fund managers, the Fund seeks to benefit from a variety of investment selection processes and methodologies to achieve its investment objective. The descriptions below include both the range that the Fund may invest within a particular asset class and the various investments that the Fund may use to gain exposure to such asset class. JPMPI frequently monitors and may make tactical changes to the Strategic Asset Allocations, including shifts among the various asset classes and allocations to the other sub-advisers and underlying fund managers. U.S. and International Equity: The allocation range will typically be 40%–90% of the Fund’s total assets. The Fund’s equity-related investments consist of J.P. Morgan Funds, unaffiliated funds and individual securities. Whether investing through an investment company or directly in securities, the investments in this asset class are: common stock, preferred stock, structured investments, convertible securities, depositary receipts and warrants to buy common stocks. The Fund invests in foreign and emerging market securities. U.S. and International Fixed Income: The allocation range will typically be 5%–45% of the Fund’s total assets. The Fund’s fixed income investments include J.P. Morgan Funds, unaffiliated funds and individual securities. Whether investing through an investment company or directly in securities, the investments in this asset class include: U.S. government securities (including agencies and instrumentalities), municipal bonds (including housing authority obligations), domestic and foreign corporate bonds, high yield securities (junk bonds), loan participations and assignments, debt obligations issued or guaranteed by a foreign sovereign government or its agencies, authorities or political subdivisions, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, inflation-indexed bonds and Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS). Alternative: The allocation range will typically be 0%–35% of the Fund’s total assets. The Fund’s alternative-related investments include J.P. Morgan Funds and unaffiliated funds. Whether investing through a mutual fund or directly in securities, the investments in this asset class give the Fund exposure to: market neutral strategies, absolute return strategies, directional strategies, real estate (including REITs), private equity, mezzanine debt and commodities. The Fund will gain exposure to commodity markets primarily by investing in the Access Growth Fund CS Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the Subsidiary). The allocation range will typically be 0%–10% of the Fund’s total assets. The Subsidiary is advised by JPMIM and sub-advised by JPMPI. The Subsidiary (unlike the Fund) may invest without limitation in commodity-linked structured notes and other commodity-linked derivative instruments, including derivative instruments linked to the value of a particular commodity or commodity futures contract, or a subset of commodities or commodity futures contracts. However, the Subsidiary is otherwise subject to the same fundamental, non-fundamental and certain other investment restrictions as the Fund. The Subsidiary may use derivatives to obtain long exposure in an attempt to increase the Subsidiary’s income or gain, to hedge various investments and for risk management. The Fund and the Subsidiary may invest in ETFs, including both JPMorgan ETFs and unaffiliated funds, in order to gain exposure to particular asset classes. An ETF is a registered investment company, depositary receipt or other pooled investment vehicle that typically seeks to track the performance of a particular market index or security. These indexes include not only broad-based market indexes but more specific indexes as well, including those relating to particular sectors, markets, regions or industries. Ordinarily, the Fund’s investment in a single unaffiliated ETF is limited to 5% of its total assets and in all unaffiliated ETFs to 10% of its total assets. The SEC has issued exemptive orders to many ETFs that allow any fund investing in such ETFs to disregard these 5% and 10% limitations. The Fund intends to invest in unaffiliated ETFs that have received such exemptive orders and it may invest any amount of its total assets in a single ETF or in multiple ETFs. Derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. The Fund uses structured notes as tools in the management of portfolio assets. In particular, the Fund uses structured notes for risk management and to increase the Fund’s income or gain. To the extent that the Fund invests in underlying funds, such underlying funds may also use derivatives.