Janus Henderson Global Research Fund

mutual fund
JWWCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$90.79 -0.06 -0.07%
primary theme
N/A
share class
D (JANWX) Primary Other (JAWWX) Inst (JWWFX) C (JWWCX) S (JWGRX) A (JDWAX) Retirement (JDWRX) N (JDWNX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Janus Henderson Global Research Fund

JWWCX | Fund

$90.79

$3.02 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.85%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.8%

1 yr return

16.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.2%

Net Assets

$3.02 B

Holdings in Top 10

28.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$90.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 25.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JWWCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.45%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Janus Henderson Global Research Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Janus Henderson
  • Inception Date
    Jul 06, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Peron

Fund Description

JWWCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JWWCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.8% -35.6% 29.2% 57.38%
1 Yr 16.8% 17.3% 252.4% 51.02%
3 Yr 2.9%* -3.5% 34.6% 44.40%
5 Yr 2.2%* 0.1% 32.7% 41.21%
10 Yr 5.4%* -6.9% 18.3% 56.03%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JWWCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.1% -24.3% 957.1% 39.83%
2021 2.2% -38.3% 47.1% 41.72%
2020 4.8% -54.2% 0.6% 36.20%
2019 5.3% -76.0% 54.1% 15.96%
2018 -2.8% -26.1% 47.8% 63.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JWWCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.8% -35.6% 29.2% 57.94%
1 Yr 16.8% 11.4% 252.4% 50.23%
3 Yr 2.9%* -3.5% 34.6% 41.61%
5 Yr 3.4%* 0.1% 32.7% 39.60%
10 Yr 6.1%* -6.9% 18.3% 54.36%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JWWCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.1% -24.3% 957.1% 39.83%
2021 2.2% -33.1% 47.1% 42.10%
2020 4.8% -44.4% 1.8% 19.78%
2019 5.3% -6.5% 54.1% 28.84%
2018 -1.6% -14.4% 47.8% 76.87%

NAV & Total Return History

JWWCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JWWCX Category Low Category High JWWCX % Rank
Net Assets 3.02 B 199 K 133 B 16.12%
Number of Holdings 116 1 9075 33.92%
Net Assets in Top 10 949 M -18 M 37.6 B 18.61%
Weighting of Top 10 28.79% 9.1% 100.0% 66.93%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 5.15%
  2. Apple Inc 4.10%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 3.71%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 3.38%
  5. ASML Holding NV 2.87%
  6. ASML Holding NV 2.87%
  7. ASML Holding NV 2.87%
  8. ASML Holding NV 2.87%
  9. ASML Holding NV 2.87%
  10. ASML Holding NV 2.87%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JWWCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.41% 61.84% 125.47% 5.62%
Cash 		0.30% -174.70% 23.12% 91.85%
Other 		0.28% -13.98% 19.14% 40.42%
Convertible Bonds 		0.01% 0.00% 4.46% 24.12%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 32.16%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 28.08%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JWWCX % Rank
Technology 		23.27% 0.00% 49.87% 23.57%
Financial Services 		16.55% 0.00% 38.42% 43.94%
Healthcare 		13.37% 0.00% 35.42% 47.58%
Industrials 		11.15% 0.00% 44.06% 51.43%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.39% 0.00% 40.94% 53.30%
Communication Services 		9.10% 0.00% 57.66% 51.87%
Energy 		5.31% 0.00% 21.15% 27.31%
Consumer Defense 		4.85% 0.00% 73.28% 65.31%
Basic Materials 		3.63% 0.00% 38.60% 59.47%
Utilities 		1.77% 0.00% 29.12% 37.00%
Real Estate 		0.59% 0.00% 39.48% 61.01%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JWWCX % Rank
US 		69.52% 0.13% 103.82% 7.60%
Non US 		29.89% 0.58% 99.46% 90.42%

JWWCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JWWCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.85% 0.01% 44.27% 22.81%
Management Fee 0.69% 0.00% 1.82% 34.03%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 82.26%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

JWWCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 30.00%

Trading Fees

JWWCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JWWCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 25.00% 0.00% 395.00% 40.83%

JWWCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JWWCX Category Low Category High JWWCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 22.65%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JWWCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JWWCX Category Low Category High JWWCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.45% -4.27% 12.65% 84.43%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JWWCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JWWCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Peron

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 13, 2020

2.13

2.1%

Matt Peron is Director of Research at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2020. He oversees the firm’s sector research teams and analysts, and is a named portfolio manager on all research strategies. In this role, he is responsible for the firm’s centralized equity research effort, collaborating with portfolio managers, the head of equities and the global chief investment officer. He also heads the firm’s Portfolio Oversight Team. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Peron was chief investment officer at City National Bank (the U.S. Private Bank for the Royal Bank of Canada) from 2018. Earlier, he was an executive vice president and global head of equities at Northern Trust in Chicago from 2005. Mr. Peron has served on or chaired several investment committees overseeing asset allocations for large asset pools. He began his career in fixed income in 1990 and also has extensive experience with quantitative and fundamental portfolio management. Mr. Peron received his bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from Swarthmore College, graduating with distinction, and his MBA from the University of Chicago. He sits on the board of the Illinois Hunger Coalition and is active in nonprofit organizations that focus on developing skills and entrepreneurship in underprivileged communities. He has 30 years of financial industry experience.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

