Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.9%
1 yr return
15.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.9%
Net Assets
$131 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.0%
Expense Ratio 1.10%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 99.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|JVSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.9%
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|40.16%
|1 Yr
|15.7%
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|6.04%
|3 Yr
|10.1%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|48.66%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-14.9%
|42.0%
|65.00%
|10 Yr
|1.2%*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|45.69%
* Annualized
|Period
|JVSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.4%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|16.49%
|2021
|6.2%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|70.32%
|2020
|-1.3%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|79.29%
|2019
|3.4%
|-2.6%
|7.5%
|88.20%
|2018
|-4.1%
|-8.8%
|3.8%
|37.64%
|Period
|JVSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.9%
|-19.1%
|22.1%
|37.53%
|1 Yr
|15.7%
|-29.4%
|36.6%
|4.19%
|3 Yr
|10.1%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|47.98%
|5 Yr
|1.8%*
|-13.5%
|42.0%
|41.31%
|10 Yr
|5.9%*
|-3.7%
|21.6%
|30.49%
* Annualized
|Period
|JVSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.4%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|16.49%
|2021
|6.2%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|70.32%
|2020
|-1.3%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|79.29%
|2019
|3.4%
|-2.6%
|7.5%
|88.20%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-7.6%
|3.8%
|3.16%
|JVSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JVSIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|131 M
|504 K
|30.4 B
|83.77%
|Number of Holdings
|51
|9
|2354
|85.30%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|36.2 M
|129 K
|9.16 B
|80.05%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.04%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|32.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JVSIX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.31%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|65.62%
|Cash
|2.69%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|35.70%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|79.00%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|79.79%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|79.00%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|79.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JVSIX % Rank
|Industrials
|19.73%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|17.06%
|Financial Services
|16.04%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|69.29%
|Technology
|12.30%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|17.06%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.84%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|40.42%
|Healthcare
|11.46%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|27.03%
|Basic Materials
|8.65%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|12.86%
|Real Estate
|7.92%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|49.87%
|Energy
|6.78%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|58.01%
|Consumer Defense
|3.41%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|82.15%
|Communication Services
|1.87%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|60.63%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|98.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JVSIX % Rank
|US
|92.42%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|68.50%
|Non US
|4.89%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|37.01%
|JVSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.10%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|43.43%
|Management Fee
|0.64%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|39.01%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|JVSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|JVSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JVSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|99.00%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|92.77%
|JVSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JVSIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.52%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|86.95%
|JVSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|JVSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JVSIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.02%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|32.98%
|JVSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2015
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.227
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2013
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2019
2.83
2.8%
Kevin Preloger is Co-Portfolio Manager of Janus Henderson. He was a Portfolio Manager at Perkins. He joined Perkins in 2002 as a research analyst covering the financial services sector. He was named co-portfolio manager of the Large Cap Value strategy in 2006 and became sole portfolio manager in 2018. He was named co-portfolio manager of the Mid Cap Value strategy in 2013 and the SMID Cap Value strategy in 2017. Prior to joining Perkins, he worked as an analyst at ABN AMRO/LaSalle Bank Wealth Management and covered the financial services and technology sectors during his five-year tenure at the firm. Mr. Preloger received his bachelor of arts degree in economics from Northwestern University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2019
2.83
2.8%
Justin Tugman, CFA, is a Co-Portfolio Manager of Janus Henderson. Mr. Tugman joined Perkins, an affiliate of Janus Capital, in June 2004. Mr. Tugman has co-managed the Small Cap Value strategy since 2009, the Mid Cap Value strategy since 2015 and the SMID Cap Value strategy since 2017. Mr. Tugman served as a research analyst through 2012, covering the energy and utility sectors upon joining Perkins in 2004. Prior to joining Perkins, he worked at Simmons & Company International as an analyst covering the energy sector during his four-year tenure at the firm. Mr. Tugman received his bachelor of science degree in finance from the University of Wyoming and an MBA with a concentration in finance from Tulane University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.57
|10.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...