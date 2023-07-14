Home
Trending ETFs

JVSIX (Mutual Fund)

JVSIX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Janus Henderson Small-Mid Cap Value Fund

JVSIX | Fund

$13.87

$131 M

0.52%

$0.07

1.10%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.9%

1 yr return

15.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

Net Assets

$131 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 99.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JVSIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.02%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Janus Henderson Small-Mid Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Janus Henderson
  • Inception Date
    Dec 15, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kevin Preloger

Fund Description

JVSIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JVSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.9% -10.8% 26.2% 40.16%
1 Yr 15.7% -29.4% 26.4% 6.04%
3 Yr 10.1%* -14.4% 93.1% 48.66%
5 Yr -0.9%* -14.9% 42.0% 65.00%
10 Yr 1.2%* -8.0% 20.5% 45.69%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JVSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.4% -41.6% 42.6% 16.49%
2021 6.2% -23.5% 23.2% 70.32%
2020 -1.3% -8.6% 93.7% 79.29%
2019 3.4% -2.6% 7.5% 88.20%
2018 -4.1% -8.8% 3.8% 37.64%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JVSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.9% -19.1% 22.1% 37.53%
1 Yr 15.7% -29.4% 36.6% 4.19%
3 Yr 10.1%* -14.4% 93.1% 47.98%
5 Yr 1.8%* -13.5% 42.0% 41.31%
10 Yr 5.9%* -3.7% 21.6% 30.49%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JVSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.4% -41.6% 42.6% 16.49%
2021 6.2% -23.5% 23.2% 70.32%
2020 -1.3% -8.6% 93.7% 79.29%
2019 3.4% -2.6% 7.5% 88.20%
2018 -1.5% -7.6% 3.8% 3.16%

NAV & Total Return History

JVSIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JVSIX Category Low Category High JVSIX % Rank
Net Assets 131 M 504 K 30.4 B 83.77%
Number of Holdings 51 9 2354 85.30%
Net Assets in Top 10 36.2 M 129 K 9.16 B 80.05%
Weighting of Top 10 27.04% 5.3% 99.9% 32.81%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nomad Foods Ltd 3.32%
  2. First Interstate BancSystem Inc 3.04%
  3. Great Western Bancorp Inc 3.03%
  4. Black Hills Corp 3.00%
  5. IAA Inc Ordinary Shares 2.92%
  6. Stag Industrial Inc 2.85%
  7. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc 2.80%
  8. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp 2.72%
  9. Commercial Metals Co 2.70%
  10. Globus Medical Inc Class A 2.68%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JVSIX % Rank
Stocks 		97.31% 85.69% 100.65% 65.62%
Cash 		2.69% -0.65% 14.30% 35.70%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 79.00%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 79.79%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 79.00%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 79.27%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JVSIX % Rank
Industrials 		19.73% 0.00% 29.02% 17.06%
Financial Services 		16.04% 0.00% 60.11% 69.29%
Technology 		12.30% 0.00% 30.07% 17.06%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.84% 0.00% 29.62% 40.42%
Healthcare 		11.46% 0.00% 32.47% 27.03%
Basic Materials 		8.65% 0.00% 23.88% 12.86%
Real Estate 		7.92% 0.00% 40.74% 49.87%
Energy 		6.78% 0.00% 29.17% 58.01%
Consumer Defense 		3.41% 0.00% 33.79% 82.15%
Communication Services 		1.87% 0.00% 19.80% 60.63%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 24.69% 98.43%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JVSIX % Rank
US 		92.42% 55.79% 100.30% 68.50%
Non US 		4.89% 0.00% 36.04% 37.01%

JVSIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JVSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.10% 0.01% 16.27% 43.43%
Management Fee 0.64% 0.00% 1.20% 39.01%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

JVSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JVSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JVSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 99.00% 0.00% 227.00% 92.77%

JVSIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JVSIX Category Low Category High JVSIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.52% 0.00% 8.88% 86.95%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JVSIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JVSIX Category Low Category High JVSIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.02% -1.84% 4.73% 32.98%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JVSIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JVSIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kevin Preloger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2019

2.83

2.8%

Kevin Preloger is Co-Portfolio Manager of Janus Henderson. He was a Portfolio Manager at Perkins. He joined Perkins in 2002 as a research analyst covering the financial services sector. He was named co-portfolio manager of the Large Cap Value strategy in 2006 and became sole portfolio manager in 2018. He was named co-portfolio manager of the Mid Cap Value strategy in 2013 and the SMID Cap Value strategy in 2017. Prior to joining Perkins, he worked as an analyst at ABN AMRO/LaSalle Bank Wealth Management and covered the financial services and technology sectors during his five-year tenure at the firm. Mr. Preloger received his bachelor of arts degree in economics from Northwestern University.

Justin Tugman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2019

2.83

2.8%

Justin Tugman, CFA, is a Co-Portfolio Manager of Janus Henderson. Mr. Tugman joined Perkins, an affiliate of Janus Capital, in June 2004. Mr. Tugman has co-managed the Small Cap Value strategy since 2009, the Mid Cap Value strategy since 2015 and the SMID Cap Value strategy since 2017. Mr. Tugman served as a research analyst through 2012, covering the energy and utility sectors upon joining Perkins in 2004. Prior to joining Perkins, he worked at Simmons & Company International as an analyst covering the energy sector during his four-year tenure at the firm. Mr. Tugman received his bachelor of science degree in finance from the University of Wyoming and an MBA with a concentration in finance from Tulane University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.57 10.92

