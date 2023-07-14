Principal Investment Strategies

This fund seeks to provide investors with access to high-quality international companies. The securities selected for inclusion in the fund are those that in the opinion of the subadviser are well-managed businesses with consistent operating histories and financial performance that have favorable long-term economic prospects and, in most cases, generate free cash flow. Over full market cycles, the investment style is designed with the objective of capturing part of the up market cycles and may offer protection in down market cycles.

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the fund’s assets are invested in equity securities or equity-linked instruments of issuers located outside the United States, including issuers in emerging markets countries. The fund intends to diversify its investments among countries and normally to have represented in the portfolio business activities of a number of different countries. In determining the “location” of an issuer, the subadviser primarily relies on the country where the issuer is incorporated. However, the country of risk is ultimately determined based on analysis of the following criteria: actual building address (domicile), primary exchange on which the security is traded and country in which the greatest percentage of company revenue is generated. This evaluation is conducted so as to determine that the issuer’s assets are exposed to the economic fortunes and risks of the designated country.