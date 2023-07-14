Home
Trending ETFs

Virtus Vontobel Foreign Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
JVIAX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$26.66 +0.14 +0.53%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (JVIAX) Primary C (JVICX) Inst (JVXIX) Retirement (VFOPX)
JVIAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus Vontobel Foreign Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus
  • Inception Date
    Jul 06, 1990
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Benkendorf

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
This fund seeks to provide investors with access to high-quality international companies. The securities selected for inclusion in the fund are those that in the opinion of the subadviser are well-managed businesses with consistent operating histories and financial performance that have favorable long-term economic prospects and, in most cases, generate free cash flow. Over full market cycles, the investment style is designed with the objective of capturing part of the up market cycles and may offer protection in down market cycles.
Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the fund’s assets are invested in equity securities or equity-linked instruments of issuers located outside the United States, including issuers in emerging markets countries. The fund intends to diversify its investments among countries and normally to have represented in the portfolio business activities of a number of different countries. In determining the “location” of an issuer, the subadviser primarily relies on the country where the issuer is incorporated. However, the country of risk is ultimately determined based on analysis of the following criteria: actual building address (domicile), primary exchange on which the security is traded and country in which the greatest percentage of company revenue is generated. This evaluation is conducted so as to determine that the issuer’s assets are exposed to the economic fortunes and risks of the designated country.
Read More

JVIAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JVIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.2% -15.6% 24.4% 28.21%
1 Yr 19.0% -15.2% 26.9% 29.82%
3 Yr -3.6%* -27.4% 9.5% 75.06%
5 Yr -5.7%* -10.0% 35.2% 96.02%
10 Yr -0.1%* -3.8% 9.4% 87.60%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JVIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.5% -49.5% -11.5% 17.17%
2021 -5.1% -11.8% 9.8% 89.64%
2020 2.4% -1.7% 22.8% 93.38%
2019 4.4% -1.0% 9.7% 91.90%
2018 -6.4% -7.5% 11.0% 96.20%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JVIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.2% -35.3% 24.4% 28.21%
1 Yr 19.0% -46.8% 26.9% 29.13%
3 Yr -3.6%* -27.4% 13.1% 75.50%
5 Yr -5.7%* -10.0% 35.2% 96.28%
10 Yr 0.3%* -3.1% 9.9% 92.21%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JVIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.5% -49.5% -11.5% 17.17%
2021 -5.1% -11.8% 9.8% 89.64%
2020 2.4% -1.7% 22.8% 93.38%
2019 4.4% -1.0% 9.7% 92.18%
2018 -6.4% -7.5% 11.0% 96.78%

NAV & Total Return History

JVIAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JVIAX Category Low Category High JVIAX % Rank
Net Assets 775 M 167 K 150 B 55.73%
Number of Holdings 40 5 516 87.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 382 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 41.01%
Weighting of Top 10 42.31% 10.3% 99.1% 20.51%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Constellation Software Inc 5.63%
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 4.76%
  3. Ashtead Group PLC 4.61%
  4. Ashtead Group PLC 4.61%
  5. Ashtead Group PLC 4.61%
  6. Ashtead Group PLC 4.61%
  7. Ashtead Group PLC 4.61%
  8. Ashtead Group PLC 4.61%
  9. Ashtead Group PLC 4.61%
  10. Ashtead Group PLC 4.61%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JVIAX % Rank
Stocks 		96.09% 88.72% 101.51% 52.07%
Cash 		3.91% -1.51% 11.28% 40.78%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 17.51%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 30.88%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 6.45%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 8.53%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JVIAX % Rank
Industrials 		25.88% 0.68% 31.28% 3.23%
Technology 		17.51% 1.51% 38.21% 50.92%
Healthcare 		16.33% 1.36% 29.58% 36.41%
Consumer Defense 		12.97% 0.00% 28.66% 21.66%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.59% 0.00% 46.28% 69.12%
Financial Services 		8.19% 0.00% 38.62% 83.64%
Basic Materials 		5.48% 0.00% 23.15% 67.51%
Communication Services 		5.04% 0.00% 41.13% 45.16%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 19.97% 49.31%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.78% 52.07%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 24.97% 66.13%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JVIAX % Rank
Non US 		88.23% 70.50% 101.51% 59.91%
US 		7.86% 0.00% 25.68% 28.57%

JVIAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JVIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.40% 0.01% 37.19% 29.67%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.50% 76.61%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 16.42%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.03% 0.80% 51.56%

Sales Fees

JVIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 3.50% 5.75% 46.30%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JVIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JVIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 7.00% 330.00% 76.54%

JVIAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JVIAX Category Low Category High JVIAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.96% 35.40%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JVIAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JVIAX Category Low Category High JVIAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.43% -1.69% 3.16% 83.53%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JVIAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JVIAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Benkendorf

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 08, 2016

6.23

6.2%

Mr. Benkendorf ,Managing Director,Chief Investment Officer,Portfolio Manager, Senior Research Analyst - Mr. Benkendorf joined Vontobel Asset Management, Inc. in October 1999 in trade support. After being promoted to trader in 2000, Mr. Benkendorf became a research analyst in 2002 and moved into portfolio management in 2006 as deputy portfolio manager of Vontobel’s European Equity Strategy.Mr. Benkendorf has held various positions with Vontobel, including Deputy Portfolio Manager from 2013 to 2016, Executive Director from 2012 to 2013;Director from 2009 to 2012;Vice President from 2007 to 2009.

David Souccar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2016

6.0

6.0%

Edwin Walczak has been a Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst for Vontobel’s Quality Growth Boutique since July 1988. He has held a management position on the firm’s U.S. Equity strategy since its inception. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, he continues to conduct research analysis on individual stocks which may be included in the firm’s other strategies, primarily focusing on companies in the Industrials, Financials, Consumer Discretionary, and Consumer Staples sectors.

Daniel Kranson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2016

6.0

6.0%

Mr. Daniel (Donny) Kranson, Executive Director, Portfolio Manager, Senior Research Analyst Mr. Kranson joined Vontobel Asset Management, Inc., in July 2007 as a senior research analyst covering stocks globally. Although he is responsible for analyzing various sectors, he is largely focused on Consumer Staples, a core sector for all of Vontobel’s Quality Growth strategies. In 2013, Mr. Kranson was promoted to deputy portfolio manager of the Vontobel European Equity Strategy, and in 2016, Mr. Kranson became lead portfolio manager for the strategy while also becoming deputy portfolio manager of the firm’s International Equity Strategy. In addition to his portfolio management duties, Mr. Kranson continues to conduct research analysis on individual stocks which may be included in the firm’s other strategies. This is consistent with the investment team structure at Vontobel. Mr. Kranson began his investment career in 1999 on the sell side, at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. where he analyzed companies based in the U.S. and Europe in the technology space and later in the healthcare industry. In 2006, he switched to the buy side, working at Scout Capital Management, where he evaluated both Health Care and Consumer companies in both developed and emerging markets. Mr. Kranson received a B.S. in operations research from Columbia University. Daniel Kranson is a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

