The Fund will invest primarily in equity securities across all market capitalizations. The Fund may at any given time invest a significant portion of its assets in companies of one particular market capitalization category, such as large-capitalization companies. Equity securities in which the Fund primarily invests include common stocks and real estate investment trusts (REITs). Derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. To the extent the Fund uses derivatives, the Fund will primarily use futures contracts to more effectively gain targeted equity exposure from its cash positions. Investment Process: In managing the Fund, the adviser employs a bottom-up approach to stock selection, constructing portfolios based on company fundamentals and proprietary fundamental analysis. The adviser’s aim is to identify attractively valued companies that have the potential to grow their intrinsic values per share and to purchase these companies at a discount. As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors on many issuers in the universe in which the Fund invests. The adviser’s assessment is based on an analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues with respect to the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with issuers. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of issuers may be purchased and retained by the Fund for reasons other than material ESG factors while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities of issuers that may be positively impacted by such factors. The adviser may sell a security for several reasons. A security may be sold due to a change in the company’s fundamentals or if the adviser believes the security is no longer attractively valued. Investments may also be sold if the adviser identifies a stock that it believes offers a better investment opportunity.