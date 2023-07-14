Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.6%
1 yr return
-2.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.6%
Net Assets
$10.4 B
Holdings in Top 10
20.9%
Expense Ratio 1.17%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|JVAPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.6%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|66.75%
|1 Yr
|-2.4%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|86.48%
|3 Yr
|5.2%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|64.51%
|5 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|65.21%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|43.68%
* Annualized
|Period
|JVAPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.0%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|59.07%
|2021
|5.7%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|69.70%
|2020
|-1.7%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|86.02%
|2019
|5.1%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|31.93%
|2018
|-3.3%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|46.91%
|Period
|JVAPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.6%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|63.57%
|1 Yr
|-2.4%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|86.72%
|3 Yr
|5.2%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|64.91%
|5 Yr
|0.7%*
|-15.1%
|32.0%
|57.98%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|40.94%
* Annualized
|Period
|JVAPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.0%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|59.07%
|2021
|5.7%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|69.70%
|2020
|-1.7%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|85.93%
|2019
|5.1%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|31.93%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|39.79%
|JVAPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JVAPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|10.4 B
|1 M
|151 B
|12.28%
|Number of Holdings
|131
|2
|1727
|22.58%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.14 B
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|15.22%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.88%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|83.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JVAPX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.39%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|67.66%
|Cash
|2.61%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|30.27%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|93.38%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|92.31%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|93.29%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|93.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JVAPX % Rank
|Financial Services
|27.77%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|5.07%
|Healthcare
|14.25%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|81.30%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.44%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|9.14%
|Industrials
|8.54%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|82.13%
|Real Estate
|8.03%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|3.41%
|Energy
|7.62%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|51.62%
|Consumer Defense
|6.61%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|74.56%
|Technology
|5.66%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|92.02%
|Communication Services
|5.62%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|52.95%
|Utilities
|4.07%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|56.69%
|Basic Materials
|1.39%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|86.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JVAPX % Rank
|US
|95.44%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|36.81%
|Non US
|1.95%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|66.17%
|JVAPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.17%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|31.73%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|49.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|58.32%
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|38.70%
|JVAPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JVAPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JVAPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|488.00%
|32.21%
|JVAPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JVAPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.35%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|10.88%
|JVAPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|JVAPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JVAPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.92%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|74.04%
|JVAPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.470
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.339
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.526
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.439
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.536
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.388
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.439
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2005
17.26
17.3%
Jonathan K.L. Simon, managing director, is a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 1980, and a member of U.S. Equity Value Group. In addition, he joined the firm as an analyst in the London office, transferred to New York in 1983 and became a portfolio manager in 1987. Jonathan has held numerous key positions in the firm, including president of Robert Fleming's U.S. asset management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2005
17.26
17.3%
Lawrence Playford is Chief investment officer of the U.S. equity value group since 2016 and portfolio manager of JPMorgan’s U.S. equity value group since 2004. He began his investment career in 1993 and has a BBA from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA from Fordham University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2020
1.58
1.6%
Executive Director of JPMorgan since 2018, Co-Portfolio Manager of JPMorgan’s value advantage fund since 2020 and a Portfolio Analyst of JPMorgan from 2013 to 2020. He began his investment career in 2005 and has a BA from Princeton University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
