Daniel Siluk is a Global Bonds Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors responsible for co-managing the Absolute Return Income strategy and Short Duration Income ETF. Daniel came to Janus when it acquired Kapstream in 2015. Prior to joining Kapstream in 2009, he served as manager of investment analytics at Challenger, a position he held from 2007 to 2009. While there, he provided attribution and risk metrics for the firm’s internal funds management business as well as their boutique partnerships, which included Kapstream. Before Challenger, he spent four years in London, where he implemented and tested attribution and risk systems for Insight Investment, the funds management arm of Halifax Bank of Scotland, and Northern Trust. Daniel received a bachelor of applied finance degree from Macquarie University.