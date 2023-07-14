Home
John Hancock Funds II Multimanager Lifestyle Aggressive Portfolio

mutual fund
JTLAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.36 -0.05 -0.37%
primary theme
U.S. Growth Allocation
share class
Other (JILAX) Primary Retirement (JTLAX) C (JCLAX) Retirement (JSLAX) A (JALAX) Retirement (JULAX) Retirement (JQLAX) Inst (JTAIX)
JTLAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Funds II Multimanager Lifestyle Aggressive Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Oct 18, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nathan Thooft

Fund Description

The fund operates as a fund of funds and, except as otherwise described below, normally invests approximately 100% of its assets in underlying funds that invest primarily in equity securities and approximately 0% of its assets in underlying funds that invest primarily in fixed-income securities.
Variations in the target percentage allocation between underlying funds that invest primarily in equity securities are permitted to increase up to 5% and decrease up to 10% and underlying funds that invest primarily in fixed-income securities are permitted to increase up to 10% and decrease up to
5%. Thus, based on its target percentage allocation of approximately 95% of assets in equity underlying funds and 5% of its assets in fixed-income underlying funds, the fund may have an equity/fixed-income underlying fund allocation ranging between 100%/0 and 85%/15%. Although variations beyond the 10% range are generally not permitted, the manager may determine, in light of market or economic conditions, that the normal percentage limitations should be exceeded to protect the fund or to achieve its goal.
The fund may invest in various actively managed underlying funds that, as a group, hold a wide range of equity-type securities. The fund may also invest in various passively managed underlying funds. Equity-type securities include small-, mid-, and large-capitalization stocks; domestic and foreign securities (including emerging-market securities); and sector holdings. Each of these underlying funds has its own investment strategy that, for example, may focus on growth stocks or value stocks or may employ a strategy combining growth and income stocks and/or may invest in derivatives, such as options on securities and futures contracts. Certain of the underlying funds in which the fund invests focus their investment strategy on fixed-income securities, which may include investment-grade and below-investment-grade debt securities with maturities that range from short to longer term. The fixed-income underlying funds collectively hold various types of debt instruments, such as corporate bonds and mortgage-backed, government-issued, domestic, and international securities.
The fund may also invest in various underlying funds that invest in alternative and specialty asset classes. The fund may invest in affiliated and nonaffiliated investment companies. In addition to investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the fund may also invest in U.S. government securities and derivatives, such as credit default swaps and options on equity index futures, interest-rate swaps, and foreign currency forward contracts, in each case for the purposes of reducing risk, obtaining efficient market exposure, and/or enhancing investment returns. The fund may also directly invest in exchange-traded notes (ETNs). The fund is also authorized to use various other investment strategies such as investing directly in fixed-income and equity securities, closed-end funds, and partnerships, and short-selling securities.
Read More

JTLAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JTLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.6% -6.1% 259.6% 59.69%
1 Yr -1.3% -23.3% 219.9% 89.01%
3 Yr -1.8%* -7.4% 35.8% 84.57%
5 Yr -4.7%* -12.9% 17.1% 84.34%
10 Yr -0.8%* -8.1% 6.4% 82.50%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JTLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.0% -44.4% 104.5% 75.13%
2021 2.5% -12.9% 10.1% 81.01%
2020 4.0% -3.8% 17.1% 42.69%
2019 2.4% -3.7% 7.3% 94.64%
2018 -4.6% -9.5% -1.3% 72.73%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JTLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.6% -11.0% 259.6% 59.69%
1 Yr -1.3% -23.3% 219.9% 88.48%
3 Yr -1.8%* -7.4% 35.8% 84.57%
5 Yr -2.2%* -12.9% 21.1% 72.73%
10 Yr 3.5%* -6.0% 14.9% 54.62%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JTLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.0% -44.4% 104.5% 75.13%
2021 2.5% -12.9% 10.1% 81.01%
2020 4.0% -3.8% 17.1% 42.69%
2019 2.4% -3.7% 7.3% 94.64%
2018 -2.1% -9.2% -1.3% 31.52%

NAV & Total Return History

JTLAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JTLAX Category Low Category High JTLAX % Rank
Net Assets 3.36 B 8.18 M 117 B 21.47%
Number of Holdings 35 4 9963 26.18%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.14 B 6.34 M 17.7 B 15.71%
Weighting of Top 10 63.48% 15.1% 100.0% 70.99%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JHancock International Stra Eq Allc NAV 8.32%
  2. JHancock Equity Income NAV 8.05%
  3. JHFunds2 Mid Value NAV 7.63%
  4. JHancock Fundamental Large Cap Core NAV 7.38%
  5. JHancock Emerging Markets Equity NAV 5.98%
  6. JHFunds2 Mid Cap Stock NAV 5.66%
  7. JHancock Blue Chip Growth NAV 5.60%
  8. JHancock Disciplined Value Intl NAV 5.35%
  9. JHancock U.S. Sector Rotation NAV 5.28%
  10. JHancock Mid Cap Growth NAV 5.15%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JTLAX % Rank
Stocks 		94.29% 41.81% 99.54% 47.64%
Cash 		4.67% -175.13% 34.02% 19.90%
Bonds 		0.82% 0.00% 172.53% 57.59%
Other 		0.14% -2.94% 17.05% 30.37%
Preferred Stocks 		0.07% 0.00% 4.51% 35.60%
Convertible Bonds 		0.02% 0.00% 3.88% 48.69%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JTLAX % Rank
Technology 		17.36% 1.75% 32.38% 72.11%
Financial Services 		15.89% 9.56% 42.24% 32.63%
Healthcare 		13.37% 2.06% 19.02% 52.11%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.28% 1.15% 24.72% 73.16%
Industrials 		9.75% 1.80% 15.05% 66.32%
Communication Services 		8.37% 1.90% 13.69% 26.32%
Energy 		6.23% 0.00% 31.98% 10.00%
Basic Materials 		5.75% 0.00% 8.62% 15.79%
Consumer Defense 		5.63% 0.47% 14.80% 69.47%
Real Estate 		4.60% 0.00% 28.04% 35.79%
Utilities 		2.76% 0.00% 15.29% 36.84%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JTLAX % Rank
US 		59.82% 27.22% 98.64% 74.35%
Non US 		34.47% 0.38% 36.06% 8.38%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JTLAX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		61.81% 2.76% 100.00% 53.40%
Government 		23.21% 0.00% 58.00% 25.13%
Corporate 		11.61% 0.00% 94.65% 51.83%
Derivative 		3.34% 0.00% 48.42% 11.52%
Securitized 		0.03% 0.00% 24.35% 51.31%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 11.59% 46.60%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JTLAX % Rank
Non US 		0.71% 0.00% 12.72% 32.46%
US 		0.11% 0.00% 159.81% 62.30%

JTLAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JTLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.29% 0.01% 2.81% 79.14%
Management Fee 0.20% 0.00% 1.30% 57.07%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 3.97%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% 30.30%

Sales Fees

JTLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JTLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JTLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 21.00% 0.18% 300.02% 51.12%

JTLAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JTLAX Category Low Category High JTLAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.31% 0.00% 3.71% 34.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JTLAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JTLAX Category Low Category High JTLAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.01% -1.69% 5.31% 24.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JTLAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JTLAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nathan Thooft

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 15, 2013

9.05

9.1%

Mr. Thooft is a managing Director of Asset Allocation, Portfolio Solutions Group (PSG). He joined John Hancock Investment Management a division of Manulife Investment Management (US) LLC in 2013. Previously, he was Vice President and Director of Investments, Investment Management Services, John Hancock Financial (2008-2011). He began business career in 2000.

Robert Sykes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 20, 2018

4.28

4.3%

Robert Sykes, CFA, is a managing director and portfolio manager with the Asset Allocation Team at John Hancock Investment Management. The Asset Allocation Team is responsible for the development and growth of John Hancock’s asset allocation solutions for individual and institutional investors in the US, Canada and Asia. Solutions include target risk, target date as well as a wide array of strategic, tactical, absolute return multi-asset class portfolios, and highly customized corporate pension plans. Robert assists in the day-to-day monitoring and portfolio management of John Hancock’s Target Risk and Target Date Portfolios and conducts fundamental research across various asset classes and investment strategies. In addition, Robert is active in the portfolio construction process, including asset allocation & manager selection. Prior to joining John Hancock, Robert spent four years at FactSet Research Systems as a senior consultant and portfolio analytics specialist. These analytical roles included consulting in the areas of portfolio construction, performance attribution, and risk analysis for over 40 institutional investment managers. Previously, he served as a financial analyst at Fidelity Investments. Robert is a CFA charterholder, and he is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society and the CFA Institute. Education: Providence College, BS in Finance (with Distinction), 2001; Boston College, MS in Finance, 2015 Joined Company: 2008 Began Career: 2001

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.19 26.6 6.61 2.41

