Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.8%
1 yr return
14.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$314 M
Holdings in Top 10
30.4%
Expense Ratio 0.93%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 43.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|JTKRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.8%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|18.01%
|1 Yr
|14.4%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|45.57%
|3 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|JTKRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JTKRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|314 M
|199 K
|133 B
|54.39%
|Number of Holdings
|59
|1
|9075
|56.61%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|91.3 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|54.63%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.37%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|49.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JTKRX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|12.11%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|51.21%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|55.62%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|45.59%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|83.04%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|47.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JTKRX % Rank
|Technology
|28.35%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|7.49%
|Healthcare
|23.53%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|17.18%
|Industrials
|17.27%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|7.82%
|Communication Services
|10.52%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|30.29%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.77%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|61.01%
|Financial Services
|6.70%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|86.45%
|Consumer Defense
|1.78%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|83.37%
|Utilities
|1.10%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|62.33%
|Real Estate
|0.97%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|63.44%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|80.40%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|91.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JTKRX % Rank
|US
|69.54%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|6.28%
|Non US
|30.46%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|91.52%
|JTKRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.93%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|68.30%
|Management Fee
|0.83%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|80.20%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|4.66%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|JTKRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JTKRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JTKRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|43.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|70.87%
|JTKRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JTKRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.39%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|45.08%
|JTKRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|JTKRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JTKRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.16%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|48.64%
|JTKRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 14, 2018
3.46
3.5%
Hans Peter Portner joined Pictet Asset Management in 1997 and is Head of the Thematic Equities team and also a Senior Investment Manager. He began his investment career in 1992 with UBS Brinson in Basel as Portfolio Manager for international equities, where he managed single country funds and capital preservation funds. In 1997 he joined Pictet Asset Management in Geneva as Senior Investment Manager for international equities, role he pursued in London from 1999 to 2001. Hans Peter is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charter holder and holds a Master’s degree in Economics from the University of Bern.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 14, 2018
3.46
3.5%
Gertjan van der Geer joined Pictet Asset Management in 2008 and is a Senior Investment Manager in the Thematic Equities team, managing the Global Thematic Opportunities strategy. Before joining Pictet, Gertjan worked for two years at Robeco in Rotterdam as a senior portfolio manager for the Food & Agriculture strategy. Gertjan began his career in 2000 at Fortis MeesPierson as an asset manager in the Private Banking division. Gertjan graduated with a degree in Business Economics and Financial Economics from the Free University of Amsterdam. He is a Certified European Financial Analyst (CEFA).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
