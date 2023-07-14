Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock Global Thematic Opportunities Fund

JTKIX | Fund

$12.07

$314 M

0.31%

$0.04

1.03%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.7%

1 yr return

14.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$314 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 43.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JTKIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.07%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Global Thematic Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Dec 14, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    76427
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gertjan Van Der Geer

Fund Description

The fund aims to achieve capital growth by investing mainly in equities and equity-related securities (including American, Global, and European Depositary Receipts (ADRs, GDRs, and EDRs)) issued by companies throughout the world. Under normal market conditions, at least 40% of the value of the fund’s net assets will be invested in securities of issuers domiciled outside of the United States, including in emerging markets (Foreign Companies), unless the manager deems market conditions and/or company valuations to be less favorable to Foreign Companies, in which case, the
fund will invest at least 30% of its net assets in Foreign Companies. This includes securities of foreign issuers that trade on U.S. exchanges. The fund may employ a thematic investing approach, which refers to the process of identifying significant macroeconomic trends and the underlying investments that stand to benefit from the materialization of those trends. The fund will invest mainly in securities anticipated to benefit from global long-term market themes resulting from changes in economic and social factors such as demographics, lifestyles, regulations, or the environment.
The fund may invest in all types of equity and equity-related securities, including, without limitation, exchange-traded and over-the-counter common and preferred stocks, warrants, options, rights, convertible securities, sponsored and unsponsored depositary receipts and shares, trust certificates, participatory notes, limited partnership interests, shares of other investment companies (including exchange-traded funds (ETFs)), real estate investment trusts (REITs), and equity participations. The fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization.
The manager considers environmental, social, and/or governance (ESG) factors, alongside other relevant factors, as part of its investment process. The ESG characteristics utilized in the fund’s investment process may change over time and one or more characteristics may not be relevant with respect to all issuers that are eligible fund investments.
The fund may invest in any country (including emerging market countries), in any economic sector and in any currency. However, depending on market conditions, the investments may be focused in one or more countries, sectors and/or currencies.
The fund may invest in China A-shares listed and traded on the certain Chinese stock exchanges through Stock Connect programs. The fund’s investment process may result in a high portfolio turnover ratio and increased trading expenses.
The fund may invest in or use derivatives for hedging and non-hedging purposes in a manner consistent with the investment objective of the fund. Derivatives may be used for hedging purposes in the event of significant cash flows into or out of the fund and to provide protection for the fund, and may include futures and options. Derivatives may be used for non-hedging purposes in order to invest indirectly in securities or financial markets and to gain exposure to other currencies.
Read More

JTKIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JTKIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.7% -35.6% 29.2% 18.90%
1 Yr 14.3% 17.3% 252.4% 46.59%
3 Yr -0.7%* -3.5% 34.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JTKIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.6% -24.3% 957.1% 55.91%
2021 2.5% -38.3% 47.1% 23.89%
2020 3.5% -54.2% 0.6% N/A
2019 6.0% -76.0% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JTKIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.7% -35.6% 29.2% 19.57%
1 Yr 14.3% 11.4% 252.4% 42.39%
3 Yr -0.7%* -3.5% 34.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JTKIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.6% -24.3% 957.1% 55.91%
2021 2.5% -33.1% 47.1% 24.02%
2020 3.5% -44.4% 1.8% N/A
2019 6.0% -6.5% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -14.4% 47.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

JTKIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JTKIX Category Low Category High JTKIX % Rank
Net Assets 314 M 199 K 133 B 54.82%
Number of Holdings 59 1 9075 57.38%
Net Assets in Top 10 91.3 M -18 M 37.6 B 55.07%
Weighting of Top 10 30.37% 9.1% 100.0% 49.66%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc 4.15%
  2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 3.95%
  3. Hexagon AB Class B 3.32%
  4. Hexagon AB Class B 3.32%
  5. Hexagon AB Class B 3.32%
  6. Hexagon AB Class B 3.32%
  7. Hexagon AB Class B 3.32%
  8. Hexagon AB Class B 3.32%
  9. Hexagon AB Class B 3.18%
  10. Hexagon AB Class B 3.18%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JTKIX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 61.84% 125.47% 13.44%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 93.50%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 93.50%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 93.50%
Cash 		0.00% -174.70% 23.12% 83.59%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 93.83%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JTKIX % Rank
Technology 		28.35% 0.00% 49.87% 7.93%
Healthcare 		23.53% 0.00% 35.42% 17.62%
Industrials 		17.27% 0.00% 44.06% 8.26%
Communication Services 		10.52% 0.00% 57.66% 30.73%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.77% 0.00% 40.94% 61.45%
Financial Services 		6.70% 0.00% 38.42% 86.89%
Consumer Defense 		1.78% 0.00% 73.28% 83.81%
Utilities 		1.10% 0.00% 29.12% 62.78%
Real Estate 		0.97% 0.00% 39.48% 63.88%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 98.68%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.60% 99.78%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JTKIX % Rank
US 		69.54% 0.13% 103.82% 6.72%
Non US 		30.46% 0.58% 99.46% 91.96%

JTKIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JTKIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.03% 0.01% 44.27% 59.29%
Management Fee 0.83% 0.00% 1.82% 80.63%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 11.75%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

JTKIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JTKIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JTKIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 43.00% 0.00% 395.00% 71.44%

JTKIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JTKIX Category Low Category High JTKIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.31% 0.00% 3.26% 93.54%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JTKIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JTKIX Category Low Category High JTKIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.07% -4.27% 12.65% 52.27%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JTKIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JTKIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gertjan Van Der Geer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 14, 2018

3.46

3.5%

Gertjan van der Geer joined Pictet Asset Management in 2008 and is a Senior Investment Manager in the Thematic Equities team, managing the Global Thematic Opportunities strategy. Before joining Pictet, Gertjan worked for two years at Robeco in Rotterdam as a senior portfolio manager for the Food & Agriculture strategy. Gertjan began his career in 2000 at Fortis MeesPierson as an asset manager in the Private Banking division. Gertjan graduated with a degree in Business Economics and Financial Economics from the Free University of Amsterdam. He is a Certified European Financial Analyst (CEFA).

Hans Portner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 14, 2018

3.46

3.5%

Hans Peter Portner joined Pictet Asset Management in 1997 and is Head of the Thematic Equities team and also a Senior Investment Manager. He began his investment career in 1992 with UBS Brinson in Basel as Portfolio Manager for international equities, where he managed single country funds and capital preservation funds. In 1997 he joined Pictet Asset Management in Geneva as Senior Investment Manager for international equities, role he pursued in London from 1999 to 2001. Hans Peter is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charter holder and holds a Master’s degree in Economics from the University of Bern.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

