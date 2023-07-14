The fund aims to achieve capital growth by investing mainly in equities and equity-related securities (including American, Global, and European Depositary Receipts (ADRs, GDRs, and EDRs)) issued by companies throughout the world. Under normal market conditions, at least 40% of the value of the fund’s net assets will be invested in securities of issuers domiciled outside of the United States, including in emerging markets (Foreign Companies), unless the manager deems market conditions and/or company valuations to be less favorable to Foreign Companies, in which case, the

fund will invest at least 30% of its net assets in Foreign Companies. This includes securities of foreign issuers that trade on U.S. exchanges. The fund may employ a thematic investing approach, which refers to the process of identifying significant macroeconomic trends and the underlying investments that stand to benefit from the materialization of those trends. The fund will invest mainly in securities anticipated to benefit from global long-term market themes resulting from changes in economic and social factors such as demographics, lifestyles, regulations, or the environment.

The fund may invest in all types of equity and equity-related securities, including, without limitation, exchange-traded and over-the-counter common and preferred stocks, warrants, options, rights, convertible securities, sponsored and unsponsored depositary receipts and shares, trust certificates, participatory notes, limited partnership interests, shares of other investment companies (including exchange-traded funds (ETFs)), real estate investment trusts (REITs), and equity participations. The fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization.

The manager considers environmental, social, and/or governance (ESG) factors, alongside other relevant factors, as part of its investment process. The ESG characteristics utilized in the fund’s investment process may change over time and one or more characteristics may not be relevant with respect to all issuers that are eligible fund investments.

The fund may invest in any country (including emerging market countries), in any economic sector and in any currency. However, depending on market conditions, the investments may be focused in one or more countries, sectors and/or currencies.

The fund may invest in China A-shares listed and traded on the certain Chinese stock exchanges through Stock Connect programs. The fund’s investment process may result in a high portfolio turnover ratio and increased trading expenses.