Kevin Preloger is Co-Portfolio Manager of Janus Henderson. He was a Portfolio Manager at Perkins. He joined Perkins in 2002 as a research analyst covering the financial services sector. He was named co-portfolio manager of the Large Cap Value strategy in 2006 and became sole portfolio manager in 2018. He was named co-portfolio manager of the Mid Cap Value strategy in 2013 and the SMID Cap Value strategy in 2017. Prior to joining Perkins, he worked as an analyst at ABN AMRO/LaSalle Bank Wealth Management and covered the financial services and technology sectors during his five-year tenure at the firm. Mr. Preloger received his bachelor of arts degree in economics from Northwestern University.