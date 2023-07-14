Howard C. Greene, CFA, is a senior managing director and senior portfolio manager at Manulife Asset Management. He serves as a portfolio manager for the Core Plus Fixed Income Strategy and the Core Fixed Income Strategy. Prior to joining the firm, he spent more than fourteen years at Sun Life Financial Services Company of Canada, where he was a senior vice president at Sun Capital Advisers, Inc., and managed more than $13 billion in investment-grade and high-yield fixed-income portfolios for Sun Lifeâ€™s general account and separately managed pension clients, mutual funds, and other institutional investors. Earlier in his career, Howard worked at Baring Asset Management Corp. as a fixed income analyst. He is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society, and a past president and director of the Fixed Income Management Society of Boston. He has made several appearances on Bloomberg TV, where he has commented on the bond market.