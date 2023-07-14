Home
Trending ETFs

JSTOX (Mutual Fund)

JSTOX (Mutual Fund)

John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust Short Term Government Income Trust

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$11.07 -0.04 -0.36%
primary theme
Short-Term U.S. Treasury Note
share class
Inst (JSTOX) Primary Other (JSTTX)

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$535 M

Holdings in Top 10

38.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 71.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JSTOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust Short Term Government Income Trust
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Apr 30, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey N. Given

Fund Description

JSTOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JSTOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -1.8% 1.8% N/A
1 Yr N/A -7.1% 0.9% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -6.8% -0.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -27.5% 1.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -14.9% 1.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JSTOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -10.4% -1.0% N/A
2021 N/A -3.3% -0.1% N/A
2020 N/A -0.6% 1.9% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 1.4% N/A
2018 N/A -27.5% 0.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JSTOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -5.1% 1.8% N/A
1 Yr N/A -7.1% 0.7% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -6.8% 0.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -27.5% 1.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -14.9% 1.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JSTOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -10.7% -1.0% N/A
2021 N/A -3.3% -0.1% N/A
2020 N/A -0.6% 1.9% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 1.4% N/A
2018 N/A -27.5% 0.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

JSTOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JSTOX Category Low Category High JSTOX % Rank
Net Assets 535 M 1.74 M 26.5 B 43.21%
Number of Holdings 267 8 1432 37.50%
Net Assets in Top 10 192 M -2.46 B 13.3 B 41.25%
Weighting of Top 10 38.68% 13.9% 100.0% 46.58%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Farmer Mac 144a 144A 5.125% 4.86%
  2. Tennessee Valley Auth 4.375% 4.39%
  3. US Treasury Note 2.125% 4.34%
  4. FAMC 2.375% 4.19%
  5. FFCB 1.24% 3.94%
  6. FAMC 2% 3.73%
  7. FAMC 2.125% 3.43%
  8. US Treasury Note 0.75% 3.37%
  9. FNMA 0.52% 3.27%
  10. US Treasury Note 0.625% 3.16%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JSTOX % Rank
Bonds 		107.65% 82.13% 115.04% 10.00%
Cash 		1.06% -15.04% 17.87% 55.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.04% 0.00% 0.04% 1.25%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 58.75%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 58.75%
Other 		-8.75% -8.75% 2.95% 98.75%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JSTOX % Rank
Government 		80.37% 0.00% 99.96% 26.25%
Securitized 		27.29% 0.00% 100.00% 60.00%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.06% 0.00% 16.80% 58.75%
Corporate 		0.04% 0.00% 34.19% 18.75%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 1.16% 58.75%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 6.22% 66.25%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JSTOX % Rank
US 		107.65% 81.77% 115.04% 10.00%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 12.26% 63.75%

JSTOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JSTOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.03% 4.45% 56.96%
Management Fee 0.56% 0.03% 0.80% 91.25%
12b-1 Fee 0.05% 0.00% 1.00% 25.71%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.10% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

JSTOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.50% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JSTOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 0.25% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JSTOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 71.00% 0.00% 466.00% 26.98%

JSTOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JSTOX Category Low Category High JSTOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 96.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JSTOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JSTOX Category Low Category High JSTOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.10% -0.78% 3.29% 12.82%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JSTOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JSTOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey N. Given

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2008

4.5

4.5%

Jeffrey N. Given., Vice President of John Hancock Asset Management since 1993.

Howard C. Greene

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2008

4.5

4.5%

Howard C. Greene, CFA, is a senior managing director and senior portfolio manager at Manulife Asset Management. He serves as a portfolio manager for the Core Plus Fixed Income Strategy and the Core Fixed Income Strategy. Prior to joining the firm, he spent more than fourteen years at Sun Life Financial Services Company of Canada, where he was a senior vice president at Sun Capital Advisers, Inc., and managed more than $13 billion in investment-grade and high-yield fixed-income portfolios for Sun Lifeâ€™s general account and separately managed pension clients, mutual funds, and other institutional investors. Earlier in his career, Howard worked at Baring Asset Management Corp. as a fixed income analyst. He is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society, and a past president and director of the Fixed Income Management Society of Boston. He has made several appearances on Bloomberg TV, where he has commented on the bond market.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.49 32.44 10.34 7.33

